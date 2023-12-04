The Big Picture Killing Castro assembles an impressive cast, including Al Pacino and Titus Welliver, for the upcoming thriller.

The movie follows a rookie FBI agent who will be protecting Fidel Castro from the CIA and Italian mafia during a tense New York City trip.

The cast also includes actors from popular productions, such as KiKi Layne, Xolo Maridueña, Nicole Beharie, Alexander Ludwig and more, showcasing the star power and potential of the film.

Killing Castro, an upcoming movie based on true events surrounding the aftermath of the Cuban revolution, has assembled an impressive cast ahead of production. According to According to Deadline, Titus Welliver, the star of the Bosch television series, will be a part of the cast that also includes Al Pacino, Diego Boneta, KiKi Layne, Nicole Beharie, Logan Marshall-Green, Xolo Maridueña, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, and Kendrick Sampson. The thriller, which will also mark Eif Rivera's directorial debut, will document a tense moment in the history of Cuba.

The premise of Killing Castro will follow a rookie undercover FBI agent, as he's sent to supervise Fidel Castro during a New York City trip where he's supposed to give a speech at the United Nations. But when Malcolm X invites him to stay at the Hotel Theresa in Harlem after a rough reception in his original hotel, the young agent will be tasked with keeping his target safe from the CIA and the Italian mafia. Nothing could've prepared the agent for a mission of this magnitude, with the fate of two countries in the balance. The project will follow the steps necessary to keep both men safe during their first meeting.

Welliver, who lead Bosch for seven seasons, played the titular detective straight out of Michael Connelly's books. When it was time for the series to come to an end after seven seasons, it was decided that the character would return in Bosch: Legacy, a sequel series that has remained strong in the last couple of years. The project has been renewed for a third season, with the second installment concluding last month. Before Killing Castro brings a very tense situation to the big screen, detective Michael Bosch will likely return with more mysteries to solve in the near future.

The Cast of 'Killing Castro' Are Ready for Action

The cast of Killing Castro has been seen in popular productions in recent years, with Maridueña leading his own superhero movie with Blue Beetle, one of the final installments of the current DC Extended Universe. On the other hand, Pacino has recently been involved with Knox Goes Away and House of Gucci. Boneta is known for his role in At Midnight, Layne for The Old Guard, Beharie for Sleepy Hollow, while Ludwig notably appeared in Vikings. The star power does not end here. Livingston is known for his work on The Flash, Sampson was a fan favorite on Insecure, and Green was the lead on the acclaimed Upgrade from Leigh Whannell. Killing Castro no doubt displays plenty of potential with the star power attached to it.

A release date hasn't been set for Killing Castro but stay tuned to Collider for updates.