Have you ever thought, “This comedy series is great, but the only thing missing is a bunch of deadly snakes”? Well, Peacock has good news for your weird cravings, as the new trailer for Killing It reveals. The upcoming series follows a down-on-his-luck guy who decides to go snake-hunting after he learns there are big prizes involved. The reptile-infested story is coming to our screens in mid-April.

The first teaser gave a little insight into Craig’s (Craig Robinson) life as a wealthy man looking back on his humble beginnings, but it barely featured any snakes. The new trailer, however, is brimming with them. Judging by this footage, we’ll get to see snakes of all types, all sizes, alive, dead, and ready to bite someone’s head off. There will be no shortage of them, so avert your eyes if you fear ophidians.

The trailer also reveals what is the turning point in Craig’s life: after applying for a loan to make a down payment, getting rejected, witnessing his car catch fire, having to live inside a 24-hour gym, and struggling to strengthen bonds with his daughter, Craig's life changes after an Uber driver gives him a very realistic preview of a snake bounty. And the prize is generous: $20,000 to whoever gets the most of them.

RELATED: ‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is Bathed in Pink as L.A.'s Strangest Celebrity

Killing It is created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The duo of showrunners worked together on long-running and Emmy-winning comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also featured Robinson. In an official statement, Goor and Del Tredici revealed that the choice of snake-hunting as a theme isn’t random: the idea of Killing It is to satirize America’s obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and the lines we cross in order to make them happen. So, aside from having a big laugh and getting scared of big snakes, you can also expect criticism on the idealization of the American dream and capitalism.

Aside from Robinson, the cast of Killing It also features Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller. The first three episodes are directed by Emmy nominee Mo Marable, who has helmed a slate of comedy series including, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Insecure, The Last O.G., Miracle Workers, Hulu’s Woke and others.

Peacock premieres Killing It on April 14. You can watch the new trailer below:

Stay Cool: How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze Saves 'Batman & Robin'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (465 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto