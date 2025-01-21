About three years may have passed since fans bid farewell to Killing Eve, but it remains one of the highly praised spy dramas of all time. The show first launched on BBC America on April 8, 2018, before concluding on April 17, 2022; however, that was not the last fans saw it, since it was eventually added to a couple of streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. Most recently, ComicBook reported that Killing Eve has been made available to stream completely free on Tubi, making it the first time all four seasons can be enjoyed without a subscription fee.

Starring the iconic Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri (Oh), a British intelligence operative who becomes obsessed with tracking down the mysterious psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Comer). Things initially kicked off as a standard pursuit before evolving into a layered psychological drama, with both women developing a dangerous fascination with each other that blurs the lines between hunter and hunted. In addition to Oh and Comer, the black comedy features Fiona Shaw, Darren Boyd, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Haig, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, and Nina Sosanya.

Following the spy thriller’s release, its first two seasons received so much love from fans and critics; however, the last two only got mixed reviews, particularly the fourth season, which has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of all the seasons. Season 1 currently has the highest rating, 96%, and the critics' consensus reads, "Seductive and surprising, Killing Eve's twist on the spy vs. spy concept rewards viewers with an audaciously entertaining show that finally makes good use of Sandra Oh's talents." On the other hand, Season 2 has 92%, while Season 3 boasts 80%.

'Killing Eve's Debut Was a Tremendous Success

Even with the not-so-outstanding end to Killing Eve, fans won't be quick to forget that the series earned several noteworthy accolades, including Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs. The British show received a total of nineteen Emmy noms during its run, with Jodie Comer winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Villanelle. Similarly, Oh made history as the first actress of Asian descent to receive multiple Emmy nominations in the same category, and went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Furthermore, Comer and Fiona Shaw received BAFTAs for their performances, with the latter awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role as Carolyn Martens. Killing Eve itself secured a Peabody Award in 2019, with the jury hailing it as “a self-aware, darkly comic meditation on obsession, power, and identity.”

The 2018 series is now streaming for free on Tubi.

