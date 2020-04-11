‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Recap: An Episode-by-Episode Breakdown of Villanelle’s Villainy

Quarantine has very few gifts to give us, other than, you know, the gift of hopefully holding a catastrophic disease at bay for as long as possible. But one of the scant perks of us all fusing slowly with our couches is that entertainment providers are taking pity on us en masse by offering up their wares in ways hitherto unconsidered, dropping things online left and right that would’ve otherwise been distributed in different ways.

For Killing Eve fans, that means that we’re getting Season 3 of the bloody, slow-burn, cat-and-mouse series two weeks earlier than originally planned. For a show about a jetsetting assassin, Killing Eve is a surprisingly apt choice to help stave off the boredom and monotony of prolonged social distancing, considering that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) has even admitted that her impulsive, deadly actions are largely fueled by boredom. But with such a complex, ever-twisting (and often twisted) show, it’s reasonable to need a refresher on what’s happened up until now before spinning up the new season. Read on for all the delicious details you may have forgotten about in Season 2 of Killing Eve.

Where We Left Off

Season 1 ends in Villanelle’s (née Oksana) “chic as shit” apartment in Paris, where it seemed as though Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s simmering mutual attraction/fixation/obsession was finally about to bubble over. And it did, in a way… with Eve stabbing Villanelle in the stomach. “I really liked you,” Villanelle gasped, which seemed to spark a change of heart in Eve, who went running to the kitchen for first aid supplies. But Villanelle was not having it; feeling betrayed, she shot at Eve, who ducked into the kitchen for cover. When she emerged, Villanelle had disappeared.

Meanwhile, at the end of season 1, Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), Villanelle’s former handler for the secret criminal organization The Twelve (and also her dysfunctional father figure/Russian intelligence agent/old friend-with-benefits of MI6 task force leader Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw)), ended the season presumably dead after being shot by Villanelle. Carolyn was still eyeball-deep in shady secrets, the latest being her secret meeting with Villanelle inside the prison where the Twelve had sent her to kill her former associate/lover, Nadia (Olivia Ross), causing Eve to suspect Carolyn might be a double agent. And Eve’s math-teacher husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) has just about reached the end of his rope when it came to his wife’s MI6 antics; after fighting about Eve’s safety, she left for Moscow, with all her subsequent calls home going straight to voicemail.

Oh, and Eve was fired, making her trip to Villanelle’s apartment a rogue operation.

“Do You Know How to Dispose of a Body?”

Season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, with Eve escaping Villanelle’s apartment after stabbing her, and not a moment too soon. As she descends the stairs, she notices a team coming up, dressed as law enforcement. Her instincts tell her to hide, just in time to hear the “officers” kill Villanelle’s neighbor. Thinking Villanelle can’t possibly have survived, Eve leans hard into tried and true breakup distractions such as cooking a giant chicken dinner (minus the tiny detail of the chicken), and scarfing down copious amounts of candy. Niko can tell something’s up, but all a weirdly chipper Eve will tell him is that she got fired. She can’t talk to her husband, but she can talk to the telephone window salesman, and winds up dropping a ridiculous sum of money on windows she doesn’t need. We all have our coping mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Villanelle (who is of course not dead because that would defeat the entire purpose of the show) foregoes all normal methods of getting to a hospital such as asking someone for help or calling an ambulance, and instead robs a homeless man, throws herself onto a moving car, and then terrifies the poor driver so much that he dumps her unceremoniously on the ground outside the nearest emergency room before speeding off. Seems excessive, but why not.

Villanelle’s roommate at the hospital is a 12-year-old boy named Gabriel (Pierre Atri), whose parents were killed in the car accident that ripped off half his face. Eager to please his new friend, Gabriel helps Villanelle procure the supplies she’ll need to escape the hospital, including a truly grody pair of embellished crocs, which seem to skeeve her out more than any of the grisly murders she’s committed. Honestly, though? Fair.

