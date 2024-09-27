90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Michael Ilesanmi allegedly has the support of a famous member of The Kardashians during his legal dispute with his estranged wife, Angela Deem, and the name popping up is none other than SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian!

The September 25, 2024, episode of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast dove into rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian lending a helping hand to Michael Ilesanmi. Host Sarah Fraser also shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram, where she mentioned that Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, had allegedly had a meeting with Michael Ilesanmi. The podcast host went on to add juicier details in the following words:

“Kris was even considering having him on an episode of the next season of The Kardashians.”

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem ended their seven-year relationship rather dramatically. Ilesanmi, who moved to the United States in December 2023, ran away from his estranged wife’s home due to her abusive behavior. This resulted in Deem filing for an annulment on the grounds that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage to get legal residence in America, as per court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. He retaliated with a request for a divorce, as Starcasm reported. Ilesanmi has raised over $50,000 in donations to help him fight Deem in court. As per the podcast, rumors suggest Kardashian wants to support Ilesanmi in his legal battles. Why? It's not yet clear.

Kim Kardashian Visited the Menéndez Brothers in Prison

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her legal knowledge by visiting some notorious inmates. As exclusively reported by TMZ, Kardashian had paid a visit to speak to 40 inmates in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego, including the famous Erik and Lyle Menéndez.

The Menéndez brothers have been in the spotlight since the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and the series’ producer, Scott Budnick. Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menéndez in the biopic series, was also present. Interestingly, Erik Menendez blasted Murphy — who is a friend of Kardashian’s — for the inaccuracies on the show. The report also revealed that one of the significant points during the Kardashians’ talk was Greenspace, a reform strategy for beautifying prison yards to facilitate inmate reformation.

Erik and Lyle Menéndez are serving life sentences for brutally murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, back in 1989 with a shotgun. The Menéndez brothers are heavily involved in Greenspace as well. All this info should be taken with a grain of salt as no official from Kardashian or her team has confirmed the details publicly as yet.

The Kardashians Season 6 is currently undergoing filming. In the meantime, you can stream previous seasons of the show on Hulu.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Watch on Hulu