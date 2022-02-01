The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is just around the corner. Ahead of the season premiere later this month, BBC America has released the official trailer for Season 4, and boy oh boy, is it filled to the brim with heart-pounding drama, high stakes, and emotional revelations. The heart of Killing Eve and what makes the show itself so compelling to so many is the absolutely electric game of cat and mouse (or scorpion and frog) between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). That tension drives this trailer, despite their separate romantic endeavors.

The emotional climax of Killing Eve Season 3 left Eve and Villanelle in very different places, but just like all the times before it seems they can't help but be drawn to one another. While still wholly themselves, Eve and Villanelle have sort of swapped places at the start of this season. In the trailer, Villanelle is penitent about what she's done — she's still an absolute killing machine, but she feels bad enough about it to tell her therapist about it and seek out forgiveness for her actions from a higher power. Meanwhile, Eve experiences some exhilarating feelings after having shot someone in the hand.

The whole trailer is set to "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers, ratcheting up the element of romantic and sexual tension that Eve and Villanelle have been dancing along the edge of for three seasons. That tension still appears to be present in the trailer for Season 4, though the show also seems to be doubling down on both Eve and Villanelle having different romantic interests. Their attraction to each other has always been rather magnetic and intense, and while they'd likely destroy each other it'll be disappointing if Killing Eve ends without fully exploring the connection between these two.

Season 4 finds Eve and Villanelle once again wrapped up in this dance, and the trailer teases a culmination to all of it. With mysteries, emotions, and enemies galore, the final season of Killing Eve is sure to have us all on the edge of our seats. Laura Neal (Sex Education) has taken up the mantle as the lead writer for the last season following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote.

Killing Eve's 8-episode final season premieres on February 27 at 8:00 pm ET on BBC America and AMC+. Check out the official trailer below.