Carolyn appears and unfires Eve, asks for her help tracking a new assassin. Together, they go see the dead body of Alistair Peel, who died two months earlier of a pulmonary embolism that appeared natural at the time, but not so much now. You see, back at the prison, Nadia slid a note that said “Alistair Peel” under her cell door before she died — and she addressed it to Eve. Needless to say, Carolyn finds this very intriguing, hence why she rehired Eve.

Back at the hospital, Villanelle seems to like her young accomplice, at least as much as Villanelle is capable of liking anyone, but Gabriel makes the mistake of telling a psychopathic assassin that he wishes he’d died alongside his parents, and, well, we can all see where that was headed. Villanelle is almost tender when she breaks Gabriel’s neck, then leaves the hospital wearing his comic book pajamas and hitches a ride to the suburbs in an unsuspecting family’s car trunk.

“Nice and Neat”

Thankfully, Villanelle doesn’t kill any members of the family who unwittingly transported her to the suburbs of Basilton, England. She walks away in Gabriel’s pajamas, then makes her way to a grocery store, intent on finding some kind hearted soul to shelter her during her convalescence. After a couple false starts — even Villanelle’s charm only goes so far with a banged-up face and a frumpy grandma cardigan, apparently — she convinces a middle-aged man named Julian (Julian Barratt) to take her home with him. He leaves all of his groceries on the belt without purchasing them, which is the first clue that he’s a monster.

It turns out Julian is the kind of weirdo that makes Villanelle seem positively normal. He keeps his mother, who suffers from dementia, locked in a back bedroom, and makes it very clear that he has no intention of letting Villanelle leave either. Growing increasingly desperate when Julian repeatedly refuses to get her the medication she needs or allow her any contact with the outside world, Villanelle attempts to make contact with The Twelve — then, when that doesn’t work, she plays her final card and calls MI6, demanding to speak to Eve. Unfortunately (for him), Julian returns before she can get through, and attacks Villanelle. He never stands a chance; she stabs him in the neck with a knitting needle, then, for good measure, jams a toilet brush down his throat.

Meanwhile, Eve meets her new team: Carolyn’s son Kenny (Sean Delaney) is back, but Elena (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) has moved on to greener pastures out of a fear of getting murdered. Joining Eve, Kenny, and Carolyn on “Operation Mandalay” are the extremely pregnant Jess (Nina Sosanya) and the bro-tastic Hugo (Edward Bluemel). In her spare time, Eve googles murder victims, looking for Villanelle, and winds up finding Gabriel. His body has been photographed holding an apple, which prompts Eve to search “apple, Eve” in order to make it abundantly clear that the apple was for her. Clumsier exposition than this show normally goes for, but I’ll allow it.

Eve begins to suspect Peel was killed by a new assassin, thanks to the subtlety and lack of panache in his murder. To develop her theory, Eve and Carolyn go to talk to Peel’s adult children, Aaron (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and Amber (Shannon Tarbet), to tell them their father did not die of natural causes after all, but was in fact killed. The siblings confirm they don’t recognize Villanelle as the woman who came in to give their father his “pedicure” (read: murder) on the day he died, confirming that they are now dealing with a second female assassin. Eve is inappropriately ecstatic: “Villanelle will be furious.”

This new assassin, who will come to be called simply, “The Ghost,” (Jung Sun den Hollander) kills Allister Peel’s godson in his office with poisoned coffee, continuing her trend of subtle, bloodless deaths.

Soon after leaving the Peels’ house, Carolyn tells Eve of Villanelle’s frantic MI6 call, and they head over to Julian’s place to check it out. As they arrive, a car carrying Villanelle and her new handler, Raymond (Adrian Scarborough) — who chokes her right off the bat to establish definitively that he is Not Like Konstantin — pulls away. Villanelle watches Eve, but Eve is tragically looking in a different direction. Julian’s poor mother wanders away unnoticed, never to be heard from again.

