Peacock is once again Killing It with Craig Robinson. The streamer released a new trailer for Season 2 of the hit comedy that sees Robinson's pursuits of the American dream welcome more trouble into his life. After earning mild success at the end of their first run, new threats look to capitalize on their growing success and force them into a life of crime. Whether Robinson and company can keep it above board will be revealed soon as Peacock announced the series returns on August 17.

Killing It follows Robinson as the down-on-his-luck Craig Foster who, in order to fulfill his dream and serve as a role model for his daughter, joins the state-sponsored python hunt along with struggling Uber driver Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty). The Season 2 trailer sees shows how difficult the new phase of their entrepreneurial aspirations is. Farming in Coastal Florida attracted business deals, but also trouble with a swamp family threatening to take a cut of their business, and legal troubles creeping in. Isaiah (Rell Battle) has a plan to make things work, but it requires some questionable activities that'll put the business partners in more hilarious predicaments.

"Well, we're back for more Killing It. It's the same wild rollercoaster as last year — an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television,” Robinson announced in an official statement. “We got so many amazing guest stars this season, while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes. There are many less snakes this year. But don’t worry, there’s plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails."

Image via Peacock

Killing It Season 2 Expands With a Loaded Guest Cast

Season 2 of Killing It will see a massive cast of guest stars join Robinson, O'Doherty, and Battle. Among those appearing in the comedy this time around are Tim Heidecker, Stephanie Nogueras, Jet Miller, Scott MacArthur, Wyatt Walter, Dot-Marie Jones, Katie Kershaw, Joe Massingill, Melanie Field, Tim Simons, Fatimah Taliah, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney. Brooklynn Nine-Nine duo Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici are back at the helm as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers with Robinson.

Killing It kicks off a second season of python hunting on August 17. Check out the trailer below.