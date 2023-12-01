Kim Basinger is an actress best known for her various movie roles and has been a significant player in the film industry since the 1980s. Like anyone with a career spanning decades, she's found herself more popular during some decades over others, with peak stardom arguably coming in the late 1980s. But as will soon be made apparent, she's had plenty of noteworthy roles since that decade, including a decent number in the 21st century and an Oscar-winning performance in the 1990s.

The following can all be considered among Basinger's best movies because they've stood the test of time, were exceedingly popular for their time, or showcase Basinger at her best/most iconic; some fit into more than one of these categories, too. They're not all perfect movies by any means, but they represent an interesting film career overall and are good starting points for exploring the ever-expanding filmography of Kim Basinger.

10 '9½ Weeks' (1986)

Director: Adrian Lyne

Erotic dramas always seem to cause a stir when released, especially those that achieve some level of mainstream success or exposure. Sometimes, it can be a combination of what's shown and behind-the-scenes stories that cause controversy (as is the case with 1972's Last Tango in Paris), and other times, it can simply be what's shown on screen that gets people talking. In the case of 9½ Weeks, it's more the latter; it was notably unsuccessful in North America but did better internationally.

The story revolves around a relationship between a man and a woman that's predominantly based on sex and the complications of a seemingly simple agreement. 9½ Weeks stands as one of the most notable titles within both Kim Basinger's and co-star Mickey Rourke's respective bodies of work, and it can be argued that this film paved the way for similar future explicit titles to exist, like the infamous Fifty Shades films. Basinger herself stars in two of those, perhaps as a nod to 9½ Weeks​​​​.

9 'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Director: Irvin Kershner

When the James Bond series is at its best, it arguably represents the entire action genre at its peak. The series has delivered its fair share of compelling and highly entertaining action/thriller/adventure movies, though 1983's Never Say Never Again isn't usually counted among the series' all-timers. And that's fair enough, in all honesty, because it is a slightly creaky 007 feature, bringing back a noticeably older Sean Connery and sort of going through the motions by having him clash with SPECTRE once more.

Still, Never Say Never Again is worthwhile for Bond fans for the fact that it brings back the original 007 actor and also holds significance here for being Kim Basinger's breakout role. The idea of the "Bond Girl" is sometimes contentious, but at least here, playing this kind of role did allow Basinger to go onto bigger and better things. Never Say Never Again undeniably being a significant movie in her filmography and a worthy send-off for Connery's Bond.

Director: Blake Edwards

While it can't be considered one of the greatest romance movies of all time or anything, Blind Date is still worth highlighting for a couple of reasons. One is that it was another noteworthy pair-up between Kim Basinger and a co-star (here, it's her and Bruce Willis), and it also showed that one year on from 9½ Weeks, she could do romantic comedies as well as more serious romantic dramas.

Blind Date is very silly and frequently over-the-top, being the sort of broad comedy one might expect from Blade Edwards - he directed plenty of Pink Panther movies, after all. It follows a blind date spiraling out of control, with true colors being revealed along the way while its two main characters find themselves stalked by one dangerous ex-partner. It's not a classic by any means, but Blind Date has a certain charm for those who like their '80s comedies highly farcical.

7 'The Natural' (1984)

Director: Barry Levinson

One year on from Never Say Never Again, Kim Basinger got a role that was a good deal more substantial when she appeared in The Natural, a classic Robert Redford sports movie. Redford plays a middle-aged man who seems like he would be past his prime as a batter, but he joins a struggling baseball team and helps it rise in prominence once more, while his mysterious past makes him something of an enigma.

Beyond Redford and Basinger, the supporting cast in The Natural is seriously impressive, as it also boasts the likes of Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, and Barbara Hershey. The Natural overall succeeds as a sports-centered film and a compelling underdog story. It also stands out within Basinger's filmography for being a movie that earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress​​​​​.

6 'Fool for Love' (1985)

Director: Robert Altman

While it doesn't quite rank among the very best movies Robert Altman ever made, Fool for Love is still a fine effort from the legendary director and has a certain amount of significance for that alone. Altman was a revolutionary and consistently exciting American filmmaker, and even his lesser efforts contain interesting ideas and - more often than not - great performances, not to mention some rather staggering all-star casts.

Fool for Love is relatively dialed down by Altman's standards, though. Much of the film takes place around a motel and sees a woman torn between her current boyfriend and an ex-partner who shows up out of the blue. It stars Sam Shepard and was written by him, too, which is notable, considering Altman usually wrote his own movies. Fool for Love works well as a small-scale, intimate, and rather dramatic movie about a love triangle and its consequences.

5 'The Door in the Floor' (2004)

Director: Tod Williams

A relatively straightforward yet compelling drama starring Jeff Bridges and Kim Basinger, The Door in the Floor follows a couple over one tumultuous summer in East Hampton, New York. Bridges and Basinger play the couple, and their already strained marriage is pushed further when certain truths are unearthed and discussed in intense detail, mostly concerning past misdeeds and adultery.

It's the kind of adult-focused drama that might not have a ton of appeal for younger audiences. However, those wanting to see two well-established actors go head-to-head in meaty dramatic roles will surely enjoy The Door in the Floor. It's best to ignore the slightly silly title, though; it was based on one-third of the John Irving novel called A Widow for One Year, which does sound a little better.

4 '8 Mile' (2002)

Director: Curtis Hanson

If 8 Mile can be counted as a musical (of sorts), then it would have to rank among the greatest R-rated musicals of all time. It's a movie starring Eminem that sees the rapper playing a character with parallels to his own life; he's a young man named Jimmy who goes by the stage name B-Rabbit when he's performing, and the plot centers on his efforts to become a breakout star within the Detroit hip-hop scene in the mid-1990s.

Ir provided early roles for certain stars who would become better known some years later, including the likes of Michael Shannon and Anthony Mackie, who were both in their 20s at the time. 8 Mile gave Kim Basinger arguably her most prominent 21st-century film role so far, as the mother of Eminem's character. The characters constantly clash while they collectively deal with the struggles of living in a trailer home, allowing Basinger to shine in a beautifully complex and compelling role.

3 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Director: Shane Black

The Nice Guys might be up there with one of the most underrated comedies in recent years, and the fact it also functions well as a neo-noir film and something of an action movie makes it all the more worthy of acclaim. It stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, with the two being hilarious as a mismatched pair (the former a private detective, and the latter an enforcer) who uncover a conspiracy within the Los Angeles adult film industry during the 1970s.

Hitting all the beats one might expect from Shane Black, The Nice Guys really crackles and satisfies even more than most of his (already quite good) movies, featuring great action and laugh-out-loud comedy. Kim Basinger's also very good in a supporting role, playing a member of the Justice Department who's involved in getting the lead characters wrapped up in the series of comedic and thrilling misadventures that end up befalling them.

2 'Batman' (1989)

Director: Tim Burton

Standing as arguably one of the best and most important superhero movies of all time, 1989's Batman helped demonstrate what this genre was capable of. It made its titular character a little darker and less broadly comedic than live-action adaptations of the past. The plot pits Batman against his most iconic foe, The Joker, played by a scenery-chewing Jack Nicholson.

Of course, praise also needs to go to Michael Keaton, whose portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman remains one of the most popular, and Kim Basinger, who plays journalist Vicki Vale. Batman is arguably the most famous movie Basinger has appeared in and the one that's earned the most at the box office. Profoundly influential, Batman paved the way for the superhero craze of the 2000s, legitimizing the genre and laying the foundations for the multi-billion dollar industry we have today.

1 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Director: Curtis Hanson

When it comes to picking the most acclaimed movie Kim Basinger has appeared in, as well as what her most celebrated role would be, L.A. Confidential is a bit of a no-brainer choice. This acclaimed neo-noir movie perfectly updates film noir conventions and, in the process, counts itself as one of the best crime movies of all time. Its story starts simple and then branches out into more complex areas as it follows an investigation into a grisly murder case with multiple victims.

Basinger herself plays an enthralling twist on the classic femme fatale, injecting her performance with allure and cynicism that makes her instantly striking and deliciously compelling. L.A. Confidential won two Oscars from an impressive nine nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Basinger. For continuing to hold up to this day and for being Basinger's sole Oscar win - not to mention her only nomination so far - it's pretty easy to highlight L.A. Confidential as a career-high for Kim Basinger.

