When it comes to Australian survival thrillers, Wolf Creek has absolutely dominated the genre, shaping our expectations of it. As such, gems like Killing Ground go under the radar, particularly since it doesn't have the stereotypical outback in the marketing scheme. As much as the outback is a part of Aussie culture, the vast empty landscape is located centrally in the country, and most people live on the outskirts. Killing Ground makes a more familiar Australian landscape into a nightmare, the bushlands, where even more recognizable cultural and historical staples are referenced and turned into relentless nightmare fuel that are universally terrifying.

'Killing Ground' Is an Australian 'Eden Lake'

Damien Power's directorial debut has a set-up that is similar to the British horror, Eden Lake. We initially meet a lovely young couple at the beginning of their promising relationship as they go camping in an isolated area near a body of water, until they are hunted down by rough-around-the-edges locals. Just like how the young group of misfit boys reflected a key aspect of Britain's sociopolitical environment, Killing Ground's redneck antagonists represent a demographic in Australian culture that is often ridiculed and not taken seriously, but turned deadly in this film. We also meet another family in Killing Ground, who are camping by the falls with their teenage daughter and toddler.

Opting for the bushland instead of the outback, Power is able to strike terror into more Australian hearts as it is far more of a familiar landscape. He turns the "home among the gum trees" and "billabong" creature comforts of the bush into a ghastly medium of bloody mayhem, sharpened by a mean edge. If you're not Australian, the setting itself is uniquely ghostly anyway, as the paleness of the light eucalyptus trees and the faded, white, twisting trunks make the screen look lifeless. More terrifying than the inherent isolation of the deadened place is how the trees and shrubbery engulf characters that are running away from the camera in a few mere seconds: effortlessly labyrinthine.

Australian References Are Made Terrifying in This Survival Horror