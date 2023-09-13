The Big Picture Killers of the Flower Moon, based on a true story, explores the devastating consequences of a group claiming land that doesn't belong to them.

The new trailer focuses on Leonardo DiCaprio's character, who is caught between two opposing forces and the multiple mysterious killings that occur.

The film marks a reunion for DiCaprio and Scorsese, with their intense collaboration making it a strong contender for next year's awards season.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theaters in about a month's time, and with opening night quickly approaching, Apple Films has released a new trailer for Martin Scorsese's latest project. The film will deal with a gruesome story about a group of people claiming land that doesn't belong to them while looking for resources, but the effect they will have on the community that already lives there could bring devastating consequences with it. With the last trailer making a good job of introducing the premise of the story to audiences, the second one has taken a different approach.

The new trailer is all about Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), and the emotional journey he will go through as he's going to be stuck between the two opposing forces from the story. His uncle, William Hale (Robert De Niro), is trying to infiltrate the land of the Osage community to steal resources from them. To ensure his group felt welcome within the territory, Hale had the idea of allowing his crew and the community to start living a life together before revealing his true intentions. But Ernest will be placed right at the center of the story, and things will only get complicated once multiple killings begin to mysteriously take place around the land.

While the entire premise might sound like something straight out of fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon is actually based on a true story, captured in David Grann's book of the same name. The investigation to get to the bottom of the murders was so relevant in history that it lead to the creation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with Scorsese taking his time with exploring the emotional side of this major tragedy. In a few weeks, viewers from around the world will be able to experience the latest project from one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in history.

Image via Apple TV+

The Dream Team

Killers of the Flower Moon will also mark a reunion for DiCaprio and Scorsese, after the duo worked together during the production of a short film titled The Audition. Over the course of his career, DiCaprio has worked multiple times with the director, with some of their most notable collaborations being The Wolf of Wall Street and The Aviator. With them bringing the same intensity as the one seen in their previous projects, it looks like the upcoming book adaptation could be a strong contender in multiple categories during next year's awards season.

You can check out the new trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below, before the film opens in theaters on October 20: