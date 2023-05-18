After years of waiting, it's time for one of the most iconic duos in the history of cinema to be reunited, as Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie will take a grim look at a real-life mystery that took place almost a century ago, when various members of the Osage tribe were murdered under unexplained circumstances. The investigation was led by J. Edgar Hoover and, while Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed the first director of the FBI in a very different film, the actor will be focused on a very different role this time around.

In the trailer, the tone for the upcoming thriller is set, with Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) slowly coming to the realization that there's a major case behind the killings. What was initially believed to be a random act of violence on one of the members of the community turns out to be a larger conspiracy, prompting a large group of people to commence a formal investigation. Scorsese even decided to live in Oklahoma for some time while he was writing the project, allowing himself to be immersed in the world of the story he wanted to tell. Judging from the first look at it, the result will be an unforgettable drama feature.

At this point in his career, Scorsese has nothing left to prove, opting for using the storytelling skills that made him a legend to tell diversified tales that don't have to follow any set of rules. Killers of the Flower Moon will be one of these features, with a heavy runtime that will challenge the bladder of every moviegoer in attendance when the project hits the big screen later this year. Three hours of twenty-six minutes of unparalleled drama will be delivered by the studio, allowing Burkhart's investigation to get to the bottom of the issue. It remains to be seen if he can crack the case, or if the targeted violence will continue.

The First Reactions From the Film Are About to Come Out

While it's true that there's still about half a year between the release of Killers of the Flower Moon in theatres and today, the first screening for the movie is closer than you think, with the project making its official debut during this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Critics will get their first look at Scorsese's latest drama any day now, giving the rest of the world a preview of what they can expect once the mystery is available for everyone to see. If you've ever been a fan of the collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, you better buckle up for what's coming this fall.

You can check out the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below, before the movie comes out in theatres on October 20: