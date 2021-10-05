The story of Eve and Villanelle is coming to an end — and soon. The BBC has released a teaser announcing that we're even closer to being able to watch the final season of Killing Eve, the runaway spy hit that earned Sandra Oh her first Golden Globe. With production moving forward, the season is on track for its final curtain in 2022, when the show will wrap up on AMC and BBC America.

The teaser is short and soundless, giving audiences a peek behind the curtains at what it’s like to film a major television drama. Captioned, “Our lips are sealed. Mostly,” the teaser gives audiences a look at production slates, as well as clips of star Jodie Comer on camera, and a mysterious blonde figure amidst a crowd of extras. The thirty-second clip ends only with, "in production now," leaving fans as mysteriously confused as ever.

Killing Eve’s final season was announced back in March, a decision made by the show’s creative team and not by any sudden cancellation.

Adapted from the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, it’s not unreasonable that the series’ writers would have a visible end goal in sight, especially considering Comer’s rising star power, having starred in this year’s Free Guy, as well as Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Last Duel. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Networks is working with production studio Sid Gentle Films to develop a number of spinoffs to the series, so perhaps this isn’t the end of the world of Eve and Villanelle.

Laura Neal is set to take over as head writer and showrunner for the series’ final season, the fourth woman to be put in charge of the series, following creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. All four women also executive produce the series alongside Oh and Sally Woodward Gentle, as well as Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas. Check out the teaser below:

