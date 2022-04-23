“I’m going to kill you nicely… first. But then I am going to make a mess of your body, so it looks worse than it is. Just so you know, okay?”

For four bloody and magnificent years, the critically acclaimed BBC America series Killing Eve managed to be one of the most stylish and sophisticated series on television. Based on Luke Jennings’ book Codename Villanelle and adapted for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the sexy spy series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored MI5 agent who becomes obsessed with tracking down Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a young Russian assassin responsible for some of the most classified and convoluted kills.

No two kills are alike for Villanelle, who is sure to infuse her charm, wit, skill, and dark sense of humor into every hit. Whether she’s following orders from her handler Konstantin or just doing whatever feels right, one thing is for certain: Villanelle’s unique approach to every kill will leave you breathless and wanting more. Let’s look back at some of the lovable assassin’s most glorious kills. Thanks for the memories, Villanelle. You are shameless and that’s why we love you.

RELATED: 'Killing Eve' Series Finale Ending Explained: Intense Euphoria and Unfathomable Heartache

Season 1, Episode 1: The Hairpin to the Eye

Image via BBC America

Villanelle has quite possibly the best character introduction in television history. When we meet her, she’s enjoying ice cream in Vienna and exchanging friendly glances with a little girl across the way. But on her way out of the parlor, Villanelle confidently knocks the little girl’s ice cream onto her lap and a smile creeps across her face. This was just a small look inside the mind of one of the most complicated and unpredictable characters to grace the small screen.

She infiltrates her target’s party in Tuscany and hides out in a suitcase. After orchestrating a hide-and-go-seek between the politician and his grandson, Villanelle, speaking fluent Italian, lures the man into a bedroom, and stabs him in the eye with her poison-filled hatpin. The more he struggles, the more satisfied Villanelle becomes. Onward!

Season 1, Episode 2: Perfume in Paris

Image via BBC America

Konstantin is worried about Villanelle's extra sporadic behavior and encourages her to take a break. The ambitious assassin, however, has her eyes set on her next kill and is unable to accept Konstantin’s genuine concern. After sneaking the postcard with the next assignment’s location from him, Villanelle slips into a caterer uniform and pretends to work at the target's event.

When a big pharmaceutical and beauty investor takes a breather from the festivities, Villanelle follows after her and pretends to be an admirer of her work. Taken by Villanelle’s fake ego stroke, the woman agrees to smell her smiling fan’s perfume. Little does she know that smelling this perfume would be the last thing she'd ever do. After a few seconds, the woman begins to choke before collapsing and smashing her head on the counter. Villanelle beams with pride as she watches her latest victim gasp her final breaths, before waving the lifeless woman’s hand and saying, “bye-bye.”

Season 1, Episode 3: He Has a Thing, She Has a Thing

Image via BBC America

“Don’t I Know You?” features two kills that reveal a lot about both Villanelle and Eve. Villanelle pretends to be a “nurse” at a kink clinic in Berlin in order to take out a Chinese colonel at his “torture fetish” appointment. Pretending to work at the taboo clinic was a genius way to get up close and personal without him realizing what was really happening. Villanelle mutilates his genitals far more than he wanted, completely ignoring his safe word pleas. She then cranks up the carbon monoxide and patiently waits for his writhing to come to an end. In London, Eve's disturbed (and delighted) to hear that Villanelle used her name when she signed in at the clinic. How was Eve ever going to resist her now?

Season 1, Episode 3: An Agent on the Dance Floor

Image via BBC America

Eve takes her reluctant coworker Bill to Berlin to continue their investigation into Villanelle’s latest kill, though only one of them will return. Villanelle has her eyes on Eve from the moment she arrives in Berlin, and promptly steals her luggage to rifle through her belongings. Off the record, Konstantin asks her to follow Eve and Bill, which Villanelle gladly agrees to do. That evening, Bill tails Villanelle to a bustling nightclub and tries to get in contact with Eve, who’s having dinner with an important contact. Villanelle spots him in the club and, knowing what she's about to do next, flashes a big smile. Bill’s attempted escape is a bust, and Villanelle repeatedly stabs him in the chest on the crowded dance floor. She slides out unscathed, leaving behind Bill’s body in the middle of the club, much to Eve’s horror.

Season 1, Episode 5: This Bathroom Is Occupied

Image via BBC America

Villanelle breaks into Eve’s home (in her defense, she just wants to have dinner) and then steals her phone for information on Frank, Eve's former boss-turned-mole. The intrusion was filled with sexual tension between her and Eve, which makes Villanelle’s murder of Frank all-the-more sinister. Villanelle pops up behind Frank in the safe house bathroom while he’s brushing his teeth and unleashes her twisted sense of humor. The more terrified he becomes, the more hilarious Villanelle finds the situation. After some jokes and musings on death, Villanelle calmly lays out her plan. Eve discovers Frank’s castrated body wearing the same dress Eve was wearing when Villanelle invited herself over for dinner.

Season 2, Episode 1: Hospital Slumber Party

Image via BBC America

The Season 2 premiere was understandably rough for Villanelle, who was on the run and severely impaired after Eve stabbed her in the stomach. Villanelle finally gets admitted to a hospital and befriends a young boy named Gabriel, who is badly damaged from a car wreck that killed both his parents. They bond over their injuries, and he even lets Villanelle wear his pajamas. But the moment he confides in her that he wishes he died in the crash and is ashamed of how he looks, Villanelle loses her patience. The wounded assassin pretends to console him, then without further ado, snaps his neck. Time to find Eve!

Season 2, Episode 2: The “Good” Samaritan

Image via BBC America

“Nice and Neat” turns the tables on Villanelle. After killing Gabriel, she tries to find a place she can recover without getting questioned. She creates a sob story about an abusive stepfather, which convinces a grocery store shopper named Julian to take her in. She quickly learns that her caretaker is keeping disturbing secrets, and plans on keeping her, too. While he’s out, Villanelle desperately tries to escape, even trying to call Eve, but doesn’t have any luck. After luring him back into her alias’ fragile trap, she breaks character and says, “I think you are going to bleed to death.” After a brutal back and forth, Villanelle stabs him in the neck with a knitting needle, and, as she predicted, he bleeds out. She’s taken away by her new handler Raymond and just misses Eve, who arrives at the crime scene while Julian's body is still warm.

Season 2, Episode 4: The Butcher Move

Image via BBC America

While Eve’s obsession is still Villanelle, her time has been split between her and the new assassin known as The Ghost. In Amsterdam, a bored Villanelle strolls through a museum and is intrigued by an oil painting titled “The Corpses of the De Witt Brothers” that features two men gutted hanging upside down. Villanelle's poetic first reaction? “They look like bacon.”

After writing a postcard to her “Darling Eve,” with a picture of the painting, Villanelle dresses in a pig-ballerina costume and seduces her next target in the Red-Light district. She tricks the man into thinking that her theatrics are part of her act, then hangs him upside down to mimic the massacre from the painting. Behind a glass display and in front of a crowd, Villanelle drags her knife through the shirtless man’s torso. That’ll get Eve’s attention, right?

Season 2, Episode 6: The Wheels on the Bus

Image via BBC America

Eve recruits Villanelle in order to get close to a suspect named Aaron Peel. To blend in, Villanelle goes undercover as a New Yorker named Billie and attends Aaron's sister Amber's AA meeting. But before she does that, she flirtatiously taunts Eve, saying that Niko is too nice and normal, and in turn, is the complete opposite of "them."

Billie shows her vulnerable side in a meeting, which grabs Amber's attention. Once Amber’s mentor reminds her to not get friendly with the other participants, however, Villanelle slips back into her usual bad behavior. While giving the mentor a hug and apologizing for tempting Amber, Billie whips the woman around and drops her in front of a fast-approaching bus, as Eve watches helplessly from across the street.

Season 2, Episode 7: Storage Wars

Image via BBC America

Oddly enough, one of Villanelle’s best kills happens completely off-screen. By now, we know that Villanelle would do (almost) anything to get Eve away from Niko, so when another opportunity presented itself, she pounced. Villanelle had already wedged herself into the marriage by consuming all of Eve’s attention, and Niko was ready to move on… and out. Villanelle visits him and his crush Gemma at his storage unit to further intimidate him (and get the recipe for his Shepherd's pie). Though Villanelle’s actions might seem reckless, they actually couldn’t be more strategic. After confidently and casually interrogating them at knifepoint, she says that she wouldn’t kill Niko because Eve would never forgive her. In the end, we see that she let Niko live and suffocated Gemma instead.

Season 3, Episode 4: A Widow in the Garden

Image via BBC America

This kill is equal parts childlike and monstrous. Villanelle agrees to kill the widow of former Russian agent Charles Kruger in order to get more information on her family from Konstantin. The grief-stricken widow panics when she notices Villanelle (who's disguised as a gardener) trimming her late husband’s favorite flowers. The widow opens up about her loss and then tries to help scare Villanelle's hiccups out of her. The two share a laugh and proceed to chase each other around the garden. This playful behavior takes a deadly turn once Villanelle wraps a garden hose around the blissfully-unaware woman’s neck and strangles her to death. Time to visit family!

Season 3, Episode 5: Dysfunctional Family Reunion

Image via BBC America

A bright-eyed and optimistic Villanelle brings her charming curiosity to her family’s village for what she opes is a warm welcome. This episode is all about Villanelle searching for a sense of belonging and closure, something she partly finds with her brother Pyotr, who also feels like an outcast, and her little half-brother Bor’ka, who desperately wants to go to an Elton John concert.

Initially, Villanelle’s mother Tatiana seems relieved to be reunited with her daughter. But right when Villanelle starts to feel “at home” in her home, Tatiana tells her that she is not welcome for fear she will spread her “darkness” that led her to abandon her in the first place. Filled with a sense of betrayal and hopelessness, a heartbroken Villanelle tells her mother she has to kill her. Villanelle coats the house in gasoline and turns on the stove, causing the house to explode and kill all the family inside. Well, not all of her family. Villanelle spares Pyotr and Bor’ka, even leaving behind enough money for them to finally see Elton John.

Season 4, Episode 6: Bloody Ankles Under the Bed

Image via BBC America

In the final season, Eve gets intimate with Hélène, Villanelle’s ex-boss and a key character in The Twelve. At this point, Villanelle is recovering from an arrow wound to the shoulder (that Hélène ordered on her) and is grappling with Eve’s sudden interest in her after repeatedly shutting her out. Villanelle clutches a knife as she hides under Hélène’s hotel bed and waits for the perfect time to strike. Eve's unexpected arrival prompts Hélène to recount their romantic past, which devastates Villanelle. Fed up with Hélène’s ruthless reign and betrayed by Eve, Villanelle slices Hélène’s ankles before slicing her throat. Hélène might be dead, but Eve's love for Villanelle was more alive than ever.

The Aliveness of 'Killing Eve's' Villanelle Is What Makes Her Death So Devastating

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emily Bernard (109 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe