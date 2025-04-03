Just last week, it was revealed that the BBC were setting in motion a brand-new Cold War spy drama, Honey, ready to continue the company's trend of producing some of the very best in modern spy thrillers. However, something that failed to be mentioned in the initial announcement was, according to Deadline, the news that Honey will be a prequel to Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's masterful adaptation of the Villanelle series of novels by Luke Jennings, starring both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Although rumors of the prequel have been quietly circulating for some time, this announcement has shocked many in the fanbase who had felt the Killing Eve franchise had fired its last bullet. Well, said fanbase can now rejoice, especially considering the prequel will follow the beloved character of Carolyn Martens, the head of the Russia Section at MI6, played with acclaimed poise by Harry Potter's Fiona Shaw. Honey is penned by Emma Moran, the woman behind Disney+’s BAFTA-nominated Extraordinary, with Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle also involved.

What is 'Honey' About?

One of the best-loved characters in the genius Killing Eve, Carolyn Martens is the perfect choice for a prequel series. Although spending plenty of time on screen, Martens still has plenty of mystery surrounding her past, as is customary for a steadfast MI6 operative of her stature. According to the official synopsis for Honey, the upcoming series will dive deeper into Martens', now known as Marta, early days in MI6 and the pivotal moments that guided her to where she is in the present day Killing Eve. Who exactly will portray Marta in the series and fill the shoes of Shaw is currently unknown, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out whenever an announcement is officially made.

"Marta, 24, is a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi," the synopsis begins. "Finding herself caught between Friedrich and the reckless, arrogant (and incredibly attractive…) CIA operative Aaron Neeland, she is blind-sided by desire in this Cold War menage-a-trois." The synopsis then finishes, "The risk of being garrotted or incarcerated is nothing compared to the horrifying ordeal of falling in love."

It looks as if the upcoming BBC drama Honey is to be a prequel to Killing Eve.