After finding Julian’s body, Carolyn reveals to Eve yet another layer in her infinite onion of secrets: Konstantin is alive, and staying at her house.

“The Hungry Caterpillar”

It turns out that reports of Konstantin’s death have been greatly exaggerated, and in reality, he’s laying low at Carolyn’s house and providing assistance to MI6, in exchange for their protection for his family (who believes, much like we did up until the end of the previous episode, that Villanelle killed him). However, Konstantin doesn’t love not knowing where his family is, despite Carolyn’s assurances that they’re safe and that it’s for their own good that they remain hidden from him. In Konstantin’s defense, lying is like breathing to Carolyn, so her assurances carry about as much weight as Villanelle’s moral compass.

Speaking of Villanelle, she’s back to work as a contract killer taking orders from Raymond, and doing whatever she can to make her assignments less “boring.” She kills a guy in London by holding on to his necktie from outside the doors of an elevator while said elevator travels up. If you think about the logistics too hard, it doesn’t totally track, but it completely works from a Villanelle Drama perspective, which is what’s truly important here. She then gets a hotel room in Paddington, where Raymond instructs her to stay put. After learning about the Ghost, The Twelve’s interest in her, and Eve’s investigation, Villanelle calls Niko’s school to make a “another” complaint, implying that this is a hobby she’s been engaging in for some time now.

Pestering Eve and Niko from afar isn’t enough, though, so Villanelle heads to Niko’s school, where she — and everyone within a five-mile radius — picks up on the intense flirting from Gemma (Emma Pierson), Niko’s co-worker. Fascinated, Villanelle makes herself a glitter-macaroni necklace, dons a red wig, and heads to Niko’s school party that evening, where she bums a cigarette off of Gemma and gets her to confess her feelings for Eve’s husband. Meanwhile, Eve and Niko sneak off to get amorous in his classroom, but she’s spooked when she spots an apple on his desk. Since apples now = Villanelle, Eve pulls the fire alarm and skedaddles on out of there. Convinced she’s overreacting, Niko storms off, and Villanelle takes advantage of the distraction to slip a deep red lipstick into Eve’s handbag. The color? “Love in an Elevator.”

Villanelle’s attention-seeking gambit works, and Eve approaches Konstantin with an offer: she’ll tell him where his family is if he helps her find Villanelle. Next we see him, he’s in Villanelle’s hotel room, where he’s greeted by his former charge/would-be killer with an enthusiastic and relieved hug. For about three seconds, she tries to claim she never meant to kill him, but Konstantin sees through the lie immediately, and she backs off. He then warns her that MI6 is on their way — and in fact, they’re already out in the hall! Breathless, Villanelle watches through the door viewer as Eve searches for her. Eve soon realizes that Villanelle is behind the locked door at the end of the hall through… pheromones, I guess? But by the time the MI6 team breaks into the room, Villanelle and Konstantin are both long gone, speeding off in a car whose stereo is blasting “Listen To Your Heart.”

Eve goes home and decides to apply her new lipstick, but this particular brand of “Love in an Elevator” carries a nasty bite — Villanelle has hidden a razor blade inside, and it draws blood. Disturbingly, Eve’s reaction to the blade cutting into her lip seems almost admiring.

“Desperate Times”

Carolyn gets called into the office of Helen (Zoë Wanamaker), a higher-up at MI6, who reprimands her for letting Konstantin get away and losing control of Operation Mandalay. Carolyn, always two steps ahead (or at least, really good at convincing other people she’s two steps ahead) insists it’s still all going according to plan.

Back at Mandalay headquarters, Eve realizes all sorts of people close to Alistair Peel have died recently, seemingly of accidents/natural causes. She and Jess decide to pay another visit to Aaron Peel, who stonewalls their attempts to learn which portions of his company are currently for sale. Shortly after their visit, Peel’s secretary is quietly murdered by the Ghost, who poisoned her mustache bleach. Way harsh, Tai.

