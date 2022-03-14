Another week, another emotional episode of Killing Eve. When we last spent time with Villanelle, she was struggling through her religious retreat and despite trying really hard not to (like, really hard) her killer instincts took over, and she murdered May and Phil. She left the campsite (and her Jesus alter ego) seemingly relieved, though it’s obvious something isn’t quite right. Eve, on the other (and far less bloody) hand got up close and personal with Hélène. The two former foes became friends once they realized they had the same intentions: to identify and take down the head of the Twelve. Their strangely intimate meeting (aside from Eve getting her hand burned) was fairly peaceful, and the two women planned a future rendezvous for dessert. Carolyn’s feeling helpless, but continues to trot down her stubborn path while seeking information from Vladimir. But what has Konstantin been up to? Where was Villanelle heading? And what kind of skeletons are hiding in the closet of the morgue?

Episode 3, titled “A Rainbow in Beige Boots,” opens with Villanelle incognito as a hotel maid, pushing a hamper of dirty laundry and looking down the halls. She stops in front of one of the rooms and lets herself in. If the room looks familiar, that’s because we’ve spent some time there already with Eve. Like the boss she is, Villanelle makes herself comfortable in Eve’s makeshift home and sheds her maid attire, revealing bloody clothes from her recent killing spree. With the weight of the world on her shoulders, she lays down on Eve’s bed, looking more lost than ever.

Eve is back in her lobby, examining her bandaged hand in front of that infamous fish tank. She makes her way into her room, and upon seeing Villanelle freshly showered and wearing her robe… does nothing. An emotionally fractured (and very clean) Villanelle cheekily asks Eve if she was planning on slapping her again, but Eve doesn’t take the bait. Instead, and in an almost trance-like state, Eve leaves her compassion at the door and treats Villanelle practically like a stranger. Could it be that she’s really over their passionate past, or was she too focused on taking down the Twelve? A desperate Villanelle confides in Eve that she needs help, to which Eve callously responds, “Why don’t you ask Jesus?”

Image via BBC America

RELATED: 'Killing Eve' Season 4 Showrunner Laura Neal on Changing Up Eve & Villanelle's Cat-and-Mouse Game and Finding the Right Series Ending

Eve takes mind games to a whole new level when she casually strips down and changes in front of an intrigued and confused Villanelle. She continuously gives Villanelle vague and dismissive answers, emitting a strong you’re-in-my-way vibe. The semi-retired assassin asks Eve if she could stay with her for the night, as things have recently taken a dark turn. Through a faux smile, Eve responds with, “Can you be gone when I get back?” (Ouch!) But once Eve shuts the hotel room door behind her, she stands there, lingering, almost in disbelief at herself. Did she really just talk that way to her “ex”?

Eve makes a beeline to Yusuf and tells him about her unexpected roommate. She has a feeling Villanelle’s killed again, but isn’t completely sure. When Yusuf asks her what she wants to do, Eve says, “Nothing. It’s not my job.” Pretty harsh considering that last season when Villanelle was feeling isolated and lonely, Eve decided that the two of them should slow dance. She theorizes that Hélène is just as clueless about who runs the Twelve as they are, and that she’s torturing different members until she gets to the top. They track down Hélène’s car, and, after the most intense game of rock, paper, scissors ever, decide that Eve would be the one to track her down.

Image via BBC America

Back at the funeral home, Pam is absolutely thriving. And by “thriving,” I mean embalming another dead body. She bops her head along to the music in her headphones without an apparent care in the world. The second she steps out of the mortuary, however, reality sets in. She bumps into Elliot, who reminds her that she shouldn’t be outside that cold, dark room. Doesn’t he realize who he’s messing with? The girl’s literally surrounded by scalpels. He should really keep his mouth shut. Meanwhile, Carolyn is getting acquainted with her intense fixer-upper of an apartment. She catches Vladimir up on her recent investigations into the Twelve’s sudden murders but neither of them knows who exactly is behind it.

Villanelle’s out of options. No one thinks she can change and frankly, no one seems to care. Remember Martin? He’s the therapist that was talking to Eve in a prior episode who seemed to already know about Villanelle. Well, he gets a very aggressive visit from good ‘ol Villanelle, who, after shoving her way into Martin’s home and onto his couch, asks him what he knows about her. In other words, what kind of gossip has Eve been spreading? He tells her that he knows she’s a highly-skilled assassin, a compliment that an older, more immature version of Villanelle would be flattered by. Now, it disgusts her. In a heartbreaking and vulnerable moment, she admits that she “feels like “sh*t all the time” and needs him to fix her.

Basking in the glory of her epic rock, paper, scissors win, Eve scoots through the parking garage that has Hélène’s car (or one of them). She overhears a distraught woman telling off Hélène’s driver and complaining about how Hélène broke her heart. Eve then pretends to be on the phone getting dumped by her girlfriend and “accidentally” bumps into the newly-single lady. During this contrived meet-cute, the two bond over how cruel those pesky women can be. Eve tells the woman that she really could use a friend, and asks her out for a drink. The woman is over-the moon, and the two head off to their “date.”

