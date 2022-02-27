Killing Eve returns February 27 for its final outing, and there’s a reason the most-asked questions concern what will ultimately become of Eve and Villanelle. Despite an excellent cast of characters, these two women make for the most compelling part of this great series about exploration of identity, among other things.

When we first meet Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), her wants and interests are clear. A meeting at MI6 about a high-profile murder excites Eve, who hopes and believes that the assassin is female. While she’s trying to get more information from the only surviving witness to the murder, Eve unknowingly encounters Villanelle (Jodie Comer), an assassin working for a mysterious organization known as The Twelve.

When Eve gets fired, Caroline (Fiona Shaw) asks her to continue to look for the killer, off the record. Villanelle’s handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) finds out about this development and informs her of it, leading her to realize that she’s met Eve before.

That first meeting occurred whilst Villanelle was disguised as a nurse at the hospital where the survivor of her attack was, the intent being to finish the job by getting rid of any witnesses. Eve was there to question the woman, and ran into Villanelle in the bathroom.

For Villanelle, this meeting left an impression. As we’d later find out, Eve’s dark and curly head of hair reminded Villanelle of Ana (Susan Lynch), the first object of her love and obsession. For Villanelle, the attraction to Eve is immediate. Villanelle’s experience of this first meeting is made all the more exciting (and frightening, for the emotional implications) by the realization that the attractive woman from the bathroom is now hunting her. Eve, on the other hand, sees this as just an interaction with a pretty nurse who stares at her a bit too long, and advises her to wear her hair down.

That is, until Eve realizes that the woman she thought was just another nurse is actually the assassin she’s been searching for. Suddenly, her recollection of the encounter is romanticized in a way it wouldn’t have been for Eve had Villanelle been just another woman. Once she becomes a dangerous assassin in Eve’s eyes, she’s no longer a pretty nurse, but a striking, cat-like woman, and Eve’s description to a sketch artist sounds like it could be straight out of a romance novel.

When faced with the potential for emotional vulnerability, Villanelle begins to play. Her next murder is committed under the alias “Eve Polastri.” By ensuring that Eve will come to investigate, Villanelle can get closer to her newest object of obsession.

Villanelle kills Eve’s partner Bill (David Haig), steals her suitcase, and later returns it to her full of luxurious clothes and perfumes. One might expect fear from Eve, but the next time she’s in the same place as Villanelle, she tries to speak to her, despite the danger she’s putting herself and others in by doing so. Eve is driven by a desire to understand the most dangerous and exciting part of her psyche, so evidently mirrored and amplified by Villanelle.

Eve’s reactions aren’t what anyone expects, least of all Villanelle herself. The enigmatic killer’s response to Eve’s pursuit is fascinating because of how difficult it is to decipher. She’s enticed, playful, fearful, and more than a little touched. The word “psychopath” is thrown around a lot with regard to Villanelle, but, while it’s true she’s a master at mimicking and manipulating human emotions, her own appear much deeper and more genuine than your average killer.

As this fascination between the two women builds, a pattern emerges: Eve reacts to Villanelle unexpectedly, shifting the balance between the two and causing Villanelle to take drastic measures to regain control of the dynamic (putting a gun to her chin to frighten Eve; breaking into her house, etc.). The thing is, Villanelle doesn’t scare Eve, at least not like she scares most people. Eve’s naked yearning for Villanelle shakes the assassin, who’s used to being ultimately shunned and rejected for her violent nature by the people she loves.

The pull between these two women is undeniable, and provides the show with its most compelling through-line. Of course, Villanelle isn’t exactly an advisable romantic partner for Eve to have; she’s a murderer, for one, and has also proven to be highly selfish and manipulative. What’s less obvious, but just as true, is how Eve isn’t particularly “healthy” for Villanelle, either (and this is coming from someone who would love to see Season 4 end with the two together, walking off into the sunset).

Eve’s relative acceptance of Villanelle (compared to how others tend to receive her violent ways) touches Villanelle in a genuine way, and makes her vulnerable. In the Season 2 finale, Eve accuses Villanelle of wanting her to be weak, but the same could be said for Eve. Eve constantly breaks down Villanelle’s emotional defenses, but also causes her to put them back up. She lays in Villanelle’s bed, only to stick a knife in her stomach. She goes to great lengths to see Villanelle, only to treat her in ways that are as emotionally manipulative as anything Villanelle has done.

And this isn’t a bad thing, where Eve as a character is concerned. In fact, quite the opposite. Killing Eve is so great because Eve isn’t a particularly great person, either. In giving Eve as many flaws as she has virtues, the show manages to subvert the monster-maiden trope, giving these two women a relationship of toxic give-and-take.

Season 2 pushed Eve and Villanelle toward their personal breaking points. Villanelle, believing that she’d found “the one” in Eve, stopped at nothing to be reunited with the woman she was delusional enough to believe was now her girlfriend. Eve, on the other hand, was busy at work tracking down another female assassin (and constantly being disappointed by her in comparison to Villanelle).

Villanelle is deeply hurt by Eve’s attention going elsewhere. She begins to do some very un-Villanelle, self-harmful things, and is even more hurt to find out that Eve expects her to come when she calls. Having the two form a tentative alliance in Season 2 was a bold move; however, at least with regard to the relationship between them, it mostly pays off.

Having Eve and Villanelle in such proximity in Season 2 allows for us to get a better idea of what a proper romantic relationship between these two could actually look like. After coming face-to-face with Villanelle and seeing too much of his wife in her, and vice versa, Niko (Owen McDonnell) leaves Eve alone to hone in her intense focus on Villanelle, who by that time is clearly the most important person in Eve’s life.

Another interesting development is the discovery that Villanelle, the assassin who killed her friend, brings out Eve’s protective side. Villanelle sees this, and uses it in the second season finale to show Eve how similar they can be. That the two share a mutual attraction is already blatantly obvious, but now, Villanelle wants to prove that they can really, truly be together, living in domestic, murderous bliss.

Eve comes to Villanelle’s rescue twice in the Season 2 finale, once again with hardly any thought for her own safety or the safety of others. It’s easy to see how Villanelle represents for Eve a passion and danger that she’s missing in her own life, but it’s less clear what it is about Villanelle that brings out Eve’s protective, almost nurturing instinct.

But of course, before that can be explored any further, Eve is rudely confronted with Villanelle’s manipulative nature. Whether she was just dazed from killing a man for the first time or was really starting to believe this woman had completely changed into a trustworthy partner, Eve was pretty much prepared to go live in Alaska with Villanelle and eat her spaghetti. But when she realized that Villanelle manipulated the situation so that Eve would have to kill Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), all of her emotions came bubbling up, and she turned her back on Villanelle again (never a good idea for one’s health, that).

Eve had fantasized about murder for a long time. She’d never shied away from the gruesome or violent, and showed an ability to empathize with a serial killer. However, Eve had never actually partaken in the act of killing another human being. Despite her darker side, Eve just isn’t a killer (though the exciting thing about her is that that could always change). She’s angry at herself and Villanelle for Raymond’s death — maybe even angry at herself for the part of her that enjoyed it. Instead of recognizing her own part in the journey to this point, which may be just too much at the moment, Eve blames Villanelle.

Here’s where Villanelle’s hurt response to Eve’s earlier appearance of indifference once again becomes important. From her point of view, Eve’s stabbing her wasn’t as harmful to her as ignoring her. Violence is a language Villanelle speaks fluently. However, her feelings for Eve were strong enough to overlook what she saw as a slight, but not without a few instances of putting Eve back in “her place” in order to regain the upper hand. But Villanelle isn’t one to be hurt twice, even by Eve. Season 2 ended in a way that mirrored the ending of Season 1, this time with Eve’s fate hanging in the balance.

Season 3 was the least positively-received of the show so far, and it’s not a coincidence that it’s also the season that shifted the focus from Eve and Villanelle, but especially Eve. Its highlights occurred when the show remembered what makes it tick. Eve and Villanelle’s first in-person interaction since the latter shot the former in Season 2 is a perfect showcase of their dynamic. Villanelle strides in unexpectedly, looking fabulous and fully in control, only to be completely caught off guard (but ultimately pleased) by Eve’s response. A kiss and a headbutt are about as “Villaneve” as it gets.

So what’s next? Hopefully Season 4 keeps its footing where Season 3 occasionally slipped. Yes, we love Caroline, Konstantin and the rest of the supporting characters, but this is a show that belongs to a woman and her nemesis/lover/mirror/other half. Eve’s relationship with Villanelle is an escapist exploration of what happens when we give in to the darker sides of our psyche and allow ourselves to be consumed by that attraction. Will she and Villanelle shine together, or burn each other up?