Villanelle and Konstantin go to an art museum, where she admires a painting of men strung up by their ankles and disemboweled, saying the subjects “look like bacon.” Later, while scoping out a new mark, she sends Eve a postcard print of this same painting, urging the object of her affection not to forget her. Still with the painting evidently on the brain, Villanelle dresses up in a pig mask for her next victim, whom she hangs upside down in a window in a red light district in Amsterdam, and guts him in full view of a group of passers-by — including his scorned wife, who hired Villanelle after learning her husband was cheating. Afterward, Villanelle complains to Raymond that despite the theatrics, killing the man didn’t feel like anything.

Villanelle’s latest murder may have bored her, but it’s enough to get the attention of Operation Mandalay. Carolyn decides to send Jess to investigate the killing, much to the annoyance of Eve, who clearly believes she should be the first and only choice when it comes to all things Villanelle. Villanelle agrees, and gets very perturbed when she camps out at a window all day waiting for a glimpse of Eve, only to learn that Jess was sent and not Eve. To cope with her disappointment, Villanelle gets high, goes to a club, stares meaningfully at a woman who reminds her of Eve, and tries to kill a woman in the bathroom before Konstantin storms in and drags her away.

After realizing that the Ghost kills bloodlessly, painlessly, and, in her own macabre way, kindly, Eve has Kenny run a search for women in the medical profession who have had run-ins with the law, and who have also worked as cleaners in Peel’s buildings. “She’s a nurse!” Eve exclaims excitedly. “… Or a doctor,” she adds, realizing the folly in her gendered assumption (as if she did not play a top surgeon for ten years on Grey’s Anatomy, the sheer nerve, I tell you). The search returns one result, and Eve arrests the Ghost right after she finishes dropping her kids off at school (oof).

“Smell Ya Later”

Villanelle may be relegated to “boring” contract murders now, but she’s determined to make them as creative as possible. From several stories up, she tosses a milkshake onto her target’s car, sending him to the carwash, where she climbs into his car, beats him senseless, and strangles him with his seatbelt. Somehow, despite numerous shots from inside the car showing it moving through the spinning brushes of the carwash, she’s able to enter and exit the car without getting so much as a splash of soap on her. Murder magic.

Over at Mandalay HQ, Eve is getting stonewalled by the Ghost, who refuses to give up any information about who hired her to take out Peel and everyone close to him. However, after learning that the Ghost is scared of Villanelle — whom she refers to as “the demon with no face” — and that Villanelle is now for hire, Eve hatches a truly wackadoo plan to enlist her help in order to crack the Ghost… through taking out a contract on herself. It’s been obvious for a while that Eve was toying with the idea of going off the deep end; now it’s clear that she’s already fully submerged.

When Konstantin brings Villanelle the contract on Eve, she flat-out refuses the job, but Konstantin argues that she needs to kill Eve in order to gain control of her life again. “You’re a mess,” he tells her bluntly. He also points out that Villanelle didn’t hesitate to try to kill him, her own mentor and father figure, so it shouldn’t be a problem for her to take out her crush.

While Villanelle considers this, she sends a box of white roses spelling out “EVE” to Eve’s home. Instead of freaking out at the assassin’s calling card on her front porch, the flowers work as an aphrodisiac on Eve, who immediately turns around and suggestively invites her husband “upstairs,” with an implied eyebrow waggle. The next day at work, Eve reluctantly allows Hugo to fit her for a bulletproof vest for her meeting with Villanelle, although she protests that the bulky vest will prevent the encounter from feeling as “intimate” as it needs to. Kenny then takes Eve aside to insist that she disclose that she stabbed Villanelle — a relevant tidbit Eve has held back from her team — but instead of listening to her concerned co-worker, Eve fires him. On her way to her meeting with Villanelle, a man bumps Eve on the train platform, and she very nearly pushes him onto the tracks in retaliation. (Fortunately, the train arrives before she can act on the impulse.)

