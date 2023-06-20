As 2023 marks 25 years since Sex and the City first premiered on HBO, Season 2 of And Just Like That... will see the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall's fan-favorite, sex-positive character, Samantha Jones — albeit in cameo form. Following a public feud with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who leads the franchise as Carrie Bradshaw, Cattrall opted to sit out the sequel series' first season, which debuted on Max in 2021 — the only one of the show's four leads to do so. However, with news breaking last month that the character would make an appearance in the second season's finale episode, Parker has broken her silence on how the cameo came to be, teasing what brings Samantha back.

Speaking with TVLine, Parker explained, “It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” revealing that the beloved character's return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.” While the real-life reason for Cattrall's decision not to return was thanks to a much-publicized feud between the two, the in-universe explanation offered in the show's opening episode was that she and Carrie had a falling out when Samantha was fired as Carrie's publicist. One can only wonder then, what the new season will have in store for Carrie that will prompt her and Samantha to patch up their differences. And Just Like That has already seen its lead's life turned upside down drastically in its one season, as the bold decision was made to have Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, die in the show's premiere episode.

While Parker added that Cattrall's return to the franchise serves as “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” since Sex and the City premiered, fans should keep their expectations grounded regarding the extent of the character's appearance, as she called the cameo "just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.” Deadline reported that the cameo was filmed towards the end of the season's production, with Cattrall having "no interaction" with the rest of the cast. Despite this, Parker called the return "really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Image by Jefferson Chacon

RELATED: 'And Just Like That' Season 2: Release Date, Who's Returning & What to Expect

Cattrall's Return was a Shock Even to And Just Like That's Showrunner

While King is "very unhappy" that news of Cattrall's return leaked early, he asserted that he's "thrilled", saying “I don’t know what happened: some kind of fan magic, some kind of show business magic. I’m surprised by it as well… Something manifested from somewhere, and all of a sudden, I got to have Samantha and Carrie in a scene together.”

And Just Like That Season 2 premieres on Max on June 22 with the release of two episodes. Cattrall is set to appear in the show's final episode, which airs in August. Check out the trailer for the season below: