Are you also in denial that this is the final episode of Killing Eve? The finale was the most beautiful and tragic roller coaster ride you will ever be on. The highs couldn’t have been higher, but the lows will sink your heart. Was it the ending these characters deserved? Did the show really end the way you think it ended?

Before we unpack everything, let’s remember where we left off in Episode 7. Carolyn thinks she might know where The Twelve conducts all of their meetings and Eve finally admitted that she enjoys the crazy life Villanelle has given her. Villanelle has second thoughts about Gunn, and wants to leave her animal oasis. A pizza delivery turned deadly once Pam followed Hélène’s orders and killed the beloved teddy bear Konstantin with a pizza slicer. Gunn tries to prevent Villanelle from leaving the island, and chases after her with a machete. Their dangerous game of tag comes to an abrupt end once Gunn notices Eve, and turns her attention to her instead. The episode ends with Gunn pinning Eve down and holding a machete to her neck. Will Villanelle be able to come to the rescue?

The series finale picks up right where we left off, with Gunn battling Eve in the woods. Before Gunn can finish Eve off, Eve throws a fistful of dirt in her face. She manages to break free and escape, but Gunn isn’t going down without a fight. Eve climbs a tree and as Gunn looks around, Eve jumps on top of her and knocks her to the ground. Not only does Eve tackle Gunn, but she gouges her eyes out with her bare hands. The entire time, Villanelle watches from afar and is deeply amused. A bloody Eve finds Villanelle and is a little ticked that she didn’t help. She tells her about the message on Hélène’s phone and how the two of them should stop the big meeting in London. Villanelle is skeptical that that’s the only reason Eve is there, but Eve reminds her that they both want The Twelve dead.

RELATED: Why Villanelle Giving Eve the Cold Shoulder in 'Killing Eve's Latest Episode Was the Twist We Needed

Image via BBC America

Eve cleans the eye blood off of her hands and Villanelle gathers her things. Miraculously, Gunn survived and was screaming for Villanelle. Thankfully, Eve and Villanelle manage to escape on a boat, with Villanelle sarcastically waving goodbye and Eve giving Gunn the middle finger. They walk around in the middle of nowhere and Eve is still determined to carry out her mission. Villanelle is uncharacteristically quiet, especially considering she finally has Eve all to herself. Eve admits that she needs Villanelle and came all that way to be with her. Villanelle finally lets loose and picks Eve up and spins her around. They come across a cheery couple in the woods who invite them over to their bothy. (Google it.)

The very affectionate couple is eager to bond with Villanelle and Eve as the thunderstorm passes. They naively ask how they met, which prompts both of them to hilariously sum up their history. Eve says, “Oh she stalked me, drove my husband away, left me with nothing,” while Villanelle chimes in with “She stalked me, she put me in prison. She tongued my boss.” While this is all very accurate, the two of them pretend it was a joke so as to not make them look completely insane. Villanelle and Eve were pretty disturbed by how much PDA the couple was showing, but, deep down, they were just jealous.

Carolyn is greeted at the Heathrow Airport by a peeved Hugo. They head to the MI6 safehouse, which he tells her was gifted to them by an Austrian woman. Carolyn really doesn’t care about Hugo, and sees right through his attempts at a sneaky interrogation. After he reluctantly removes all the secret recorders, he heads out to end things with his girlfriend, whom Carolyn says has been spying on him this entire time. When he returns, Carolyn requests he takes her to Hampstead.

Image via BBC America

Back at the bothy, Villanelle and Eve sit by the fire and try to ignore the giggles of the couple. The woman asks them if she can read their tarot cards, and Villanelle agrees. The reading indicates that Villanelle’s past was filled with chaos and destruction, her present shows that there is “unresolved conflict” in her relationship with Eve, and her future will be filled with celestial light and brilliance. A frustrated Eve wants in, though once she sees what’s ahead of her, immediately regrets it. According to the card, her future was going to be filled with death.

It’s raining hard at the bothy, and Eve can’t get over her tarot reading. Villanelle tries to ease Eve’s mind, saying that “there’s no such thing as fate.” Eve begs to differ, and says that them being together is a prime example that fate indeed exists. Villanelle doubles down and says that she shouldn’t trust anything a couple who can’t pee in front of each other says. (Classic Villanelle.) The couple asks if Villanelle and Eve wouldn’t mind sharing a sleeping bag, and we all know the answer to that question. The two go the night sleeping and minding their own business, but once it becomes morning, Villanelle makes a bold move. While Eve is asleep, she runs her hand up her back as a last-ditch effort to see if Eve was really interested in her in that way. At first, Eve is taken aback and asks her what she is doing, but as Villanelle continues to feel Eve’s emotional and physical scars, Eve relaxes. The two lock eyes and for the first time, they both seem genuinely happy and at peace. Villanelle asks Eve if they should steal the camper van and leave, to which Eve responds with a resounding, “yes.”

While they head to a truck stop to grab food and a charger for Hélène’s phone, the two bask in the comfort they have with each other and behave like an old married couple. They laugh at the same things and find the same things repulsive. Eve picks up an opened bag of mystery jelly beans left on the ground, and the two hilariously mock the loving couple they were stuck with as they eat their candy. They go through a few channels on the radio before landing on one that captures the question they’ve both had on their minds but have been too afraid to ask: “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League. They dance and laugh in the van like nobody’s watching. If you thought things couldn’t be better for these two, just wait.

