You could say they're Killing It! Peacock's acclaimed comedy series has been renewed for a second season of the Craig Robinson-led series.

Killing It follows one underdog's pursuit of achieving the American dream. When Craig, played by Craig Robinson, enters a Florida Python challenge, it seems he may have bitten off more than he can chew (or, like pythons, more than his expandable jaws can stretch to swallow). The comedy explores themes of class and capitalism, oh, and python hunting. The pilot originally premiered on March 31, 2022, with the series launching on April 14, 2022. Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici serve as co-showrunners on the series.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said of the renewal, “[w]e knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson.” She continued, “[w]e can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television added,“[a]t its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that’s what makes it so special." He continued, "[w]e’re excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two.”

Killing It is one of many renewals recently announced by Peacock. The series joins other renewals such as Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Rutherford Falls, and Bel-Air. Series star Craig Robinson serves as executive producer on the series along with Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable. Marable also directed the first three episodes of the series. Along with Robinson, the series also stars Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle,Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

No release date has yet been set for the second season. However, as you wait for the continued story of Craig's pursuit of the American dream, you can always stream the first season, which is available exclusively on Peacock.