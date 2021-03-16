BBC America is putting an end to Killing Eve, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last season. The fourth and final season of the darkly comedic drama starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh and Emmy winner Jodie Comer is slated to air in 2022. With this end date in mind, production on Killing Eve Season 4 is expected to begin this summer in the U.K. and other locations across Europe.

With news of Killing Eve's end now in site, both Oh and Comer released statements regarding the ending and future of the series. In a statement shared via AMC, Oh expressed gratitude for the cast and crew during her time on the show: "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Comer also thanked the show’s passionate fanbase for their support and reflected on her journey on the show, sharing, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

RELATED: 'Killing Eve' Gets Early Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Image via BBC America

Based on the Villanelle series of novels by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve premiered in 2018 with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge show-running and writing the first season. One of the aspects that made the show stand out was the appointment of female head writers for each season; newly-minted Oscar nominee Emerald Fennell took over from Waller-Bridge for 2019’s second season and Fear The Walking Dead’s Suzanne Heathcote wrote the show’s third season. The fourth and final season will be overseen by Sex Education writer Laura Neal.

However, AMC Networks also announced that they are developing potential spinoffs of the popular show. Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ president of original programming, said in a statement regarding the show’s future:

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

Even though further details of these extensions were not released, there are numerous possibilities for the show to be explored further. Perhaps the spinoffs would follow either Oh’s Eve or Comer’s Villanelle after the show’s conclusion. Maybe MI6’s Russia sector, headed by Fiona Shaw’s delightful Carolyn Martens, could be given a new mission. Another possibility would follow the inner workings of The Twelve, Villanelle’s former employers. No matter what the future of Killing Eve holds, we hope that the show goes out with a bang.

Killing Eve centers around MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Oh) as she tries to know more about the enigmatic assassin known as Villanelle (Comer). Premiering in 2018, the show was met with critical acclaim for its clever writing and the performances of Oh and Comer. The third season premiered in April 2020.

Killing Eve Season 4 is coming in 2022. Stay tuned for more updates about the fourth and final season.

KEEP READING: The Best Hulu Shows to Binge Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

How the Donner Cut of 'Superman II' Was the Original Snyder Cut A look at the last time fans demanded a restoration for a director's original vision of a DC superhero sequel.