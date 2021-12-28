A teaser for Killing Eve Season 4 has just been released, courtesy of the show's official Twitter account, showcasing what will be in store for the final season. It seems like our favorite set of killer women have only scratched the surface of the chaos that they’ve gotten themselves into.

The new season, which will consist of eight episodes and be arriving on BBC America on February 27, 2022, seems to be leaning toward the Bonnie and Clyde dynamic that fans have been hoping for, as Sandra Oh’s character Eve continues to obsess over Jodie Comer’s Villanelle. The teaser hints that time is running out for the duo as Fiona Shaw's character Carolyn Martens narrates in voiceover over the scenes: "Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn't do what we did? People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings.”

The brief snapshots of the upcoming fourth and final season include Villanelle attacking someone as a clown, Eve in an empty theatre, and Carolyn spitting at something off-camera. The duo’s actions from the last seasons appear to be catching up to them, as Eve’s obsession comes to a head alongside Villanelle's desire to kill.

Fans are already excited to see what is in store for the new season, replying to the show's tweet with several theories as well as exclamation on the mounting story that is being featured in the teaser. This latest teaser, paired with the new stills that were released earlier this month and featured several religious themes, has viewers both nervous and anticipating what will be in store for these characters as the story comes to a head. Season 4 is helmed by head writer and executive producer Laura Neal, who replaces Suzanne Heathcote. Phoebe Waller-Bridge served as head writer for Season 1, with Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell helming Season 2. In addition to Neal, Waller-Bridge, Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas also executive produce.

Killing Eve Season 4 seems to be hinting at a disastrous turn for the duo, giving this story new twists and turns that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The upcoming fourth and final season of the killer drama series will premiere February 27, 2022 on BBC America, with the story of Eve and Villanelle finally coming to an end. Watch the new teaser trailer below:

