Are we seriously halfway done with the final season of Killing Eve already? Say it ain’t so! Last week featured the most shocking moment of the season when Eve turned in Villanelle to the police for the murders of May and Phil, after she read about it in the newspaper in Fernanda’s bag. Carolyn had her eyes set on Cuba to visit the Russian agent that survived Hélène’s torture session. Villanelle was perhaps her most vulnerable yet, as she opened up to Eve’s therapist friend Martin about her desire for change (which he thinks she is capable of) and how she dreams about living a normal, boring life with Eve. Come on, how precious is that?

Meanwhile, Eve’s doubled-down on her I-mean-business attitude by dismissing Villanelle’s attempts to connect, following up with Hélène for dessert to take down the Twelve, and of course, the aforementioned arrest. Let’s not forget about Pam, who murdered her brother and wants in with the Twelve as much as Villanelle wants out. Is Fernanda’s ex-husband Lars Meier the one Hélène is after? Will Konstantin and Pam hit it off? And when the heck will Villanelle be out from behind bars?

Episode 4, titled “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous,” starts off with poor little Villanelle alone with her thoughts in her prison cell. Eve is summoned across town by Hélène to an elaborate and empty theater on the West End (which Hélène conveniently owns) for their dessert date. After their pudding, Eve tells Hélène that she thinks a man named Lars Meier is the one they are after. Hélène stops dead in her tracks (which Eve knew she would do) upon hearing his name, as that was her ex Fernanda’s ex-husband, remember? Eve lets her know that she spent time with Fernanda and Hélène dodges Eve’s question: Was Lars the man Hélène was after? Does she even know who he is?

Hélène reigns in her power by telling Eve that, speaking of exes, she heard she had quite the evening arresting Villanelle. Hélène, who clearly is turned on by power, tells Eve that she is impressed, but Eve wants nothing to do with Hélène’s mind games. To keep this wonderfully absurd tug-of-war in motion, Hélène yanks on Eve’s bandaged hand and admits that Lars is indeed the one she is after. And, going one step further, Hélène tells a confident Eve, “I’ll race you. Let’s see who can find him first.” Challenge accepted.

Meanwhile, Konstantin reluctantly leads his assassin-in-training Pam to her new residence in Margate, England, where she will need to be contactable for 24-hours each day. (Okay, so he’s a little bit of a helicopter parent.) He reminds Pam that they are not–and never will be–friends, and lets out his iconic belly laugh once she tells him the one thing she’s good at: embalming. Adding to his frustration is the fact that she’s only killed once (her brother) and that behaving badly comes far less easily than it did for Villanelle. In other words, Konstantin has his work cut out for him, and all he wants to do is be mayor.

Yusuf tells Eve that he managed to track down a picture of Lars on a social media post. Villanelle demands to redeem her one free phone call, which she uses to contact–wait for it–Hélène. Villanelle was hoping for a swift exit, but, being the sneaky mastermind that she is, Hélène milks this alone time with Villanelle for all it’s worth. Rather than stroking her ego or offering more money, Hélène settles on telling Villanelle the facts: No one can escape the Twelve. A downtrodden Villanelle says that she actually does want more money, and Hélène being Hélène, manages to get her out of prison instantly, and just in time for her next kill. Hélène hands Villanelle an envelope with the target’s name and warns her that it’ll be a sensitive one, but Villanelle doesn’t seem phased. She does, however, seem like she wants to get the hell away from Hélène.

Carolyn arrives at her new safe house in Havana. This pristine, tropical paradise is quite the upgrade from her previous residence (though that isn’t saying much) and she’s directed to Rustem, the man who barely survived Hélène’s hit. Though he didn’t lose his life, he lost several of his toes, which Hélène ordered to be shoved up his nose (naturally). Luckily, he survived and could possibly tell Carolyn the name of his torturer, and any other of his Twelve contacts. The only problem? This guy was a huge, bloody, misogynist and refuses to tell her anything. He does let it slip that his torturer was a “bitch,” which at least indicates to Carolyn that the person at large was a woman.

Pam meets Konstantin at the pier, but has trouble following the first order: push an innocent woman off the pier. Konstantin is beyond irked, and asks Pam, “Do you want this job, or do you want to be a nobody?” Based on the look in her eyes, it appears that Konstantin struck a very fragile nerve.

Back at their van spy shelter, Eve and Yusuf find a match on their facial recognition search for Lars. They find a picture of him from Berlin in 1979 being sold online and discover the photographer, Eugenie Allard, was known for taking pictures during the Cold War. Eve calls the seller and, speaking in a British accent, asks for more information. The seller has no time for Eve’s faux-British interest in the image, and tells her to either buy it or come to her store.

Carolyn enjoys some fresh air as she thinks over her next steps. Things take a shocking turn when a mystery figure shoves a bag over her head and drives her to a remote beach. We learn that the captor is none other than Villanelle, who drags Carolyn mercilessly through the hot sand for what seems like an eternity. Carolyn’s attempts at humor prove futile, and she realizes Villanelle might be preparing to do exactly what she feared the most. In a last-ditch effort to save her sandy butt, Carolyn half-jokingly asks Villanelle, who’s now gripping a wrench, “Is it too late to offer you that job you wanted?” She tries to tap into Villanelle’s more compassionate side, giving the audience some meaty revelations to chew on in the process. The first time Carolyn met Villanelle wasn’t in the prison, but was actually back at the orphanage. Villanelle isn’t interested in this walk down memory lane and knocks Carolyn out with the wrench.

Konstantin calls Hélène and complains about how Andreas, a man apparently higher-up than the two of them, went out of his way to get him the mayor job, only to have him now stuck training Pam, the unspecial nobody. He tries to make a deal with Hélène, saying that if she sends him back to Russia, then he will keep quiet about all that she’s been up to, leaving Andreas in the dark. Hélène’s quite amused at his attempt at blackmail, and tells him that she knows about Paul, the man he framed for stealing six million Euros from the Twelve. Busted. Now Konstantin, caught with his tail between his legs, has no other choice but to continue helping Hélène.

Carolyn wakes up and Villanelle immediately wants answers. Did Carolyn really meet Villanelle in the orphanage? Surprisingly, yes, and she has quite the story to prove it. Apparently, when Villanelle was very young, she took her bracelet off and wrapped it tightly around a fellow orphan girl’s finger because she (allegedly) stole her pudding. She cut off the circulation so badly, the finger turned black, and rather than regret her horrific actions, all Villanelle wanted to do was see what the disfigured hand looked like.

Sharing this anecdote seemed to give Carolyn a real chuckle, but it only devastated Villanelle, who couldn’t believe her psychopathic tendencies started at as young an age as nine. What Carolyn labeled as “gifted,” Villanelle saw as “evil.” Was change impossible? Carolyn reassures Villanelle, and tells her she’s not evil, but that killing is primal, and in fact, natural. After all, “Why waste your time being good when you could just be good at what you’re good at?” Wiser words have never been spoken, Carolyn.

This, my friends, was the beginning of some epic one-on-one time between Villanelle and Carolyn, a pair that’s rarely spoken more than a handful of words to each other for the duration of the series. Villanelle quickly tells Carolyn that Hélène sent her, and Carolyn introduces her to the toe-less toad to get some answers. A giddy Villanelle does some torturing of her own, and slices of his fingers with a cheese wire. Finally, he confesses that the torturer was tall, and though he doesn’t have a name, he does have a place: El Hombre De Dos Caras. Villanelle goes ahead and kills him, anyway.

British Eve flies solo to the antique shop to get more information on the man in the picture, but her search is interrupted by multiple texts from Hélène, who claims to have “big news.” Konstantin receives a call from a shaky Pam who says she was mugged and heads to the pier. Out of nowhere, Pam runs up and knocks him into the sea. Konstantin couldn’t be more delighted. Maybe she did have some untapped potential after all.

Carolyn and Villanelle head to the restaurant that Rustem told them to go to, but they aren’t exactly sure what they are looking for. They play truth or dare, and Carolyn confirms the rumor that her father was a “sexy, gay spy.” Carolyn’s then shocked to see Lars Meier walking in front of her, and tells him that she thought he was dead. Villanelle chases after him, but he manages to get away. Is it me, or did it seem like Villanelle almost let him escape?

Eve arrives at Hélène’s and wants answers, stat! Hélène’s pretty chill, and decides to take a bath. Eve crashes Hélène’s solo soak and asks her why she does what she does. Hélène justifies it by saying she helps weak women become stronger. Disturbed and intrigued, Eve decides to get into the bath to learn more. They quickly discover that the bath is only meant to hold one person, and head to the living room for soup.

Carolyn tells Villanelle that the man in the restaurant was (another) old flame, and invites her along to Berlin to track him down. Villanelle tells a less-than-pleased Carolyn that she has yet to fulfill her dare. She asks Carolyn to jam out on an imaginary guitar, which she successfully does after a little encouragement from Villanelle. A glorious, pointless moment of derision in an otherwise busy episode officially bonds these two for life. Carolyn packs her bags for Berlin, and ignores a call from Vlad, because, well, who needs him?

The episode ends on a strangely intimate note. Hélène delivers the news that she freed Villanelle and asks Eve if she knows the true definition of “passion.” Despite what most think, she says, it’s not about sex or excitement, but rather suffering. Does Eve like the suffering that comes with loving Villanelle? Hélène certainly thinks so. Eve then does the unexpected and kisses Hélène. Now with Hélène in the palm of her hand, Eve confesses that Hélène has “no idea” how much she loves this game of cat-and-mouse.

Was that the admission we’ve been waiting for, or was Eve just messing with her? Back in Cuba, Villanelle quietly reflects on her misadventures with Carolyn, likely wondering if she’ll ever have her own “air guitar moment” with Eve.

