The critically acclaimed BBC drama Killing Eve returns for the show's fourth and final season in February 2022. Ahead of the final season, first-look images for the final eight episodes of the explosive and captivating series have been released, as well as a teaser trailer.

Killing Eve has become a cultural phenomenon over the last three seasons, keeping fans on their toes with the electric game of cat and mouse between Eve, played by Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, and Villanelle played by Emmy winner Jody Comer. The first-look images below include Eve in a disguise wearing a wig, Villanelle looking deceptively angelic, Eve staring contemplatively into a fish tank, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) outside a swimming pool.

After the climactic events of Season 3, each of these women has been left in a very different place. It appears that Villanelle is attempting to clear her reputation as a "monster" by burying herself in the church. Meanwhile, Eve is on a mission of revenge after having been thwarted once again by Villanelle. Elsewhere, Carolyn is dealing with the ramifications of having killed Paul, as she focuses on chasing down The Twelve and finding whoever ordered Kenny's hit. The final season follows these women on their final wild and messy personal missions, "driven by passion, revenge, and obsession" as the season builds to an incredible, nuanced, and unforgettable series finale.

The final season is written by Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) taking on the mantle of lead writer following in the footsteps of previous season-long head writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal has also signed on as an executive producer for the final season. Other executive producers for Killing Eve Season 4 include Waller-Bridge, Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas.

The teaser for the show's final season features iconic memorabilia from the show's past seasons including Villanelle's pink dress, the pig mask, the postcards, the motorcycle helmet, and other items burning up in flames before revealing that Killing Eve will return on February 27 as Killer Shangri-lah plays hauntingly in the background. Season 4 will return with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, February 27, 2022, on BBC America and the rest of the season will air on Monday nights. AMC+ subscribers will be able to stream the season one week early starting on February 20, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer and more images for Killing Eve Season 4 below.