Pam is in her element, surrounded by her dead friends. Elliot crashes the party and doubles down on his rule: Pam must not stray from the morgue. He also says how he should’ve left her in foster care (they’re siblings!) and that their Dad hated her and wanted his wife to have an abortion. We’re then thrust into the middle of Eve, (er, “Nicole”) and Fernanda's date. Fernanda tells Eve that this mysterious, French woman she was with (Hélène) was “hotter than potatoes” and also the first woman she was ever with. After hearing this revelation, Eve’s ears perked up. What else could she learn about Fernanda’s past?

Image via BBC America

Speaking of the devil, Hélène sits on a bench and eats ice cream with Pam, who wants out of her day job and in with the assassins. Hélène informs her that she is far from ready, and that she’s angry with her for not telling her (or realizing) that Eve came into the funeral home. Because of Pam’s obliviousness, Eve was able to track down Hélène’s home, and, well, we know how that turned out. Hélène reassures a downtrodden Pam that she has great potential and extraordinary power, but needs patience.

Back at the bar, Fernanda’s endless wine glass loosens her inhibitions, and she spills about her experience with Hélène. Then, she asks Eve about her ex. Eve uses this opportunity to unload some pent-up resentment she has toward Villanelle, claiming her ex was “controlling, selfish, and delusional.” Hmm, couldn’t Villanelle say the same about Eve? Fernanda shares some relationship wisdom with Eve, saying, “You gotta cut her out, Nicole. She only gets to play games if you agree to play them.” Mic drop.

At Martin’s home, Villanelle sprawls out on his couch and tells him that she killed two people the night before and, in her defense, “tried really hard not to.” She usually knows exactly what she wants and how she’s going to secure it, but for the first time, she feels clueless. Martin tells Villanelle that her feeling “like poo” is actually a good thing because it means she’s heading toward complete metamorphosis. Aw.

Pam stands up to Elliot, but he continues to treat her like garbage (and even physically abuse her). Fed up, Pam takes a scalpel and stabs him. Not once, not twice, but nineteen times. (Talk about a sibling rivalry!) Eve learns that Fernanda was married to her husband for five years, and that he was a very secretive and very rich man. She explains how she found letters between him and another woman, and that after she confronted him, he left and never came back. She doesn’t know where he could be, but given that she has nothing left in Cuba, she doesn’t plan on going back and trying to find out. Fernanda is three wine bottles deep and understandably not feeling very well. Right when Eve asks for the name of her ex-husband, she heads to the bathroom. A secretive ex-husband who lived in Cuba...could she be referring to Konstantin? And was the woman he wrote letters to Carolyn, or maybe even Hélène?

Eve sneaks a picture of Fernanda’s ID, spots a newspaper in her bag that features a story on Villanelle’s recently kills, and leaves the bar. (Guess there won’t be a second date?) Meanwhile, Villanelle’s moved to Martin’s kitchen and reluctantly munches on Lunchables, a scene you didn’t know you needed until now. During their awkward playdate, Villanelle asks him if he thinks she was born a psychopath, and is therefore incapable of change. He brings up an excellent point: a real psychopath wouldn’t want to be changed, but would rather maintain their superior mindset. Pam tells Hélène that she killed her brother, but Hélène emphasizes that she’s still not ready, and also gets word that a kill she had in place fell through.

Vladimir tells Carolyn that at the scene of one of the last kills, they found peat moss, which is typically found in Scotland, and also found out that a Russian agent in Cuba survived a torture attack (Hélène’s botched kill). Carolyn plans to visit the agent and Eve identifies a man named Lars Meier to be Fernanda’s ex-husband. Additionally, Eve reads a conversation between Martin and Villanelle on her tablet. The plot thickens.

Image via BBC America

Martin asks Villanelle what sets Eve apart from the rest. Despite the fact that Eve’s “ruined everything” for Villanelle, she wants to spend the rest of her life with her. She wants to smell her skin and hear about all the boring minutiae that fills her day because, “in our bones, we understand each other.” Eve shows up and claims she only came to protect Martin, who Villanelle accidentally knocked unconscious. Eve tells her about the fable with the scorpion and the frog, explaining that the two creatures die because the scorpion can’t change its nature. (Foreshadowing, perhaps?) In a massive gut-punch moment, the cops break in, interrupting their tender exchange, and arrest Villanelle. That’s right, Eve turned Villanelle in, something, she claims, she should’ve done when they first met.

Konstantin, everyone’s favorite politician, meets with Hélène who tells him about Pam and asks him to take her under his wing as he did for Villanelle. Eve calls Hélène and says she found the top of the Twelve (Lars Meier), and reminds her that Hélène owes her dessert. The episode ends on a gloomy note for Villanelle, who lies awake in her prison cell. What will be Hélène and Eve’s sweet of choice, and how long will our killer-in-recovery be behind bars?

From Villanelle to Katherine Pierce: 9 Best Female TV Antagonists You Love to Hate They might make your blood boil, but they surely keep you guessing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Emily Bernard (91 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard