While Season 1 of Killing It got on people's radar due to the insane premise of making Craig Robinson hunt giant pythons, the series stood apart thanks to its sharp satire of the worst aspects of late capitalism. Season 2 ditches the snakes, but that doesn't mean the show got any less wacky. Because in his pursuit of the American Dream, Craig keeps crossing paths with dangerous and quirky characters, from a Florida-themed crime family to heartless corporate leaders. Many new and returning characters add layers to Killing It Season 2's story, and while everything ties together in the finale, some fans might need to take a step back to fully understand that tragic ending. So, now that Season 2 of Killing It is available on Peacock, let's break down how all the separate storylines converge.

Jackie Boone Gets a Happy Ending in ‘Killing It’ Season 2

Season 2 of Killing It begins a few months after Craig betrays his brother Isaiah (Rell Battle) to win the Florida Python Contest. With the prize money, Craig and Jillian Glopp (Claudia O'Doherty) fulfill their dream of buying a saw palmetto farm, diving into producing berries that can be sold at a high price to the pharmaceutical industry. Unfortunately, just as Craig and Jillian prepare to bank on their first crop, their farm is quarantined due to the possible presence of giant African snails, an invader species capable of spreading meningitis. To make things worse, when Craig and Jillian try to bypass the quarantine, they are caught and forced to burn the whole crop. Facing bankruptcy, Craig and Jillian decide to strike a deal with Jackie Boone, played by the always marvelous Dot-Marie Jones from Glee.

Jackie is the ruthless leader of a crime family that owns a strip club near the farm and has been looking for someone to help her laundry the saw palmetto berries her goons pick up in the wilderness. Florida's law prevents people from selling berries unless they own the land where the produce comes from, so partnering with Craig and Jillian allows the Boones to get rid of their stock. Jackie's final condition to get the deal done is for Craig and Jillian to hire the entire Boone clan so that they can have health insurance.

Once Rodney Lamonca (Tim Heidecker) takes over the farm and puts his devilish daughter, Prada (Anna Mae Quinn), in charge of the business, she fires the Boones. Jackie strikes back by kidnapping Jillian and demanding the restitution of the Boones' healthy insurance as ransom. While in captivity, Jillian uncovers why Jackie is so hellbent on getting health insurance, as she might have cancer. Jillian wins the woman's respect after staying beside Jackie while the mobster does a colonoscopy. As a result, Jackie decides to extend her protection to Jillian, ordering her kids to stay away from her. Sadly, Ray-Nathan (Joe Massingill) stages a coup, hitting Jackie in the head with a bottle before going after Jillian. Jillian runs away, with Ray-Nathan on her heels, only to be saved at the last minute by Shayla (Melanie Field).

After being fired from the farm by Jillian, Shayla is out for revenge. So, when the disgruntled employee sees Jillian driving by with Jackie, she follows the duo and decides to steal her former boss’ car. While trying to get away with Jillian’s car, Shayla accidentally runs over Ray-Nathan. In the end, Shayla rescues Jillian, gets her job at the farm back, and the Boones go to jail. Surprisingly, Jackie gets a happy ending because she receives her cancer diagnosis behind bars. Since the estate has to offer inmates health services, Jackie can treat her disease without worrying about insurance.

Isaiah Is on the Run Again in ‘Killing It’ Season 2

In Killing It Season 1, Isaiah’s quest for easy money leads him to become a henchman to Rodney Lamonca. After the millionaire kills his own stepson, Isaiah is charged with hiding the body, which he does by asking Craig to find a python to swallow it. When Craig turns in the python with the dead body in its belly to win the snake-killing contest, Rodney goes after Isaiah. To escape, Craig’s brother hides in Phoenix, where he takes over the persona of Doctor Todd, a surgeon specializing in pediatric care. As Doctor Todd, Isaiah meets the gorgeous Maya (Fatimah Taliah) and falls in love with her.

Thanks to Maya, Isaiah feels like a changed man. He wants to have a regular life and leave his criminal endeavors behind, which is why he buys a fake identity and gets a job. However, the fake identity is associated with a dead man who has so much debt that Isaiah starts to be chased by collectors. The collectors harass Isaiah to the point where Maya notices something is wrong and discovers the truth. Isaiah begs for a chance to prove he has changed, and Maya gives him two months to turn his life upside down. So, Isaiah goes to the police to confess his crimes and tells officers all the illegal stuff he witnessed by the side of Rodney. The CIA then forces Isaiah to go undercover and track an important document Rodney keeps with him. The only way Isaiah wins Rodney’s trust back is by betraying Craig and helping the millionaire take over the saw palmetto farm, using the berries to launch their own health supplement. Craig and Jillian remain attached to the farm as employees, forced to see their dreams destroyed by Isaiah.

While working on the farm, Craig is contacted by Prada, who wants him to steal the data from Rodney's secret phone in exchange for his farm. Prada can take over her father's company with those files in her hands. The CIA also wants Isaiah to get the data on Rodney's phone, which kicks off a dangerous competition between the two brothers. Isaiah comes out on top, but once he finds out the CIA is only looking for a senator's nudes, he returns the flash drive containing Rodney's data to Craig. With the flash drive, Craig manages to make the trade with Prada and get his farm back. Unfortunately, after betraying the CIA, Isaiah becomes a fugitive once more. What's worse is that when he goes back to Maya, she has already moved on and hooked up with a different guy. Isaiah might have been willing to give up his criminal life in Season 2 of Killing It. But by the looks of it, fate wants him to keep hustling.

Craig Robinson Trades Jillian for His American Dream in Season 2

Once they get their farm back and Jillian is free from the Boones, it's time to sell some berries and get paid. Unfortunately, when they arrive at the pharmaceutical company warehouse, Jillian and Craig realize their crop is infested with giant African snails. The company still wants to buy the harvest, as they are about to be sold to a more prominent conglomerate, and the backlash of using contaminated berries will fall into other people's laps. Furthermore, the company even offers them actions to buy Craig and Jillian's silence. After the company sale concludes, those actions will be worth a lot of money, which means Craig and Jillian can get rich if they agree to give away the berries. Jillian refuses the deal, as she doesn't want to be responsible for something that might endanger other people's lives. Craig Robinson, however, finds a loophole.

While trying to get Rodney's secret data, Craig enlists the help of Brock Scott MacArthur in exchange for 5% of the farm business. After Jillian refuses to sell contaminated berries, Craig strikes a deal with Brock. Jillian and Craig have equal shares of the company, but since Brock's 5% comes from both, the failed YouTuber voice can turn the tides of any decision. Craig and Brock together hold 52.5% of the company, allowing them to sell the berries without Jillian's consent and get the shares that turn them into millionaires.

In the final moments of Killing It Season 2, we see Craig receiving Camille (Stephanie Nogueras) and Vanessa (Jet Miller) in his new fancy apartment. Meanwhile, Jillian went back to being an Uber driver. On the news, there are reports of a widespread meningitis pandemic caused by pharmaceutical supplements. The saw palmetto business is over, but Craig got his American Dream. It wasn't the fruit of hard work, though, but of betraying his closest friend in exchange for money. It's a tragic ending for the time being, which is why we need a Season 3 to move the plot forward and give Craig and Jillian a chance to work their issues.