Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverIn the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Panther exists in the limbo of science and spirituality. On the one hand, the protector of Wakanda gets his powers by ingesting a drug made from the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that grows in soil rich in vibranium. But, simultaneously, the process is not only chemical, as consuming the plant through an ancient ritual also sends the Black Panther into the Ancestral Plane, where they meet with the spirits of warriors long gone. So, when it’s time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to reveal who’ll be the next Black Panther, we are taken to the Ancestral Plane.

While a visit to the Ancestral Plane was expected, Wakanda Forever's spiritual journey holds one of the movie’s biggest surprises. In Black Panther, the Ancestral Plane resembles a Savana, where previous Black Panthers roam as great felines. There, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) even confronts his father and ancestors about the wrong decision to cut Wakanda from the rest of the world. Nevertheless, when Shuri (Letitia Wright) ingests the Heart-Shaped Herb, she’s taken to a twisted version of Wakanda’s throne room. And to everyone’s surprise, the person sitting on the throne is none other than Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger’s appearance might seem like fan service at first glance, but it’s actually the perfect way to represent Shuri’s internal turmoil. Because during her visit to the Ancestral Plane, it becomes clear the new Black Panther is not healed from her brother’s death.

What Killmonger’s Appearance in the Ancestral Plane Means

Image via Marvel Studios

In Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler explored much more of Shuri, turning her into one of the most layered characters in the MCU. Despite living in one of the world's most traditional and spiritual countries, Shuri uses science as a shield, shutting herself in her lab to not deal with T’Challa’s death. Shuri’s faith in technology is so great that she refuses to believe that the Ancestral Plane exists.

Nevertheless, once Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) kills Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri pours all her energies into creating a synthetic version of the Heart-Shaped Herb – Killmonger exterminated the natural plant in the brief period when he took Wakanda’s throne. Shuri wants to use the herb to get the powers of the Black Panther, including enhanced strength, endurance, and agility. However, part of her also hopes to visit the Ancestral Plane to meet her brother and her mother.

Shuri’s wishes partially come true, and she goes to the Ancestral Plane. But she is disappointed to find Killmonger there instead of her beloved family. It makes sense that Killmonger remains in the Ancestral Plane since he also used the Heart-Shaped Herb and commutated with the Panther Goddess Bast. Even so, Shuri cannot understand why her genocidal cousin would show up to guide her instead of the people she loves. Killmonger explains to her that he’s there because Shuri’s heart is fueled by rage. She wants to kill Namor and wants the Black Panther's power to fight her enemies. She’s not turning into a protector for Wakanda but instead into a tool for revenge.

Image via Marvel

When Shuri arrives at the Ancestral Plane, she wants to slay the man who killed her mother. As Killmonger tells her, that makes them equals. Killmonger also wanted to defend Wakanda against its enemies, and he was even right to extend Wakanda’s protection to Black people everywhere. Killmonger only becomes a villain because he puts his desires before the safety of Wakanda, a path that Shuri is unfortunately following.

When Shuri becomes the new Black Panther, she uses Wakanda’s tradition to mobilize the nation’s army into an attack against Namor and Talokan. She acts just like Killmonger, risking other people’s lives to pursue her vengeance. However, in the final battle of Wakanda Forever, Shuri is forced to choose between her rage and her people. At that moment, she has a vision of her mother in the Ancestral Plane. Ramonda reaches out to her daughter to let her know Wakanda comes first, and the Black Panther legacy is one of duty and sacrifice. By sparing Namor’s life, Shuri abandon’s Killmonger’s destructive path and embraces T’Challa’s nobility, becoming the hero Wakanda deserves.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.

