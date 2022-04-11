Did you pack your tissues? The second to last episode of Killing Eve was a doozy! Before diving in, let’s remember where we left off. Pam managed to successfully pull off her first kill (Fernanda) after some serious pre-kill jitters. Carolyn did her best to get information from Lars about Kenny’s killer, but at the end of the episode, Eve shot him in the head. And speaking of death, Villanelle finally killed Hélène in the most Villanelle way possible: she hid under her hotel bed, sliced her ankles, then crawled out and slit her throat. That was a lot for Villanelle to pull off considering she was getting over the arrow puncture wound courtesy of Gunn. On top of all of that, Villanelle rejected Eve’s attempts at intimacy, going as far as saying “I’m done with you.”

Not only was this a surprise for viewers, but it was a major shock for Eve, who has spent the entire series yo-yoing her affection for the charming assassin. Villanelle finally seemed fed up with the mixed signals, and decided to take her mischievous self elsewhere. She hopped on a paddle boat and made her way to a remote island in Scotland, where she hunted down Gunn, who shot her in the shoulder. What started as a brutal fight, however, ended in laughter, with Villanelle deciding to stay in the wilderness with Gunn and her animals.

The penultimate episode of the sexy spy thriller starts on Gunn’s island. Villanelle wakes up from a restful night’s sleep on a bail of hay and is face-to-face with a ram. Gunn drags a man off a boat and onto shore who she claims has been stealing her fish. Naturally, her punishment for him is to “filet him.” Villanelle watches Gunn disembowel this fully-alive man, which equally freaks her out and turns her on. Gunn says she is going on a hunt, to which a gleeful Villanelle responds with, “I’m coming with you.”

Back in London, Yusuf informs Eve that he finally managed to get Hélène’s phone unlocked, but reminds Eve that since Hélène is dead, she can finally take a breath and let her mind stop racing. After all, killing Hélène and Lars was the ultimate goal, right? In an effort to help Eve unwind, Yusuf takes her to a karaoke club in the city. Ironically, it’s the activity that is meant to relax Eve that makes her more stressed than ever. During an epic solo of Sia’s hit “Chandelier,” Eve’s reality becomes distorted once her memories collide with the present. She flashes back to her stress-free days with her husband and her original MI5 co-workers Elena and Bill. This was a time before she got mixed up with The Twelve and Carolyn’s secret missions. This was a time that was inexplicably simple. This was before Villanelle.

The ghosts of Eve’s past get the better of her, and she runs out of the club. A breathless Eve asks Yusuf if it was all worth it. Not just killing Hélène, but everything she has been through that has brought her to this very moment. Yusuf does his best to convince her that she will always be able to move on from her traumatic past if she chooses to, no matter how impossible it may seem. But then Eve drops a major bombshell when she responds with, “But, what if I don’t want to?” Before walking away, a helpless Yusuf leaves Eve with a chilling statement: “Whatever you do next, you can choose.”

Back in Margate, Konstantin wakes up to a very disturbing phone call from his daughter Irina who last we knew was locked away after running over her mother’s boyfriend with their car. She reveals that Hélène got her out of jail, and that she’s now “free” and working for The Twelve. Irina working for The Twelve was Konstantin’s worst nightmare, but it was too late. It seems that he would never escape the tangled web of lies that he’s been stuck in for decades, and would be unable to convince Irina that she is the furthest thing from “free.”

In a hotel in Austria, Carolyn tries to make sense of Lars’ notebook. A weird, bird-loving old man tries his hand at flirting, but Carolyn wants nothing to do with him. Suddenly Vladimir arrives and meets with Carolyn for lunch. He reminds her of all the damage she’s caused by betraying so many people and that now, she is “completely alone.” Carolyn mostly stands by her actions, and tells him what she’s learned about The Twelve. Though they may operate in separate factions, she believes they meet occasionally at a place in Austria that, given the drawings in the notebook, has a lot of bird decor. She’s at that Austrian hotel to hopefully unearth answers, but quickly realizes that it might not be in the right place. Vladimir also casually reveals that The Twelve had fired Carolyn some time ago. Nevertheless, Carolyn heads to Barn Swallow Pub in England, a popular spot for MI6.

Konstantin continues his bonding and training sessions with Pam, who is a bit skeptical. Why is he being so warm and fuzzy and buying her hot chocolate? Perhaps he sees a chance to do what he couldn’t do for his daughter, and save Pam from a life of misery. Rather than another kill, he encourages Pam to enjoy being young, which leads her to the carnival. She runs into Darren, the worker who has a crush on her, and assists him with the hog roast.

How are Villanelle and Gunn doing on their hunting trip, you might ask? Well, there are a lot of hairy pigs. Villanelle’s bored and grossed out by Gunn’s way of life, but reluctantly trudges on. Gunn inquires about the woman that was cradling Villanelle when she was shot with the arrow, and even though Villanelle says it was “nobody,” Gunn still seems jealous. She then offers worms to Villanelle, who hilariously declines. She’s used to wearing stylish clothes, not eating dead things in the woods. Villanelle asks her why she wanted Hélène dead, and Gunn explains that when she was young, her parents died from poisoned water in their village. Unsure of what to do, she went to Paris, and that’s when Hélène offered her what she missed about her home: animals, trees, and more importantly, freedom. As long as Gunn did what Hélène said, she could live peacefully on the island. Like everyone eventually, Gunn realized she was being used.

Eve has a therapy session with Martin, who last we saw was accidentally knocked unconscious by Villanelle moments before Eve had her arrested. Eve has a lot of long-overdue breakthroughs as she remembers what her life used to be like. She was married, she played bridge, she was boring in the best way possible. But that version of Eve was clearly dead, and this new, more startling version couldn’t be more alive. “I just watched a woman bleed to death, and killed a man…but see, I-I wanted to. I wanted to kill him, so I did…and unbelievably, I survived.” Eve’s going through an existential crisis. If The Twelve keeps replenishing itself, then what does it all matter? Martin tells her that all she can do is find the little joys in life by spending time with people that love and understand her. What Eve does next speaks volumes.

Fresh from therapy, a determined Eve disassembles her closet tracking chart of The Twelve. She hears Hélène’s phone and sees that someone sent her a picture of a bird (the same bird from Lars’ book). She heads over to Konstantin, and asks if he knows what the bird was all about. From what he can tell, it appears to be a digital invitation to a meeting (as Carolyn suspected). Konstantin is shocked to hear Hélène is dead, and encourages Eve to find Villanelle in an effort to crack the code. “Whatever you’re going to do, Eve, don’t do it alone.” Then, Konstantin heads to the hog stand and tells Pam to meet him at his hotel later to go over some new information.

Eve boards a plane to Scotland to find Villanelle, who is currently enjoying some one-on-one time with Gunn. The pair seems to have loosened up (probably due to the moonshine) and continue their laughing from the other day. After a few laughs, Villanelle pulls Gunn even closer, and the two begin to kiss. Over in England, Pam interrupts Konstanin’s solo dance party and brings him a pizza. She sees that Konstantin packed both of their things up and is understandably confused. Why did they go through all of this training if they were going to cut it short? He sees what an innocent person she is and would hate for her to give her life over to The Twelve, just like his daughter.

Pam passively agrees to put that all behind them and eat pizza, though she is upset. She opens the lid of the box to reveal not just a pizza, but a pizza slicer as well. This might not seem like a big deal, but it does once you realize that pizzas are always pre-sliced. Pam asks him if he’s scared to flee, and he admits that he lives in a constant state of fear because everyone he’s worked with is always one step away from killing him. Pam says that she doesn’t want him to live like that, and gives him a hug. After saying, “I’ll always be grateful to you for helping me start a new life,” a deadly look washes over her, and she does the unimaginable: slices Konstantin repeatedly with the pizza slicer.

While this death is a massive upset, it was, in many ways, inevitable. In addition to the lines of dialogue foreshadowing this very moment that were peppered throughout the season, it makes sense Konstantin was to die at the hands of Pam because that was the ultimate test of his teaching skills. The only way his methods would prove successful were if Pam followed every order, no exceptions. Remember when Hélène was on the phone in the previous episode? She said, “Have Pam do it. A challenge.” That challenge was to kill Konstantin. When a weak Konstantin tells Pam that Hélène is dead, Pam is filled with regret and tries to stop the bleeding. He knows that there is no hope, and tells her to take a letter in his pocket to Carolyn and tell her that he always loved her. Before Pam leaves, she cleans up his body and leaves him to rest peacefully on the bed. See what I mean about packing tissues?

Villanelle notices Gunn is being very possessive. She chopped up Villanelle’s boat for firewood and, without asking, moved her stuff into her cabin. Villanelle was all for controlling behavior, but only if she was the one doing it. The final nail in the coffin is when Gunn tells her that she’s still working for The Twelve. Villanelle springs up and confidently tells Gunn that her plan is to eliminate The Twelve because she is sick of being stuck in their cage. She tries to get her things, but Gunn refuses. This prompts a playful Villanelle to tell Gunn she must catch her before disappearing into the woods. Gunn is less enthused, and, before following after her, grabs her machete.

Eve couldn’t be arriving at a worse time! A bloodthirsty Gunn is after Villanelle, who manages to hide and keep an eye on Gunn from a distance. Gunn’s attention quickly shifts once she spots Eve, the woman who she saw cradle Villanelle. The two lock eyes and Gunn chases after her. The episode ends sharply, when Gunn tackles Eve and holds a machete to her neck. Let’s hope that Villanelle’s next kill is this bossy assassin.

