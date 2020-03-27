‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 Premiere Moved Up by Two Weeks; First Trailer Released

AMC has officially moved the season 3 premiere of Killing Eve up by two weeks to Sunday, April 12. The series, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as an MI6 agent and assassin on a constant collision course with each other, also released a new trailer, which features Jodie Comer in clown makeup just screaming at a small child. So pretty good news all around, I’d say.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Check out the new trailer below. For more on Killing Eve, here is the latest batch of new images.

