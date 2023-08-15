The Big Picture Craig's plan to get rich by turning swamp land into a saw palmetto farm is hindered by various setbacks, but he finds a new opportunity to make money by hunting snakes in Florida.

Brock, a wannabe influencer, accidentally films Craig and Isaiah's criminal activities while testing a drone camera. This leads to a chain of events that ultimately turns Brock into an internet celebrity.

Jillian risks deportation after stealing pills from a dead snake hunter. She decides to invest the prize money from the Florida Python Challenge into Craig's business to keep her Green Card, and Season 2 will reveal if she faces the consequences.

It took a long time, but Craig Robinson is finally slithering into Peacock for the second season of Killing It, a dark comedy about the limitations of late capitalism, the American Dream, and killing giant snakes. It’s a wild concept that jokes about the illusion that hard work always pays off while also promising to explain how Robinson’s character, Craig Foster, became a millionaire in Florida. The road to success is filled with unexpected turns and setbacks, though, which means Killing It packs a lot of plot development in its first season. So, whether you are just discovering Killing It ahead of Season 2’s release or if you need to refresh your memory, we’ve prepared a handy recap with everything you need to remember from Season 1.

Why Are There so Many Snakes in 'Killing It'?

Image via Peacock

After years of hustling with nothing to show for his hard work, Craig devises the perfect plan to get rich: buy a cheap piece of swamp land in Florida and turn it into a saw palmetto farm. The plant has multiple medical properties, making it highly profitable for those willing to work hard. The only problem is that Craig needs twenty thousand dollars to acquire the property. After being fired from his job as bank security, losing his car to a fire, and being kicked out of his apartment after inadvertently renting the place to a porn production company, Craig’s dreams are shattered.

Fortunately, fate makes him cross paths with Jillian Glopp (Claudia O'Doherty), an Uber driver who also hunts snakes in her free time. Since pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida, the government pays people for snake bodies by foot. Furthermore, an annual contest grants the winner $20,000, the exact amount Craig needs to kickstart his saw palmetto business. Inspired by Craig’s will to win at life with honest work, Jillian offers to join his snake-killing crusade in exchange for becoming a partner in his business. Together, the duo gets in all sorts of trouble while trying to hunt snakes in Florida’s Everglades. They also meet quirky characters that prove to be essential for their victory.

Among the side characters of Killing It, there’s Brock (Scott MacArthur), a wannabe YouTube influencer who uses his son, Corby (Wyatt Walter). Brock’s snake-hunting expertise turns him into one of the main players in the Florida Python Challenge and a frenemy to Craig and Jillian. Another fierce competitor is Carlos (David Barrera), who is unmasked as a cheater who has been raising snakes to win the contest. Craig also has to deal with his brother, Isaiah (Rell Battle), who has chosen a life of crime and will do anything to get rich. Finally, Craig’s ex-wife, Camille (Stephanie Nogueras), is rightfully giving him a hard time for failing to raise their daughter, Vanessa (Jet Miller). All these people get entangled in Killing It Season 1’s finale, which stitches together all the different subplots.

How Does Brock Get Rich in Season 1?

Image via Peacock

As part of his plan to get rich, Isaiah gets into the crew of Rodney LaMonca (Tim Heidecker), a snobby motivational speaker who preaches hard work while making his fortune with illegal activities. After Rodney accidentally kills his stepson, the millionaire tasks Isaiah with hiding the body. If Isaiah fails to fulfill the task, Rodney intends to frame him for the murder.

Isaiah tricks Craig into helping him by pretending Rodney is going after Camille and Vanessa. Willing to keep his family safe, Craig helps Isaiah to find a giant python in the swamp, luring the snake to devour the dead body. It would be the perfect crime if Brock had not been testing a drone camera at the same time, accidentally filming the two brother’s criminal affairs.