Predictably, Eve winds up removing the vest before Villanelle arrives, and greets her in a silky tank top instead. Villanelle, for her part, looks dressed for a celebrity funeral, complete with a gauzy black fascinator and veil. Earlier in the episode, she told a bewildered bellhop she was in mourning, although she failed to explain that she was mourning a living person that she was planning on killing. After Eve calls her bluff that she would never kill her with a car or a gun, Villanelle pulls out a small bottle containing several blue pills and places it on the table between them, implying that she intended to poison Eve. But Eve, for some reason, decides to prove she trusts her by downing them all with a few swigs of champagne.

“Why did you do that, Eve?” Villanelle asks, looking distressed. Good question! “I didn’t think you would actually do it.” She then begins to panic, telling Eve that the pills were arsenic and that she has to get them out immediately. Eve runs to the sink, gagging herself, as Villanelle screams… then begins to laugh. Turns out, this was Villanelle’s idea of a funny joke. Of course it’s not poison. “Do you think I’m insane?” Eve, wisely, doesn’t answer that.

With that bizarre trust exercise out of the way, Villanelle agrees to interrogate the Ghost. She accompanies Eve to the Forest of Dean, where they’ve got the Ghost locked away in a metal shipping container. Villanelle goes in, the door is locked, and a bit later, she emerges with the information Eve wants: Aaron Peel hired her to kill his father, so that he would be free to sell off a weapon. “What did you do to her?” Eve asks, looking equal parts repulsed and captivated. “Nothing you didn’t ask me to,” Villanelle replies. As Villanelle exits the forest, Eve enters the container, and is surprised to find the Ghost is still alive and seemingly unmutilated. As Eve draws close, the Ghost has only one word about the woman Eve just allowed to walk free: “Monster.”

Bolstered by their successful mission, Villanelle heads to Oxford to pay a visit to her main competition for Eve’s affections. She greets Niko by admitting to the phoned-in complaints, saying she only did it to get Eve’s attention, “but she does not care about your life at all.” Adding insult to, well, insult, she then tells him, “You look like someone stuck a mustache on some fudge.” What does that even mean? I don’t know, but it stings. Niko, bless his heart, pins Villanelle up against a wall and threatens to kill her if she ever talks about his wife again. It’s almost like he’s never even seen this show. Relishing every word, Villanelle tells him about Eve stabbing her in her apartment, and that they’re now working together, and the energy of the revelation is very much that of a man finding out he’s been cuckolded.

“I Hope You Like Missionary!”

Fresh off his encounter with Villanelle, Niko takes a walk in the rain, then comes home to confront his wife. Despite initially bristling at Villanelle’s jab that he should try throwing his wife against the wall like he did with her, Niko ends up taking her advice, and… what do you know, Eve totally goes for it. It’s almost as if Villanelle knows what she’s talking about? Maybe that’s why, the next morning, he decides he can’t handle his relationship with Eve anymore, and tells her he’s leaving. He goes to stay with Gemma, who tries her very best to appear like she’s sad his marriage is falling apart. She’s not very convincing.

At MI6, now that Eve and co. know that Aaron Peel is behind the murders, the next step is to gather enough evidence to prove it… which is easier said than done. No one can get close to the tech giant, and anyone who tries has a bad habit of winding up dead. Eve and Jess hatch a plan to have Villanelle infiltrate Amber Peel’s AA group (yikes) in order to get close to her brother. Villanelle initially wrinkles her nose at the idea of an assignment where she doesn’t kill anyone, but the prospect of getting to work more with Eve is ultimately even more appealing to her than murder, so she signs on.

