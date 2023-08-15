This review was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.Season 1 of Killing It became a hit thanks to the wild promise of having Craig Robinson go out to fight pythons for the American Dream. Yet, as much as the scaly creatures helped the show to slither into absurd comedy territory, the series was more interesting when it focused on its brilliant cast of hustlers, all trying to get rich by playing a rigged economic game that can't be won without cheating. Season 2 of Killing It doubles down on the series' most riveting aspects by getting rid of the snakes in favor of human predators, old and new. So, while the series still struggles to balance the story-of-the-week structure with its more significant character arcs, this second season improves on everything that worked in the first.

Season 2 of Killing It begins a few months after Season 1’s finale when Craig (Robinson) put morals aside to win the Florida Python Challenge. The award prize allows Craig and Jillian Glopp (Claudia O'Doherty) to fulfill their dream of becoming the proud owners of a saw palmetto farm, harvesting berries they can sell for a high price to the pharmaceutical industry. However, what could be a happy ending is just the start of new misadventures, as Craig and Jillian will face new challenges to keep their farm. So, just as Season 1 of the show focused on the snake-hunting business, Season 2 has its own goal in exploring the ethical pits of running a business. Because while Craig and Jillian want to keep their consciences clear, the world keeps showing them it’s hard to make a profit without getting their hands dirty.

Thanks to Season 2’s overarching theme, Killing It can keep exploring the nuances of its lead characters, testing the boundaries of Craig and Jillian's partnership. After his shocking decision at the end of Season 1, Craig is open to accepting that success can’t be reached through honesty, and even good people must break the rules to protect their loved ones. Unfortunately, this cynical worldview is validated whenever the farm dream is unexpectedly threatened, which only helps Craig rationalize more devious decisions. Even so, Jillian refuses to make money through other people’s suffering, setting the two friends on a collision course that immediately elevates the emotional stakes of the second season.

RELATED: 'Killing It' Season 1 Recap: What To Remember Ahead of Season 2

'Killing It's Supporting Cast Keeps Slaying in Season 2

Image via Peacock

That doesn’t mean Killing It drops the comedy. Even without snakes lurking in the bogs, Season 2 of Killing It is still committed to showing how random life can be by putting Craig and Jillian in unbelievable situations. From crime families determined to get health care to millionaires fighting sharks in swimming pools, Season 2 of Killing It still offers plenty to laugh about, satirizing the contradictions of late-stage capitalism with a lot less animal killing.

While Craig and Jillian’s financial struggles keep pushing the plot of Killing It forward, the rest of the series' main and supporting cast continue stealing the spotlight. For starters, Rell Battle’s Isaiah has a more significant arc in Season 2 that showcases the actor’s range and proves essential for Craig embracing the moral ambiguity of his actions. Everyone’s favorite corporate scumbag, Tim Heidecker’s Rodney LaMonca, also has a lot more screen time in Season 2, topping his Season 1’s performance while showing the wildest side of the ultra-rich. Though Brock’s role has been reduced for Season 2 since he supposedly got his happy ending in the first season, Scott MacArthur keeps slaying as the middle-aged influencer trying to remain viral in the unstable digital landscape.

Among the new addition for Season 2, Dot-Marie Jones’ (Glee) Jackie Boone is by far the most exciting character. Leading a family of hillbilly criminals, she is a Florida-tailored mobster at home in Killing It’s insane setting. As usual, Jones is a showstopper, perfectly balancing the deranged energy her mobster needs to be menacing with the emotional turmoil she goes through while trying to keep the family business afloat. It’s always a joy to watch Jones work, and Season 2 of Killing It just gave her one of the best roles of her career.

Season 2 of 'Killing It' Still Struggles with Cohesion

Image via Peacock

One of the main complaints about Season 1 of Killing It relates to how the series wavers between a problem-of-the-week structure and multi-episode character arcs. While it’s a joy to see how it tackles a specific issue of modern life in America with each episode, in the first season, not every piece fits smoothly into the bigger puzzle. Season 2 improves on that, making most subplots more critical for understanding what happens with Craig, Jillian, and their saw palmetto farm. Still, Season 2 does try to give each episode a story of its own, which results in a couple of subplots that feel almost entirely disconnected from the main story. Since this season only has eight episodes, it’s weird that the series makes such detours.

To be fair, these standalone episodes are lovely on their own, and a particular story about a wealthy couple buying a baby might be the funniest the series has ever been. Still, skipping that episode in its entirety wouldn’t change the main plot, which serves as a testament to how Killing It is still finding its pacing when it comes to balancing all its parts. Season 2 makes noticeable improvements in tying everything closer together, but the series is still climbing toward its peak. Despite some issues, Season 2 of Killing It is an excellent example of satirical comedy. That, in conjunction with a killer cast, makes the series well worth watching.

Rating: B+

The Big Picture Despite the absence of snakes, Season 2 of Killing It still delivers absurd comedy, satirizing late-stage capitalism with less animal killing.

The second season explores the ethical challenges of running a business, pushing Craig and Jillian to question their moral boundaries and the lengths they'll go to protect their dreams.

The supporting cast continues to shine, with notable performances from Rell Battle, Tim Heidecker, and especially Dot-Marie Jones, who gives one of the best performances of her career.

Season 2 of Killing It comes to Peacock on August 17.