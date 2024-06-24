The Big Picture Physical fight at 'Last Supper' leads to cancellation of RHONJ reunion.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey opened with ‘The Last Supper’. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, Jess Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider gathered at the dinner table at a steakhouse, but it was all covered in broken glass. After the tension among the cast of the reality series reached its boiling point, a huge fight broke out, contributing to the cancelation of the anticipated reunion. Kim DePaola shared more details on the fight on the podcast Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, and it all started with a fight between feuding housewives Cabral and Aydin.

“[Danielle] picked up a glass pitcher and threw it, which could’ve really gotten ugly. Which was very dangerous,” she said. “It was really shocking. Jen said something to Danielle about [Nate Cabral’s] anatomy, saying that he’s got like, you know, man boobs. That really put Danielle over the edge, okay? And I guess it was building up. But this was the second time that it got physical between [the two].”

“Things happened in this finale that blew their producers’ minds,” she continued. “The girls aren’t even getting screeners anymore. They’re on a tight lock, they’re on a gag order. They’re not even allowed to go on podcasts and talk about the show at all. So, there’s some ugly things that happened.”

Tensions Reached a Boiling Point on ‘RHONJ’

It is no secret that the cast has been divided. Fans blade it on the decade-long feud between sister-in-laws Giudice and Gorga. Others blamed it on Josephs as they believe she is treating the divide as a game. Nevertheless, fans grew sick of it, and the ratings hit an all-time low.

The showrunners canceled the reunion as there was “no path forward” for a resolution. With a fight as physical as the fight that will air during the season finale, that does not come as a shock. Cabral and Aydin always had issues, especially as they fought physically during Giudice’s party, causing them to be suspended from filming for a few days. But they were not the only housewives to have difficulty filming. Gorga and Giudice delayed filming by refusing to even breathe the same air. After RHONJ’s recent episodes, they were at it again on social media, shading each other.

Goldschneider and Josephs were once friends before it all came crashing down. Fans saw their friendship in disarray this season when they fell out over Goldschneider’s new book and her lack of presence on Josephs ex-husband’s death anniversary. Catania and Goldschneider came to blows too, when a text message caused tension between the two stars. Catania and Josephs also fought. Even though the main feud is not on speaking terms, the tension between the cast is still very much present.

But just because there is no reunion, that does not mean that the season will be over just like that. Bravo’s kingpin Andy Cohen teased that they will be cooking something in place for the finale, though ‘The Last Supper’ is the finale and reunion all in one. However, many things need to be addressed. Giudice has a special envelope for Fuda’s husband John Fuda. Fessler also wanted to address her broken friendship with Fuda. If fans are still looking for a reunion, Giudice is making her own reunion happen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

