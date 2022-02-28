It’s happening, folks. The long-awaited fourth (and sadly, final) season of the critically acclaimed BBC America series Killing Eve is back, baby! (Insert Konstantin’s splendid laugh here.) As you likely already know if you’re reading this recap, this series is a brilliantly calculated mix of spy thriller and adventure drama with a generous helping of dark humor. It follows British government agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who gets caught up in identifying and tracking down the elusive and stylish assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

For the last three years, Eve has taken the idea of “bringing your work home with you” to an unimaginable new level. Not only has her growing obsession with Villanelle consumed her professional life, but it also ruined her marriage and nearly killed her now-ex-husband. From the jump, Killing Eve reinvented the spy-thriller genre and infused it with romance. Villanelle and Eve’s respective lines of work have traumatic consequences and have caused them on almost a daily basis to question what their purpose is altogether. Was it fate that brought them together, and are they even capable of having a happily ever after? After watching these foes-turned-soulmates evolve, mature, and reckon with their past mistakes over the course of the series, it becomes increasingly clear that they at least deserve one.

It’s been a whopping two years since we spent some quality time with Villanelle and Eve on the London Bridge. If you need a bit of a refresher, they had just witnessed a very tense and bloody exchange between Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), Paul (Steve Pemberton), and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia). They knew all too well that Carolyn's son Kenny didn’t jump to his death and that someone must’ve orchestrated it. Paul, who had supposedly been hired to keep Carolyn in line at work, was actually working with the Twelve (the under-the-radar group responsible for Villanelle). Konstantin (who might actually be Kenny’s dad?) was worried that Kenny’s research into unmasking the Twelve would get him in dangerous trouble, apparently tried to talk him out of it and encouraged him to pursue other, more safe interests. Kenny, however, was fearful of Konstantin’s true intentions, and backed away from him during their covert rooftop chat. He backed away, however, a bit too much, and fell to his death. And Carolyn ended the confessional evening by shooting Paul in the head.

Eve and Villanelle were busy processing those revelations plus all that they’ve been through up until that point that brought them to that exact moment under the stars. They both admitted that as long as they are together, trouble follows. And yet, they can’t imagine a future without the other. After some tender reflections, Villanelle and Eve tearfully and reluctantly parted ways with the intention of never seeing each other again. As the Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran once said, “If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. If they don't, they never were.”

RELATED: 'Killing Eve' Season 4 Showrunner Laura Neal on Changing Up Eve & Villanelle's Cat-and-Mouse Game and Finding the Right Series Ending

Image via BBC America

The Season 4 premiere of Killing Eve never had a dull beat. From the moment the location title card of “Russia” plastered on the screen (is there anything more satisfying than that sound?), we knew we’d be in for a wild and unexpected ride. A motorcyclist, helmet and all, zips down a shoddy highway and radiates determination. On one of the dilapidated walls of an abandoned building is a poster of a smiley Konstantin who is… running for office? Or perhaps even re-election? The unidentified motorcyclist pulls up to a building, grabs their gun, and immediately beats up and gets past a security guard. Your knee-jerk reaction might be to think that it was Villanelle under the helmet, but any experienced and dedicated viewer knows that this person didn’t have the gait or swagger of our favorite assassin.

Konstantin’s the fanciest we’ve ever seen him as he’s wearing a suit and tie and getting a head massage. His pampering session comes to an abrupt end once he’s held at gunpoint by the mystery person. What’s great about Konstantin’s reaction is the fact that he really doesn’t have one. After all, he’s been held at gunpoint before (ahem, Carolyn). At this point, it’s simply an inconvenience. The motorcyclist takes off their helmet, revealing that it is none other than Eve wielding the gun. She shoots Konstantin in the hand for his role in Kenny’s death and demands him to tell her where she can find Hélène. (Come on, Eve, do you really think it’s that easy?) Konstantin claims to not know where she could be, but suggests Eve try to identify an up-and-coming assassin and track them instead. If Eve finds a new recruit, it’s likely Hélène isn’t far behind. Only problem, Konstantin says, is that the last one, Rhian, was pushed to her death. (Classic Villanelle move.) Eve begrudgingly takes this little information and begins her new mission. But Konstantin cheekily asks her the million-dollar question: If she really wants to find Hélène, why doesn’t she just ask Villanelle?

Speaking of which, where is that troublemaker? Probably the last thing you’d expect her to be doing: singing. In a church. In front of a congregation. Before we even have a chance to close our now-wide open mouths, Villanelle’s lyrics pretty much sum up the reasons why she’s where she is: “You made a believer out of me. I’m moving on up now. Yeah, I’m out of the darkness. My light shines on.” She’s saying this more to herself than she is to anyone else, almost like an identity crisis pep-talk. Though both Eve and Villanelle think they have found their new purpose in life, the truth is, they’ve never been more lost than they are now.

Image via BBC America

While Villanelle’s been repenting her sins, Eve’s been living out of a hotel. The wall of her closet is filled with information on the Twelve and everyone that she’s come across in the last few years: Raymond, Dasha, Fat Panda, Konstantin, and of course, Villanelle. We then meet Yusuf (Robert Gilbert), who’s been working with her on her epic revenge mission. We quickly discover that they have a sort of friends-with-benefits relationship, though if Eve does get sucked back into Villanelle’s gravitational pull, there’s a good chance she’ll drop Yusuf like a hot potato. (We all know how her marriage turned out.) Eve’s cheery demeanor falls once she opens an invitation to Villanelle’s (now going by Nelle Petrova) baptism. Eve, without hesitation, rips it up.

We’re then plopped into Mallorca, Spain, and are reunited with Carolyn who is now a less-than-thrilled cultural attaché between Spain and England. She craves the excitement and objectives she once had while working for MI6. Now, she’s doing her best to stay awake as she listens to her schedule, which includes judging a sand sculpture competition and teaching British culture to local children. She still manages to get her hands on some classified information from a former student named Milos, and learns of a recent and very gruesome murder. Carolyn’s meeting is interrupted by an old friend and now foe: Hugo. Remember in Season 2, he got shot on the job and Eve left him for dead, so she could save Villanelle? (Ah, those were the days.) Well, he’s back and better than ever after having been promoted to the suddenly-vacant position on the Russia desk. (Gee, wonder who that job belonged to.) He warns Carolyn to stop meddling in his work or else he will have her arrested for murdering Paul. (He has the photos to prove it.)

Villanelle’s going all-out with her new identity. She prepares fish and loaves for the people she’s living with (a priest Phil and his adult daughter May) and wears a “What Would Jesus Do?” t-shirt. She’s perfectly content with living with them forever, though Phil is hoping she finds her own place soon. She prays for a new beginning and tries bonding with their cat, ironically named Lucifer. The cat, however, takes a bite out of Villanelle, whose killer instincts take over and cause her to “accidentally” fling Lucifer against the wall. A lifeless Lucifer floats in the bathtub, and Villanelle genuinely seems horrified at what she just did.

Image via BBC America

Carolyn interrupts Eve’s jog to ask her to investigate the string of tortures and murders that have been happening to members of the Twelve. If they can identify those people, then they will surely be able to take down the Twelve…right? Villanelle rehearses for her baptism and sits in the pews to try and locate the best spot for her guest. Her nervous, excited energy is that of a child excited about her parents to see her perform at her recital. Only in Villanelle’s case, her guest won’t be coming.

Eve pretends to be Rhian’s old teacher and casually saunters over to the funeral home that took care of her. She’s directed to Pam, a meek undertaker, who unfortunately doesn’t know much about Rhian or Hélène (so she says). But, Eve is convinced that this Pam person might actually be Hélène’s latest recruit. Eve heads to the lobby of her hotel and gazes mindlessly into a fishtank. She then comes face-to-face with a freshly-baptized Villanelle who calmly forgives her for not showing up to her “rebirth.” Eve’s interaction with Villanelle is shockingly cold and dismissive considering the last time she was with her, she told her she couldn’t imagine a future without her in it (ah, the bridge scene). Though Villanelle couldn’t be more serene and accepting, Eve wants nothing to do with her. But again, can we really believe that to be true? Eve doesn’t have the most convincing track record, and she knows it. She says she’s changed and has a new life, but the reality is, she’s still consumed by the Twelve. How long is she going to hold on to this “too-cool-for-you” persona? And was that slap necessary, Eve? Maybe she knew doing that would only make Villanelle want her more. The underlying tension is perfectly summed-up in their brief exchange. Eve says, “If you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have come here,” to which Villanelle replies, “If you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have let me.”

Image via BBC America

Eve stalks Pam, but Pam catches on to her tail and beats her up in an alley. Eve hobbles on and finds the evidence that confirms her own suspicions when she sees Pam hop into a car with Hélène. Meanwhile, May and Villanelle are just about to kiss when May tells her she knows she would never hurt a soul; while this is exactly what Villanelle wants people to think, hearing it out loud doesn’t sit well with her. She nearly drowns May in the baptismal font, but yanks her out before it’s too late. Did Jesus intercede?

When I said unexpected things happened in this episode, I really meant it. Before bed, Villanelle gets the visit of her life. Sitting in the living room, wearing gold high-heeled boots, full facial hair, and munching on popcorn is…Jesus Christ? And He looks a lot like Villanelle. With tears in her eyes and a smile on her face, Villanelle says she’s ready to be saved.

'Indiana Jones 5': Filming Has Wrapped on the Long-Awaited Sequel This film has been years upon years in the making.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email