Image via BBC America

At the truck stop, Eve is excited to see they serve curly fries and motions to Villanelle across the room if she wants some. Villanelle can’t understand her and Eve waves the miscommunication off. This might not seem like something worth noting, but it actually reveals so much about how far they’ve come. Eve’s comfortable enough to wave off Villanelle because she knows Villanelle wasn’t going anywhere. In turn, Villanelle found Eve’s brief moment of irritation with her rather cute. Villanelle steals a man’s charger, and uses it for Hélène’s phone. The two smirk at each other from across the crowded restaurant, like two people on their first date.

Pam meets Carolyn in Hampstead Heath, and tells her that she killed Konstantin and that he said to tell her that he always loved her. Carolyn then reads Konstantin’s letter, and, though we cannot assume anything with this show, Carolyn’s numb reaction could be because Konstantin finally admitted what she suspected all along: he killed Kenny. Pam starts to leave, but Carolyn calls her back. She needs help pulling off her biggest plan yet. The two venture to a murky lake, and Carolyn tells Pam to not ever let emotion, especially guilt and shame, take control. Carolyn then wades into the gross body of water and a cautious Pam follows suit.

Villanelle and Eve share curly fries at the truck stop, and their flirting begins. Villanelle calls Eve a psychopath for using too much mustard, then takes it upon herself to dump salt all over the mustardy mess. The phone finally charges, and they find the location of the supposed meeting, but Eve’s a bit confused. That pub is where the MI6 used to hang out. Could this really be the right place? Eve and Villanelle pull over and pee on the side of the road. (Unlike the bothy couple, they have no problem doing it in front of each other.) As they walk along the empty street, Villanelle makes her second bold decision and kisses Eve on the cheek. Rather than jerk away, Eve pulls Villanelle back and holds her hand. Then, at long last, it’s the moment we’ve been waiting for the entire series.

Image via BBC America

Eve pulls Villanelle in tight and the two begin making out. Like, a lot. This moment feels too good to be true for fans and even them, and perhaps, it was. They can’t help but laugh and smile at finally being able to share their feelings with one another. Their guards are completely down and neither of them can believe it. They practically skip to the van, and Eve heads back to her seat. Rather than get behind the wheel, Villanelle surprises Eve on the passenger side, where they pick up where they left off in the street. Later, an eerie calm falls over them as they continue on their road trip.

Pam and Carolyn are at the pub, though it seems like a bust. Right when they are about to leave, Villanelle and Eve arrive. Villanelle is delighted to see her old Havana chum, but Eve wants time alone with Carolyn. Pam and Villanelle play darts, and Pam tells Villanelle that Konstantin is dead. A teary Villanelle speaks a lovely last message to him in Russian: “Goodbye, you old bastard.” Eve thanks Carolyn for spotting her in that meeting back in the day, because without her, she would still be living her boring life. Carolyn doesn’t want to accept Eve’s kind words, and instead tells her that people behave exactly as you’d expect them to. She seemingly gives Eve one last chance to quit while she’s ahead, telling her that she’s just a woman trying to bite off more than she can chew. In typical Eve fashion, she doesn’t back down. Carolyn leaves her with a cryptic message, saying, “Now I’m going to behave exactly as you’d expect me to, and do something different.”

Hélène’s phone gets another postcard with an updated destination: a cruise ship. As Eve and Villanelle head in the new direction, Carolyn pulls Pam aside and asks for a walk. She admits she misses MI6, but knows she can’t go back empty-handed. Pam asks her where her true loyalty lies, and she explains that above all, it’s to herself. She’s actually glad that Villanelle and Eve are heading to the meeting, because that’s exactly where she wants them. She offers Pam “the job,” which likely means to kill the two lovebirds, but Pam declines, leaving Carolyn dumbfounded. Perhaps Konstantin’s pleas to abandon this lifestyle finally sank in.

Image via BBC America

Villanelle and Eve make it on the crowded cruise ship and try to figure out how to identify The Twelve. Eve pretends to be the officiant for the wedding on board, but before she leaves, Villanelle pulls her in for one last kiss and encourages her to distract the wedding guests. Eve has no idea what wise words to say to the happy couple about relationships and finding your soulmate. That is, until Villanelle walks in the back. When the two make eye contact, all the right things to say flow out of Eve, and Villanelle knows she is speaking directly to her. Relationships are difficult and require a lot of effort, but the beauty lies in the way you overcome obstacles and unite. A smile spreads across Eve and Villanelle’s faces, and Villanelle’s eyes well up again with tears. Villanelle wants to stay, but knows she must finish what she started.

Villanelle greets the members of The Twelve with “Hello, losers,” right before she starts killing them one by one. At the same time, Eve is dancing with the wedding guests and having the time of her life. After killing everyone in the meeting, Villanelle stops by the party and is over the moon to see the woman she loves so happy. Once again, her eyes well up, perhaps because she had an uneasy feeling about what was about to happen next.

Exhausted and emotionally drained, Villanelle tells Eve that she did what she’s always wanted to do: kill everyone in The Twelve. The two embrace on the ship’s balcony and breathe a temporary sigh of relief. They did it. They really did it, didn’t they? After this brief moment of relief, Villanelle is shot in the back by a distant bullet, and they are both horrified. Villanelle tells Eve that they need to jump overboard if they want to be safe, which they do. Tragically, Villanelle is struck by several more bullets, and Eve is forced to watch Villanelle’s blood flow out in front of her. Villanelle might've killed everyone at the meeting, but she didn’t kill every member of The Twelve. We then see who was behind the last-minute gunshots: Carolyn. A helpless and vengeful Eve swims to the surface and screams her heart out into the sky. Did she really just lose her one true love? If that is indeed true, at least Villanelle's last moments were with the one she loved, and she died knowing Eve loved her, too.

'Killing Eve' Showrunner Laura Neal Breaks Down That Shocking Series Finale

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emily Bernard (105 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard