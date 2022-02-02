Peacock released the first trailer for Killing It, a new comedy from the producers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, starring Craig Robinson. In the series, Robinson plays a millionaire who’s climbed the social ladder by… killing snakes for the government? Guess everybody has their ways.

The trailer shows Craig (Robinson) in a fancy robe, remembering his life struggles while watching the sunrise from the glass walls of his mansion. Although it’s easy to see that Craig is as rich as someone can be, the man is quick to tell us that he came from nothing, and that his ascension could only be possible in the United States. We get some flashes of Craig’s past as a child being smacked down by his father, working as a security officer, and catching a giant snake inside a car. Then, the trailer cuts back to the present, where Craig scolds a cleaner for not listening to his story, revealing that his speech about success was aimed at her the entire time, presumably talking about his exploits hunting snakes for cash.

Killing It is the second project teaming Robinson with Goor and Del Tredici, after playing the Pontiac Bandit in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While the new trailer doesn’t reveal much about the show, Robinson is once again stealing the scene with his unique presence and comedic timing. It’s about time that the actor got his own series to lead, and considering Killing It is described as a satirical reflection on capitalism, class struggle, and the American dream, we’ll have a truly unique show to follow.

Killing It will also star Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Wyatt Walter, Stephanie Nogueras, and Jet Miller. Goor and Tredici act as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers, with Robinson also executive producing, together with Mark Schulman and director Mo Marable.

Commenting on the upcoming series, Goor and Tredici said:

"We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted Killing It to explore America's quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes. It's a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”

Killing It premieres on Peacock this April. Check out the new trailer below.

