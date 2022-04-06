Ahead of the Killing Eve series finale, a spin-off has now been officially confirmed to be in development. The planned series is said to be a prequel and to focus on the beginnings of skilled spy Carolyn Martens, who is played by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Sid Gentle Films, who was behind Killing Eve, is producing the spin-off series. It is not currently known if the spin-off will air on BBC America like its predecessor or not.

Laura Neal, the head writer of Killing Eve Season 4, hinted at the expansion of the world of BBC America's hit series earlier this week, while AMC Networks President of Original Programming Dan McDermott previously discussed expanding the universe of the series as well. Fans have speculated that this was hinting at a potential film adaptation of Killing Eve, but even if that is in the works, this spin-off series will definitely precede it. Since the newly in-development spin-off is focusing on the early days of Carolyn, it seems unlikely that Sandra Oh's Eve or Jodie Comer's Villanelle will appear in the new series.

Killing Eve told the story of Eve Polastri, an MI6 agent who develops a strange, intimate connection with a deadly Russian assassin named Villanelle while she is hunting her. The show is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. Carolyn Martens is in charge of the Russia Section at MI6 and throughout the series, it is slowly revealed that Carolyn has become somewhat of a crooked agent. She has a close relationship with Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), who is Villanelle's handler and boss of sorts. It will be very interesting to see Carolyn's early life explored in detail, especially in regard to how Carolyn became corrupted while working for MI6.

Killing Eve is an acclaimed show that has received many accolades, including a BAFTA win for Best Supporting Actress for Shaw. Shaw was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve. Aside from Killing Eve, Shaw is known for appearing in the beloved Harry Potter franchise as Aunt Petunia Dursley. Since the upcoming spin-off series of Killing Eve is a prequel, Shaw may or may not appear in the series, with another actress likely taking over the role.

No other information is currently known about the Killing Eve spin-off. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates!

