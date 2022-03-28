It’s week five of the final season of Killing Eve, and as always, there’s a lot to unpack. Last week, Eve and Hélène continued to develop their strange relationship by sharing a bath, soup, and a kiss. Konstantin vented to Hélène and showed his Pam some tough love. Thanks to Hélène, Villanelle got out of jail and was sent to take out Carolyn, which she only partially did. She’s done taking orders from people she doesn’t respect, and Hélène is at the top of that list.

Villanelle did, however, follow an order (more like a favor) from Carolyn, and got information out of stuffy-nosed Rustem. Villanelle and Carolyn proved to be a dynamic duo we never knew we needed. The two expressed their mutual admiration for each other’s work, bumped into Carolyn’s old flame (who she thought was dead), and had loads of mischievous fun in the process. (Two words: Guitar solo.) What’s the extent of Carolyn’s past with Lars? How much longer will Eve and Hélène be partners-in-crime? And when will Eve and Villanelle reunite?

Episode 5, titled “Don’t Get Attached,” starts with the first of many black-and-white flashbacks in the episode. It’s 1979 in Berlin, and a young Carolyn walks through a run-down home that’s exploding with sex, drugs, and rock and roll and is crowded with young, progressive individuals determined to right wrongs and take societal change into their own hands. A young man named Johan, who is clearly Lars, the man in Eve’s old photo and also the man that Carolyn saw in the restaurant with Villanelle, passionately speaks to his peers about his plans and runs through potential names for their fledgling organization. After floating some ideas by the group, including “The Socialist Squad” and “Anarchists with Attitude,” he’s interrupted by Carolyn, who suggests they name it after however many members there are. Simple enough. They’ll call it “The Twelve.” Dun, dun, dun!

It turns out that Carolyn and Lars are dating and Carolyn casually says to Lars at a party that she has an interest in the pudgy, bearded guy talking to Karolina. And who’s the loveable, quiet, and hairy fellow she’s eyeing up, you ask? None other than a young Konstantin, who’s played by Kim Bodnia’s real-life son. Ha! Carolyn and Konstantin, the latter of whom is speaking in a German accent and is going by the name Karl, make out and sleep together. The two clearly, for better or for worse, have a kismet connection, though Carolyn warns him to not get attached to the group. Maybe she was having second thoughts about it, or perhaps she knew that Johan, the de facto leader, wasn’t interested in having him around.

As Karl leaves Carolyn’s room, a young man leaves Carolyn’s father’s room. (Remember last week, when Carolyn confirmed Villanelle’s suspicions that her father was a “sexy gay spy?”) Carolyn’s father doesn’t care who she gets involved with romantically, just has her promise to him that she “won’t get killed by some Soviet toerag.” In the present day, Carolyn arrives in Berlin, and as the flashback indicates, she’s bringing along a lot of baggage.

Villanelle enjoys a feast prepared by Benita, Carolyn’s Cuban housekeeper. Villanelle asks her if she ever spends time at her own home, which prompts Benita to break down and confess that she’s always working so she can avoid her abusive husband. Villanelle tells Benita that she’d be happy to kill her husband, and Benita says she knows she tortured Rustem. Rather than be horrified at Villanelle’s actions, Benita is excited to see what Villanelle will come up with for husband.

In Paris, Eve sits serenely on a bench and creepily watches Hélène’s sweet daughter Chloe play tennis. In Margate, England, an irked Konstantin presents Pam with a new wardrobe and tells her that they are basically going to play dress-up. If she’s going to be a successful assassin, she has to learn how to take on new identities and socialize. Yusuf pays Eve an unexpected visit, causing her to act very strangely. She won’t let him into her hotel room until she takes care of a few things, which he assumes means she had an overnight guest. He’s finally allowed in, and shares some of the information he was able to dig up on Oliver, the man responsible for the picture of Lars (and who was also briefly featured in the flashback). Eve is delighted to learn that Oliver’s a professor, and that Yusuf set up a meeting between the two of them for later in the day. Eve wants Yusuf to leave her room, like, yesterday, but he makes a pit stop to the bathroom. Upon opening the door, we see Chloe innocently waiting for Eve. Ah, so that’s why Eve didn’t want Yusuf over. She kidnapped Hélène’s daughter!

In Cuba, Villanelle stages a fire in order to get the attention of the fire department. Benita’s husband Camilo is a firefighter, and so this was the least-suspicious way to get to him. It’s weirdly satisfying to see Villanelle play the damsel in distress, because we know that the person that thinks they are risking their life to save a helpless Villanelle is actually in danger because of Villanelle. Ah, irony. Camilo is lured to the “burning” apartment, and Villanelle instantly drops her act and punches him in the head with his walkie-talkie. She sternly tells him that “women don’t stay silent forever,” shoves the firehose down his throat, and turns it on full-blast. Villanelle couldn’t be happier watching this abuser drown, even though her killer outfit was getting drenched. Elated and filled with power, she leaves the building like it was just any other day.

Yusuf is pretty skeptical about Eve’s kidnapping plan, and warns her that Hélène is probably on her way with something nasty up her sleeve. Eve explained that this was payback for getting Villanelle out of prison. In Berlin, Carolyn looks longingly at a massive brick house, and is a bit hesitant to open old wounds. This morphs into a second flashback, where Carolyn leads Johan and a few others to her father’s home for a party. Carolyn playfully jabs Johan, saying he doesn’t have to join in the fun if he’s uncomfortable, because she knows he hates the bourgeoisie (the middle to upper-class part of society).

The crew inhabit the empty home and throw another one of their parties. Carolyn chats with Karl’s girlfriend Karolina then heads to the garage to get the more expensive alcohol. She stops in her tracks when she sees the door closed and with a note that reads, “Some toerag found out. Don’t come in.” Naturally, Carolyn disobeys and enters, and is horrified at the gruesome scene before her. Her father’s bloody body lay lifeless in his car. Pictures of him and his male lover are stacked on the windshield. Someone found out he was gay and blackmailed him. This, in turn, caused him to shoot himself in the head. A shocked Carolyn stares at her dead father, and in a daze, grabs the alcohol and re-enters the party. She smashes the bottle against the wall and encourages the others to do the same. Carolyn’s never been able to process her emotions in a healthy way, and perhaps this flashback is the reason why.

Back in Cuba, Villanelle gives Benita her now-deceased husband's firefighter badge and tells her it looks better on her. An excited Villanelle invites Benita shopping with Camilo’s money, but Benita has other plans. She introduces Villanelle to her friends who also have abusive husbands and asks if she’d take care of them like she did with Camilo. Villanelle accepts and is eager to continue her altruistic kills, but tells Benita that afterward, she must take care of “her own Camilo.” Who’s Villanelle’s abuser? Hélène?

In the present, Carolyn works up the courage to re-enter her father’s old home, which is now inhabited by Karolina. The woman recognizes her as “Janice,” though Carolyn tells her that her real name is Carolyn and that Janice, and everything else Karolina thought she knew about her, was just a front. The two catch up, and Carolyn tells her that Johan is alive. Karolina is shocked, because the last time she heard the police found his body in a lake. Hmm…

Eve stealthily infiltrates Oliver’s lecture about Cupid’s relationship with Psyche, which mirrors that of Eve and Villanelle. Oliver explains that Psyche had to “endure beatings, cross rivers, climb cliffs, and finally, journey to the underworld.” He then asks the million-dollar question: “How far will Psyche go?” That’s what fans have been wondering about Eve since day one, back when she was loudly munching on her croissant, completely oblivious to what madness and heartache awaited her. Oliver tells Eve that he couldn’t stand Johan, and said he was an arrogant man who considered himself a revolutionary and died three weeks after the photo was taken. He also fondly remembers Janice, who he tells Eve was Johan’s girlfriend, and gives Eve a Super 8 reel of footage from the time. Almost, instantly Eve identifies the young woman to be Carolyn. Gasp!

Eve gives Chloe back to Hélène, though Chloe doesn’t want to leave Eve. Carolyn tries to break into Karolina’s house, which mirrors a similar night when Carolyn found out the ugly truth about Karl. In another flashback, she lures Karl to a remote pier for a “date,” only to confront him about his real identity. She tells him she knows he’s really a KGB spy named Konstantin Vasilliev, and, holding him at gunpoint, makes him admit that he blackmailed her father. Johan crashes their conversation, and attacks Konstantin for getting close to his girlfriend. This leads to the ultimate love triangle shoot-out, which ends with Konstantin and Carolyn beating (and, what they thought was killing) Johan with an oar.

Konstantin is genuinely delighted when he gets a visit from Villanelle. She tries to reveal Hélène’s location because she wants to kill her and “then the rest of them.” Konstantin tells Villanelle that he doesn’t think she can untangle herself from The Twelve, and Villanelle assures him that The Twelve will be responsible for his death. She then tells him, “You can’t train people to kill and expect them not to turn on you.” Could this be dark foreshadowing? He gives her directions to meet another assassin he trained who could help her find Hélène. Villanelle and a teary-eyed Konstantin share a tight embrace, then she goes on her way. Was he a key part in what was about to go down?

Eve meets Hélène, who says she’s on her way to get Lars. Unable to resist, Eve joins her. Carolyn shows up at Karolina’s father’s cabin where Lars has been living, coldy apologizes for nearly drowning him, and invites herself in. Eve and Hélène arrive at the location, and Hélène calmly tells her to keep an eye out. In a matter of seconds, Villanelle walks out of a door and Hélène locks Eve inside the car. She asks a panicked Eve, “Did you really think I wouldn’t get back at you?” Despite being rude to her for the entire season, Eve yanks repeatedly on the car door and screams for Villanelle, who’s oblivious and unable to hear her. Villanelle’s struck in the back with an arrow and collapses, causing Eve to go into mama-bear-mode and choke Hélène.

Finally, Eve is set free and runs to a motionless Villanelle. Completely heartbroken and helpless, Eve tries to catch her breath as she cradles Villanelle in her arms. Both of them were shot that day: Villanelle in the back and Eve in the heart.

