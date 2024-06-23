The Big Picture Entire cast shocked over sudden reunion cancellation by Bravo.

Cancellation results in financial loss for cast, crew, and producers.

Reunion cancellation may lead to Bravo firing cast members due to potential lawsuits.

Following Bravo’s announcement about the cancellation of the reunion special for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, Kim DePaola is spilling the beans on the cast’s reaction to the news! On an episode of the Miss Understood podcast with Rachel Uchitel, the reality star revealed that the entire cast was shocked over the decision — just as fans were. However, she added that the reunion was canceled so suddenly because the network was “punishing” the cast.

Now, a lot of fans believe the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice got in the way of the reunion. But DePaola has revealed the consequences of the cancellation won’t just affect them. The reality star revealed that the entire cast and crew will face a significant financial loss because of the cancellation. This is what DePaola had to say:

“The producers lose a ton – millions. The editors, the producers, the cast, the makeup artists – everybody loses in this. So, it had to be pretty bad for them to cancel it.”

DePaola revealed that the cast received warnings from the "powers that be" before the final decision was made. She then shared her own gut feeling, admitting she believes Bravo will be firing multiple cast members moving forward, especially with potential lawsuits on the horizon for Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. "When people like Andy Cohen and those producers lose this kind of money, I think they have a bad taste in their mouth,” DePaola added while implying that Bravo might have pulled the plug on the reunion to teach the housewives a lesson.

buy Not available Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Kim DePaola Isn’t the Only ‘Real Housewives’ Star Making These Claims

The Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps has also reacted to the sudden cancelation of the RHONJ Season 14 reunion. On an episode of the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, the Countess expressed how surprised she was to find out that the reunion wasn’t happening. She added that while she doesn’t really keep up with the show, it’s important for the fans to see cast interactions during the reunion specials.

According to the Real Housewives veteran, the reunions offer the audience a chance to see different sides of the story. “You get to see what somebody really thinks about what happened,” she went on to explain. However, the Countess did add that sometimes, it’s better not to rehash fights when they are as dark as the ones between Gorga and Giudice.

Lesseps concluded her thoughts by admitting that money was the biggest issue here. According to US Weekly, the cast typically waits until after filming the reunion to receive the second half of their season’s payment. And according to Countess Lesseps, she knows that they’re going to miss out on a huge “chunk of change” this time around.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. The episodes are available to stream on Peacock the very next day!

