‘Killing Eve’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Get ready for more cat-and-mouse thrills, utterly fabulous costumes, and of course, murder. Killing Eve has officially been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the hit series’ upcoming Season 3 premire. BBC America has announced that the Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA-winning series starring Sandra Oh and breakout Jodie Comer will once again return following a Season 2 run that doubled its Live+SD audience.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a press release. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Killing Eve will once again hand over showrunning duties to a “new female lead writer” in Season 4, though the next name is still to be announced. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the series and took the helm for the first season, followed by Emerald Fennell in Season 2, and Suzanne Heathcote in the upcoming Season 3.

Killing Eve‘s third season doesn’t have an official air date yet, but following yet another zinger of a cliffhanger, the next installment is expected sometime this year. Oh and Comer will return alongside newcomers Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).