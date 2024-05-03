The Big Picture Killing Eve delves into complicated female characters and secrecy, blending mystery with obsession.

The episode "You're Mine" solidifies the complex relationship between Eve and Villanelle.

Killing Eve's subsequent seasons fail to match the creative brilliance of "You're Mine."

Given the inherent unpredictability of the genre, it is not entirely surprising that the best espionage stories are often told on television. Spycraft is generally situational, and an extended television series has the opportunity to show how difficult it can be for high-level agents to balance their personal and professional responsibilities while toggling between different identities. While the past decade has seen many inventive takes on the genre, Killing Eve crafted an engaging perspective on spycraft that centered on two dynamic female characters.

In its impressive first season, Killing Eve establishes two unique protagonists who steadily discover that they have far more in common than they initially may have thought. After being fired from a largely inconsequential role in British intelligence, fiercely intelligent analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) is recruited by enigmatic MI6 operative Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to track down psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What begins as a game of cat-and-mouse between two characters on opposite sides of the law devolves into feelings of mutual obsession and attraction; Killing Eve solidifies the bond between Eve and Villanelle in its shocking Season 2 finale, “You’re Mine.”

Killing Eve Release Date April 8, 2018 Cast Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

What Happens in "You’re Mine"?

One of the most notable aspects of Killing Eve is that each season was developed by a different female showrunner. While the first season contained the snarky sensibilities of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the second installment was handled by Emerald Fennell, who would go on to direct Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. As with Fennell’s films, Killing Eve Season 2 ruthlessly acknowledges the ramifications of violence. Eve is forced to recognize that the search for Villanelle is more than just an engaging test of her intelligence; there are real stakes and lives at risk. Even her husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) is placed in danger at one point.

Despite the extreme acts of cruelty that she has committed, Villanelle becomes Eve’s ally over the course of Season 2. The two have worked in conjunction as part of a sting operation orchestrated by Carolyn aimed at exposing Aaron Peel (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), a ruthless tech mogul intertwined with a murder case involved with the mysterious league of assassins known as “The Twelve.” Initially, the season has fun showing the friction that comes with their surprising team-up; seeing Villanelle go undercover to infiltrate Peel’s inner circle even produces some moments of dark comedy. However, “You’re Mine” shows that Villanelle is inherently unpredictable and that her word can never entirely be trusted. Eve realizes that to truly align herself with Villanelle, she must be willing to sacrifice some of her core beliefs.

Villanelle’s capacity for bloodshed had already been well established by Killing Eve, as both scenes feature more than a few inventive sequences of her taking out opponents in an increasingly brutal fashion. However, “You’re Mine” shows that Eve is also capable of violence. After Villanelle’s former handler Raymond (Adrian Scarborough) corners her and nearly bludgeons her to death, Eve is forced to wield an ax and take his life. Killing Eve fans may not have been shocked that the show featured such a grotesque moment, but the impact is still felt through Oh’s terrific performance. She indicates that Eve knows she has overstepped her bounds, and that the path towards becoming a psychopath isn’t one she may be able to elude.

"You're Mine" Solidifies the Connection Between Eve and Villanelle

Image via BBC

Although the show had danced around the affection that existed between its leads, “You’re Mine” solidifies the sexual tension between Eve and Villanelle. Villanelle isn’t just relieved that Eve saved her life, but electrified; she feels that Eve has both proved how far she is willing to go to protect someone she cares about and indicated that violence no longer distresses her. The aftermath is beautifully handled by both Oh and Comer, as their reactions to the incident vary drastically. Eve doesn’t accept the normalcy with which Villanelle treats the situation, as she is drained and traumatized by the knowledge of what she is capable of. It steadily becomes evident to her that the entire scenario was a manipulation; Villanelle constructed a moment in which Eve would be forced to show her dark side.

While the aftermath of Raymond’s death offers them a brief moment of mutual appreciation, “You’re Mine” introduces a more complex layer to Villanelle’s relationship with Eve. It becomes evident that Villanelle is clinging on to a fantasy of them escaping together that simply isn’t attainable; Eve isn’t willing to uproot herself, even though the time she spends with Villanelle is electrifying. The episode concludes with one of the show’s most heart-wrenching moments; an infuriated Villanelle shoots Eve, leaving a significant cliffhanger for the third season to pick up with.

'Killing Eve' Never Topped Its Season 2 Finale

Close

The series had never been afraid to tackle distressing content, but “You’re Mine” allowed Killing Eve to trek into morally ambiguous territory. The line between good and evil had been blurred, as both Eve and Villanelle had proven themselves to be capable of both compassion and mayhem at their most vulnerable moments. Revelations about the true intentions that both Carolyn and her son Kenny (Sean Delaney) had seemed to indicate that both Eve and Villanelle were pawns within a vast international conspiracy.

Although it promised an exciting future of Eve and Villanelle swapping roles, Killing Eve’s creative ingenuity plummeted in its subsequent seasons. The further attention paid to the mythology of “The Twelve” seemed to ignore the fact that the show was best when it was simply about its characters. Although its season finale opted for shock value in place of good storytelling, “You’re Mine” embodied the potential that Killing Eve later squandered.

Killing Eve is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix