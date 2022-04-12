On Sunday, April 10, BBC America aired the final two episodes of Killing Eve, the beloved and critically acclaimed drama series about two unique women whose lives become inexplicably linked–for better or for worse. In the pilot, Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an aimless MI5 agent, who on the surface, has the ideal life (a good job, nice friends, a happy marriage, and a chicken), shows up late to a meeting that would forever change her life. There was this unidentified assassin that had a knack for unique kills, but beyond that, not much was known. That is, until Eve took a break from her croissant and asked a question no one had dared to: What if the assassin was a woman?

From that moment on, Eve’s life, both at home and at work, became consumed with this case. Through obsessive searching, she quickly learns that the assassin is indeed a woman that goes by the sleek name of Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What Eve doesn’t realize is exactly how much this young Russian spy would complicate–and soon dominate–every aspect of her world. When the two unknowingly meet for the first time in the hospital bathroom, there is instant chemistry. Villanelle was mesmerized by Eve and Eve her, though neither of them could’ve possibly imagined how much they would come to mean to each other. The missions, the murders, and above all, the love. In a way it feels like, after four seasons, Villanelle and Eve’s story is just beginning. They both have evolved tremendously and in unexpected ways, growing increasingly closer in the process. But all stories, no matter how much we love and cherish them, must eventually come to an end.

The majority of Season 4 featured our two leads far apart. Villanelle, desperate for change, was now devoting herself to serving God. Eve was still obsessed with taking down The Twelve, though she claimed she was no longer interested in Villanelle. She ignored the invitation to her baptism and even had her arrested, but as we’d eventually find out, her love for Villanelle couldn’t be stronger. Despite retreating back to her killer ways, Villanelle embraced her independence and showed promising signs of change. She took the initiative in seeking therapy and even gave Eve the cold shoulder once she felt betrayed. They both wanted The Twelve dead, but as things stood in Episode 7, it didn’t seem like they would be going after them together.

Episode 7 was just the tip of the emotional iceberg. Villanelle was in Scotland with Gunn (the assassin who shot her with an arrow) and was learning how to live in the wilderness. Eve bonded with Yusuf, who brought her to a karaoke club to sing her worries away. What started as a carefree evening quickly became a nightmare as Eve’s memories of a karaoke party with her husband and old MI5 colleagues flooded back to her. How could it be that all these people she once loved were gone? Yusuf tries to calm her down, but she ultimately seeks Martin’s guidance. Eve concludes that, though she may be capable of change, she doesn’t want to. Martin encourages her to seek joy in the little things and spend time with those that love and understand her. Eve will take this advice to heart in Episode 8.

Konstantin seems to be making progress with Pam, but pulls back once he learns that Hélène freed his daughter and that she’s now working for The Twelve. If he couldn’t protect his daughter from a life of murder and misery, at the very least he could save Pam. His fatherly guidance, however, was too little too late. As Konstantin requested, she showed up to his hotel room to have dinner. But Pam was really there to fulfill Hélène’s deadly request, and, after a tight hug and a “thank you,” Pam slices Konstantin to death with a pizza slicer. When he tells her that Hélène is dead, and that she doesn’t have to do this, she melts. He gives Pam a letter to Carolyn and asks her to tell her that he’s always loved her. She finishes the job and cleans his body up, making, as the title of the episode says, a dead thing look nice.

Episode 8 is by far the most beautiful and devastating episode of the entire series, and will haunt you long after the infamous “The End” title card fills your screen. After a nudge from Konstantin, Eve makes her way to Gunn’s island in Scotland. She arrives right after Villanelle’s disagreement with Gunn involving The Twelve. Villanelle wants to kill the leaders of the destructive group one by one, while Gunn, despite her boss Hélène being dead, still plans to work for them. Gunn chases after Villanelle, who runs into the woods after Gunn prevents her from gathering her belongings, but stops in her tracks once she spots Eve, the woman who cradled Villanelle after Gunn shot her with an arrow. Gunn holds a machete to Eve’s neck, but Eve gets away. Not only does Eve escape her grip, but she gouges Gunn’s eyes out with her bare hands.

Eve and Villanelle leave the island and walk together in the middle of nowhere. Eve is relentless in locating the secret meeting that she learned about on Hélène’s phone, but is more concerned at how quiet Villanelle was being. After Eve pours her heart out to Villanelle and tells her that she needs her, Villanelle playfully picks Eve up and spins her around. This sweet moment is interrupted by a perky couple on a walk, who invite them to their bothy. Eve and Villanelle are irritated by this energetic couple, but it’s the time they spend with them that enables them to get closer than they’ve ever been before. They reflect on their long and unhealthy past together and even get a tarot card reading for their respective futures. Villanelle’s was supposedly filled with sun and celestial brilliance, while Eve’s was overshadowed by death.

The beginning of Eve and Villanelle’s intimacy takes place in the sleeping bag that the couple asks them to share. The two go the night without a peep, but once morning arrives, Villanelle takes a chance. She runs her hand up Eve’s back, likely expecting her to cut it short. Eve initially isn’t receptive, but Villanelle tries again. Villanelle’s delicate touch over her scars relaxes Eve and she turns to face her. Similar to the Season 1 finale, the two women soak up this rare, uninterrupted moment together. But this time, they were free from any ulterior motives and didn’t have to wonder whether or not their feelings for each other were mutual. Villanelle suggests stealing the couple’s van, and Eve couldn’t have been more delighted. Carolyn arrives in Hampstead Heath and meets Pam, who informs her of Konstantin’s last words and gives her his letter. Pam is hoping that’s the first and last time she’ll have to deal with her, but Carolyn seems to want her help with something sinister. Pam, however, refuses to help.

Eve and Villanelle’s alone time in the van blossoms magnificently. They laugh as they make fun of the couple from the bothy and eat their candy, dance to the songs on the radio, and most importantly, just enjoy each other’s company. They stop for food at a truck stop and charge Hélène’s phone, the latter of which serves as a nagging reminder of what they came together to do. The two enjoy their first unofficial date of curly fries and flirting. Their charming rapport is on full display: Villanelle calls Eve a “psychopath” for using too much mustard and then proceeds to coat everything in salt. Both women seemed weightless and filled with an impenetrable joy. Nevertheless, they continued on their mission to the Barn Swallow Pub, the alleged meeting spot for The Twelve.

After pulling over for an epic pee break, the two walk along an empty street in the countryside. Feeling confident from the romantic day, Villanelle leans over and kisses Eve on the cheek, thinking that would be that. To the wonderful surprise of Villanelle and viewers alike, Eve grabs Villanelle’s hand and pulls her in for a kiss. They pause to appreciate the magical moment before continuing their passionate kiss filled with smiles and laughter. Fans have been clamoring for this moment since the very beginning, and if it wasn’t for Eve and Villanelle’s euphoric excursion, it didn’t seem like it would ever happen. They briefly take their hands off each other to hop in the van, only to have Villanelle sneak over to the passenger side to continue her sexy afternoon with Eve. The rest of the ride is quiet in the best way possible, with Villanelle sneaking glances at the woman she’s always loved and relishing in the fact that the feelings were indeed mutual.

Eve and Villanelle come across Pam and Carolyn at the pub, only to learn that the meeting moved to a cruise ship on the River Thames. Pam tells Villanelle that Konstantin died, and Eve has a chilling conversation with Carolyn. She thanks her for seeing her potential in that MI5 meeting from way back when (she never would have met Villanelle), but Carolyn refuses to take responsibility for any of it. She assures Eve that she had more control of her destiny than she might think, and that she’s simply a woman continuously taking on more than she could ever handle. As for herself, Carolyn plans to do what Eve has come to expect her to do: the unexpected.

The rest of the episode takes on a much darker tone. Eve and Villanelle make it to the cruise ship and before parting ways, Villanelle pulls Eve in for another passionate kiss and encourages her to keep the rest of the ship distracted. Eve pretends to be the officiant for the wedding on board, and stumbles her way through opening statements. She doesn’t have a clue what to say to the happy couple until she spots Villanelle in the back. Smiling, she says that relationships take a lot of work, but if you find the right person, the bond will never break. Villanelle leaves and infiltrates the meeting, and successfully kills the members one by one.

She finds Eve and, filled with both relief and shock, tells her that what they came there for was done. They hug each other tight, but within seconds, Villanelle is shot in the back. They leap into the river and Villanelle is struck by more bullets. Eve watches helplessly as Villanelle’s blood billows in the water. After trying to reach her, Eve shoots up to the surface and lets out an agonizing scream. We soon learn that the person who ordered the hit was Carolyn.

It’s far easier to dwell on the heartbreak in this finale than it is to treasure the beauty. (After such a serene and romantic episode, how could you not?) But if we were to play devil’s advocate to Villanelle’s Jesus, what did we expect would happen at the end of a show titled Killing Eve? The title’s ambiguous meaning kept us on our toes for four years, as we watched the two women grow closer and survive, against all odds, the many deadly circumstances they found themselves in. The fact that they were finally able to enjoy and share their pent-up feelings for each other amidst the chaos is a true gift. We can cling to the hope that Villanelle survives and emerges from the water after the dreaded “The End” title card appears, but, in case she didn’t, we should smile knowing she died saving the woman she loved, who absolutely loved her back. It’s only a matter of time before they meet again and continue on their romantic road trip, jellybeans and all.

