The Big Picture Killing Eve, with its thrilling cat-and-mouse game between Eve and Villanelle, debuts on Netflix April 15 for US viewers.

The show's unique dynamics, queer characters, and morally ambiguous assassin make it a standout in TV history.

Despite a final season that faltered for some, Killing Eve offers a great ride with captivating performances and storytelling.

The utterly diabolical, confusing, thrilling, and murderous game between Eve and Villanelle will be available to watch or rewatch on Netflix as all episodes of Killing Eve debut on the platform for US viewers on April 15. The show cemented itself as one of the most uniquely entertaining shows of the late 2010s thanks to great performances by its leading ladies, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. In Killing Eve, Oh played a bored MI5 agent who begins a cat-and-mouse game with an international assassin, but as they test each other's wits, an unlikely romance develops between them that confuses and complicates their dynamic. The show ran for four exquisite seasons, premiering in 2018 and concluding in 2022 on BBC America.

The first season premiered to much love from fans for its sharp writing, characters, and intriguing premise. The dynamics presented by Eve and Villanelle were exciting to watch. It presented the viewers with characters rarely seen on TV, especially queer characters. Villanelle was something viewers were not used to seeing, as queer women were sanitized to appeal to audiences. Her morally ambiguous nature made her stand out. Behind a smile and incredible composure, Villanelle could kill someone and be entertained by the crime scene as if it were the best thing ever. She had ingenious methods of killing her targets, setting her apart from other assassins on TV. A curious attraction turned romantic when Eve and Villanelle became aware of each other and fans fell in love with the two.

Killing Eve's final season faltered in terms of quality and the season finale left something to be desired. To a lot of viewers, the writers chose a tired trope that didn't sit well with the queer audience the show had gotten hold of throughout the years. No matter how it ended, it was a great ride nevertheless.

About Killing Eve

The show was based on Luke Jennings' book series called Codename Villanelle. It was adapted for TV by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag). Oh and Comer were cast as the leads, with other cast members including Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, and Sean Delaney. The show saw a revolving door of recurring cast members as the adventure changed locations and some characters were killed. Waller-Bridge, Oh, Comer, Sally Gentle, Lee Morris, Emerald Fennell (Saltburn), Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Punit Kulkarni were all executive producers on the show.

All 32 episodes of Killing Eve will be available to stream on Netflix in the US on April 15.