After a false start where everyone in the group could tell Villanelle (in her AA persona of “Billie”) was lying through her teeth, she started again, this time with the truth: she’s bored, and although she does what she likes, whenever she likes, she can’t make herself feel anything. That seems to resonate with Amber, who starts to invite “Billie” to hang out outside of AA, but before she can, her handler, Marie, interrupts to remind her not to form attachments with anyone in the group. Realizing that Marie is standing between her and the success of her mission, Villanelle follows her outside for a heart to heart — and to throw her under the bus. Literally. Eve sees the whole thing from a cafe window across the street, but although she looks horrified, she doesn’t intervene in any way.

Eve goes to drop off Niko’s things at Gemma’s place, where she continues to embrace her inner Villanelle by throwing impulse control to the wind and ransacking Gemma’s underwear drawer and breaking her jewelry box. Maybe not the most mature thing she could’ve done, but hey, it’s better than pushing a stranger in front of an oncoming train.

Meanwhile, with Marie out of the way, Amber is free to invite “Billie” to family dinner with her and Aaron. It’s a tense affair, what with Amber serving Aaron like she’s his mother and Aaron oozing disdain for “Billie’s” sad resume (failed internship, useless vanity degrees). After Aaron finds “Billie” snooping in his office, he starts quizzing her on philosophical arguments, growing more and more aggressive as he peels apart her invented persona. Villanelle calmly waits him out, then picks up the book of philosophy he was metaphorically clobbering her with, and literally whacks him across the face with it before taking her leave.

“Wide Awake”

It turns out that Aaron likes being smacked around with a paperback, because it earns Villanelle a lunch invite. When she tells Eve — who is totally not jealous of the two women doing the walk of shame out of Villanelle’s place, nope, not at all — Eve instructs her to charm Aaron enough to score an invite to a tech conference in Rome, where they believe the sale of the weapon will be taking place. Villanelle agrees, and it turns out that her particular brand of intimidating aloofness is precisely what Aaron is looking for in a travel companion. He quickly invites her to Rome — completely dismissing the fact that not 24 hours earlier, he had written her off as a stupid waste of space — and Villanelle accepts. When she leaves her lunch, she sees that Eve has called her nine times and left three voicemails, “just to check in,” but their relationship is still totally professional and not at all over the line. Yup.

Emboldened, Villanelle follows Niko and Gemma to Niko’s storage unit, where she holds them at knifepoint and demands… the recipe to Niko’s shepherd’s pie, which if you’ll remember, she ate as microwaved leftovers at Eve’s house back in season 1. Apparently it made an impression. But of course, that’s not all Villanelle came for — she wants to know if Niko truly loves Eve, or if he loves Gemma. When Niko picks Eve, Villanelle shakes her head. “I was so close to letting you go.” Niko pleads for her to leave Gemma alone, but Villanelle ominously explains, “Eve would never forgive me if I hurt you, Niko.”

At Carolyn’s house, Kenny tries to caution Eve away from overseeing the Rome mission, trying to tell her something foreboding about the new operation he’s now involved in, but Carolyn interrupts before he can divulge any details. Eve then goes to visit Martin (Adeel Akhtar) MI6’s resident expert in psychopaths, asking for advice on how to keep Villanelle safe in Rome, and he admits that he’d recommended Eve be removed from the case since she was too close to Villanelle, but his recommendation was ignored. Eve thanks him for his input, which she completely discards, and then it’s off to Rome.

Eve and Hugo set up their surveillance equipment in Hugo’s room, while Villanelle is escorted through Peel’s palatial digs, where he has provided a brand new hand-picked wardrobe, including lingerie, while ditching all her luggage. Aaron is then revealed to be watching Villanelle via multiple hidden cameras, in case there was any doubt at all that he was a massive creep.

Since Aaron took all of Villanelle’s belongings, Eve passes her a new mic in a restaurant, which allows her and Hugo to listen in when Aaron dictates what Villanelle eats and wears, and his negotiations with potential buyers where he leverages the massive amount of information he’s collected on them via his various tech companies. Aaron later admits that he knows “Billie” is a shadow, and seems… disturbingly okay with it.

That evening, Villanelle talks to Eve through her hidden microphone, letting her know that she knows she’s still listening, and as Villanelle breathes heavily through her earpiece, Eve goes to Hugo’s room, wakes him up, and has sex with him. At the time, Hugo is fully into it, but in the morning, he realizes that Eve had her earpiece in the whole time, and sarcastically thanks her for the threesome.

As the episode ends, we return to Niko and Gemma in the storage unit, where Niko is just regaining consciousness after having been knocked over the head, and Gemma… has been suffocated to death with a plastic bag. Dang.

“You’re Mine”

As Villanelle explores Aaron’s sprawling Rome house, she happens upon his surveillance room, where he has numerous folders on his computer labeled with various women’s names. After viewing her own folder, she opens one called “Matilda,” which contains footage of Aaron killing a woman in bed. If Villanelle were anyone else, this might be where she’d panic, but being who she is, she goes to breakfast with Aaron — where she utters the designated safeword for the operation.

Listening through her earpiece, Eve rushes to help, but is thwarted by a man trying to break into her room. She hides under the bed (what kind of assassin doesn’t think to check under the bed, honestly), then once he’s gone, she ventures out into the hall, where Hugo’s been shot in the stomach. After leaving the concierge a note about Hugo — which seems like a good way to ensure Hugo bleeds out, but whatever — Eve disguises herself as a cleaner and goes to Peel’s house to save Villanelle, but Villanelle doesn’t need saving. She tells Eve about the murdered women, and Aaron in turn offers her a job, promising her that “neither of us will ever be bored again.” Her first assignment? Killing Eve.

Instead, Villanelle slits Aaron’s throat.

In shock, Eve follows Villanelle out of the house, and Villanelle reveals that Raymond and The Twelve may not be very happy with her. Villanelle tells Eve she’ll get a car for them to escape and meet her in front of the hotel, but when Eve returns to her room to gather her things, it’s been scrubbed clean, and Carolyn is there, because of course she is. Despite Carolyn making Eve promise not to let Villanelle kill Aaron Peel before she left for Rome, she makes it clear that assassinating Aaron was actually their true mission all along. MI6 couldn’t take him out, of course, but if an assassin for The Twelve did it… well, at least the silver lining is that his weaponized data mining can’t fall into the wrong hands now, right? When an appalled Eve threatens to tell Kenny what Carolyn has done, Carolyn informs her that Kenny has known all along — this is, in fact, the very operation he was trying to warn her about.

Meanwhile, Konstantin finds Villanelle and tries to convince her to leave Eve behind and go with him, dropping a hint in the process that some of Villanelle’s family may still be alive. She refuses to leave without Eve, and Konstantin walks away to go receive his family’s whereabouts from Carolyn, leaving Villanelle to vow that she’ll track him and his family down and seek her revenge. She then returns to the hotel to be greeted by Raymond and an ax, but he decides to put the weapon aside and kill Villanelle with his bare hands. Too bad for him; Eve arrives during their fight, picks up the ax, and with some encouragement from Villanelle, hacks Raymond to pieces.

Eve is horrified by what she’s done, but Villanelle is living the dream, and guides Eve through a series of underground tunnels to emerge in some isolated and picturesque ruins. There, Villanelle proposes that they run away to Alaska, saying that she loves Eve and wants to be together. But Eve quickly realizes that Villanelle could’ve killed Raymond the whole time, but didn’t because she wanted Eve to kill him. Despite Eve flirting with Villanelle’s brand of destruction all season, she can’t abide Villanelle pushing her over the line. Eve tells Villanelle she’s leaving, despite Villanelle’s insistence that they love each other and that “you are mine.” Enraged, Villanelle shoots her in the back — but despite the show’s title, we know from the season 3 trailers (and the fact that she’s the main character) that Villanelle has still not, in fact, managed to kill Eve.