Craig and Isaiah try to make Brock erase the footage from the drone camera so that they can evade any legal repercussions. The negotiation is cut short by the arrival of Jillian, who had found a nest with hundreds of python eggs, a treasure that could make anyone win the Florida Python Challenge. Brock agrees to delete the drone footage in exchange for the eggs, giving him a certain victory.

While Brock fulfills his part of the deal and destroyed the drone’s SD card, things go south when Carlos shows up to steal the eggs. After being kicked out of the competition for cheating, thanks to the efforts of Craig, Jillian, and Brock, Carlos is armed and back for revenge. Craig pulls up his phone to shoot Carlos' attack, threatening to show the video to the police if he does something. Unfortunately, when Brock refuses to give away the eggs, Carlos shoots him in the face.

Brock is taken to the hospital, and while he loses an eye, he survives. Also, the video of Carlos’ attack goes viral, finally turning Brock into an internet celebrity. So, while almost everyone is working hard to get rich in Season 1 of Killing It, the only one who does it is Brock, completely by chance. Yet, his near-fatal experience, together with the fact that Craig and Jillian saved his life, makes Brock give the eggs back to them, so they can win the Florida Python Challenge. Sadly, the eggs are almost entirely eaten by a police pig who enters the evidence locker where all the items involved in Carlos' attack are being held. Even so, Brock decides Craig and Jillian deserve the money, so he gifts them twenty thousand dollars in exchange for them doing a reaction video to help him keep his online presence. It could be a happy ending for the trio, but Jillian is secretively facing a deportation process.

Is Jillian Getting Deported in 'Killing It'?

Image via Peacock

At the beginning of Killing It, Season 1, Jillian temporarily partners up with a different snake hunter, Silas (Frank Hoyt Taylor), a senile man who dreams about getting the money prize so that he can pay for his funeral. In Florida, people who can’t afford a burial are cremated by the Estate, and only people who lack any kind of identification are buried for free. After Silas dies from old age, Jillian steals his medicine and eats the labels so that Silas can have his last wish fulfilled. Unfortunately, stealing pills is considered a drug crime, meaning Jillian risks losing her Green Card and being deported back to Australia.

Staying in the United States means the world to Jillian, as she hopes to fulfill her late father’s dream and make a life for herself in America. That’s why, through the season, she considered keeping the Florida Python Challenge prize, so she could afford a good lawyer that helps her keep her Green Card. Still, she decides to keep her word and let Craig invest the money they got from Brock into his saw palmetto farm. Craig is always willing to help people, which is why he decides to give Jillian the money and delay his dream once more. Season 2 should explore the consequences of this decision, revealing if Jillian is being deported or not.

Craig Abandons His Moral Standards in 'Killing It' Season 1

Image via Peacock

After everything he went through, Craig risks losing his daughter since Camille is moving away to Oakland to pursue a better paid job. Craig tries to convince his ex to stay in Florida, but Camille points out how she needs more money to give Vanessa the life she deserves. Since Craig is broke and has no professional future, she can't count on her former partner to help her with the bills.

Driven by his desire to keep his daughter close by, Craig decides to go snake hunting in the middle of a hurricane, as grabbing a huge prey can push him to first place in the Florida Python Challenge. Jillian follows Craig in the middle of the storm, and they soon stumble into the yellow python that devoured the corpse that could incriminate Isaiah. Craig is tired of always doing what’s right for everybody else, while his brother gets what he wants by tricking people. So, in Killing It’s Season 1 finale, Craig chooses happiness, killing the snake and taking it to collect his prize on the final day of the Florida Python Challenge.

Craig knows the human remains currently digesting inside the python’s belly will be found by the police, who are still looking for Carlos’ weapon, which got supposedly devoured by a snake. Craig gives his brother a warning call, knowing that Isaiah’s life is at risk due to his decision. Still, Craig is grabbing the opportunity to have a win for the first time and hopefully keep his daughter in Florida. With the Florida Python Challenge over, Season 2 should tell us what’s the next step on Craig’s long road to becoming a millionaire.

Season 1 of Killing It is currently available on Peacock. Season 2 premieres on the streamer on August 17.