Kids...Let me tell you the story about how I met your father.

Kids, this is the story of how Deadline reported that Hulu's How I Met Your Father spinoff to the popular, albeit divisive, CBS series How I Met Your Mother, has just cast Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall in a major recurring role.

Just as Bob Saget played the future voice of Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby, Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie, as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. Sophie's story will take place in 2021, where she and her group of friends navigate life, love, and everything in between.

The spinoff will be written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who will also executive produce alongside HIMYM creators/executive producers Carter Bay and Craig Thomas and the original series director and executive producer Pam Fryman. Duff will serve as a producer as well and 20th Television will serve as the studio for the series.

RELATED: Watch: First Look at '...And Just Like That' Reveals the Next Chapter in the 'Sex and the City' Franchise

Cattrall began her career in the 1980s with such films as Police Academy, Big Trouble in Little China, and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. She has been nominated for the Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmy five times and won a Supporting Actress TV series Golden Globe and two SAG ensemble awards for her work in HBO's Sex in the City.

HIMYM was a TV darling when it first premiered in 2005. The series, which ran for nine seasons, was generally appreciated by fans and critics alike but came under fire for a final season that left many fans disappointed.

In 2014 Bay and Carter developed and shot a pilot called How I Met Your Dad, which followed a similar formula to its predecessor, as it followed Sally (Getra Gerwig) as she moved in with her brother and his husband while going through a divorce from her first husband. In this version, the future Sally was voiced by Meg Ryan. The series only shot a pilot which was not picked up by CBS. The upcoming Hulu series is based on a rewrite of the How I Met Your Dad pilot.

How I Met Your Father has no release date at this time.

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell The comedy spin-off will begin filming soon!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email