One last explosive season is all that they need.

It’s almost time. Everyone’s favorite psychotic assassin and intelligence agent are coming back for one last hurrah. That is to say, more kills, more thrills, and lots of drama. Killing Eve is now returning for the last time with its fourth and final season.

When Killing Eve first premiered in 2018, the show became an instant hit. Fans adored the riveting story of a murderous but lovable Russian assassin and a British intelligence officer locked in a cat-and-mouse game across Europe. And now, after three long seasons, their chase will come to an end.

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator who is recruited by a secret division within MI6 to chase an international assassin – Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As their paths keep crossing, Eve not only learns more about the loopholes within the intelligence agencies but also develops a strange obsession with Villanelle. Villanelle too starts to lose focus on her mission and becomes desperate to know more about Eve.

Over the first three seasons, the two equally intelligent and powerful women get to know each other, in quite uncommon ways, to say the least. By the end of the third season, they developed an interesting relationship that left the fans with tons of questions. Killing Eve Season 4 aims to answer those questions and bring Eve and Villanelle’s story to some kind of resolution.

Killing Eve Season 4 was announced in March 2021 and was reported to be the show’s final season. However, there could possibly be some spin-offs, considering the show has a host of interesting characters who could be developed further.

The black comedy series is based on the Villanelle thriller novel series written by Luke Jennings. The first season was inspired by the book Codename Villanelle, but the following seasons took off in their own direction.

And now, as the fourth and final season of Killing Eve draws near, here’s a handy guide on everything we know so far about Killing Eve Season 4, with all the details about its premiere date, cast, characters, plot, and more.

How Many Episodes Are There in Killing Eve Season 4?

Image via BBC America

Killing Eve Season 4 will have eight episodes. However, there haven't been any official announcements on the episode details and titles yet. Watch this space as we bring you the latest updates on Killing Eve Season 4 episodes.

Watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d9-MubvyqY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXRXSAMD-6w

On December 17, 2021, BBC America released a teaser trailer for the final season of Killing Eve. The half-minute video shows all the iconic objects from the show going up in flames. As Psychotic Beats’ Killer Shangri-Lah plays in the background, things are set on fire, including Villanelle’s iconic pink dress (which has become a fashion statement), the pink teddy bear, piggy mask, and all the postcards from different places across Europe.

Later, on December 28, 2021, another half-minute trailer was released. The clip recaps major moments of the last three seasons in quick sequences, giving a quick glimpse of two new characters.

Image via BBC America

Killing Eve Season 4 is all set to release on Sunday, February 27, 2022, on BBC America, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back at 8 p.m. ET. You can also catch the same episodes the next day, i.e., on Monday, on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer the following day.

If you are subscribed to AMC+, you can catch the show a week before it premieres on television, on February 20, 2022.

Who Is in the Killing Eve Season 4 Cast?

Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica

Since it’s the final season, it’s no surprise that the main cast of Killing Eve will return for the fourth season. Obviously, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will be back in their leading roles as Eve Polastri and Villanelle respectively. As for the other main cast members, we will also see Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, and Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev reprising their roles.

Additionally, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, and Ayoola Smart will also be returning for the final season. Camille Cottin, who plays Hélène, has been promoted to series regular.

As seen in the trailer, we will be seeing some new faces joining the cast for Killing Eve Season 4 as well. New cast members announced for the season include Anjana Vasan, Marie-Sophie Ferdane, and Robert Gilbert.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Killing Eve Season 4?

Image via BBC America

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri. Tired of her MI5 security job, Eve gets involved in a case concerning a notorious assassin, and eventually gets recruited by her boss to a classified division of MI6 to chase Villanelle. Over time, Eve develops an obsession that grows to the extent of affection and possibly even love for Villanelle.

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle / Oksana Astankova, a globally-feared international assassin who kills like a machine. She is fearless, extremely skilled, and quite psychotic. But her charming persona and incredible fashion sense make her kind of lovable too. When she crosses paths with Eve, she becomes hell-bent on learning more about her.

Fiona Shaw appears as Carolyn Martens, Eve’s boss and head of the Russia Section at MI6. Carolyn is a former field agent with razor-sharp investigative (and other) skills and is ruthless where she needs to be. Carolyn starts the secret mission with her son Kenny, Eve, and two other agents. When she loses her son in Season 3, her character undergoes some significant changes.

Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin Vasiliev. He is the handler for the mysterious international crime organization The Twelve, which includes Villanelle. Though he's her handler, he has a parent-like relationship with Villanelle. He is also known to have been a former Russian intelligence officer, and thus, a double agent.

Camille Cotin portrays Hélène, a member of the Twelve. She's the highest-ranking member of the Twelve who has been revealed so far, making her the primary target for the protagonists. However, there could be more people hiding in the shadows behind her.

Apart from these primary characters, it is safe to assume that some of the characters we saw in Killing Eve Season 3 might be back for Season 4 as well. The new characters who are joining the show in the final season are as follows:

Anjana Vasan plays Pam, a young assassin-in-training. Pam is completely new to the shadowy world of spies and assassins. Before becoming an assassin, she used to work in her family's funeral business, which brought her some sense of peace despite having to deal with her brother, who is a total bully.

Robert Gilbert appears as Yusuf, a warm and charismatic ex-army man who is something of a bad boy. In Season 4, he works with Eve, helping her on her revenge mission.

Marie-Sophie Ferdane plays Gunn, another assassin like Villanelle who is even more messed up.

When Is Killing Eve Season 4 Filming?

Image via BBC America

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was all set to kick off in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on the final season eventually took off in June 2021 and ended in November 2021.

When Is Killing Eve Season 4 Set?

Image via BBC

The plot of Killing Eve is mostly set in the present day, with quite a few flashbacks peppered in. Season 4 will take off from where Season 3 ended and there doesn’t seem to be any time jump as such.

What Is Killing Eve Season 4’s Story?

Image via BBC

As the last three seasons of the series proved, Eve and Villanelle’s relationship is at the heart of the story, and hence will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4.

Season 3 delivered a lot of surprises and left us with some pretty important questions. The season ended with both the women admitting that though they have some sort of affection towards one another, they tend to bring out the worst in each other. But the ending scene of the Season 3 finale also shows that this won’t be the end for them or their newly-developed relationship.

When Season 4 takes off, Eve will most likely continue on her mission and Villanelle will be trying to prove that she is not the monster everyone thinks she is. On the other side of things, Carolyn will be trying to investigate who ordered a hit on her son, who died in the previous season.

Irrespective of where each of the characters goes in the final season, it will undoubtedly be explosive, with new twists and turns, conspiracies, craziness, and a whole lot of drama. But it could also mean a dangerous turn for the beloved leading duo. Will they end up with each other with their all-new dynamics, or will they part ways and live their separate lives? We'll find the answers in the upcoming final season.

