Additionally, Kardashian faced backlash for crossing picket lines during the Writers Guild of America strike, which was seen as a betrayal by fans and aligned with her controversial reputation.

The presence of other controversial castmates, such as Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, also contributed to fans' negative perception of season 12, leading many to deem it unwatchable before it even aired.

American Horror Story has had plenty of non-actor celebrities join the cast over the years, and Season 12, starring Kim Kardashian, is no different. The anthology series has featured many unexpected cameos, including singer Stevie Nicks as the White Witch in season 3, or model Kaia Gerber as Ruby McDaniel in season 10. But the backlash against Kardashian, and AHS creator Ryan Murphy, when her casting was announced was unprecedented. Although Kardashian is no stranger to public scrutiny, the AHS fandom's outrage went far beyond disliking the casting of a reality TV star in an acting role. Why do fans refuse to accept Kardashian as an actor, even though many of them admit her performance as Siobhan Corbyn thus far has exceeded expectations?

Lady Gaga faced similar criticisms from American Horror Story fans when she played a starring role in season 5 (Hotel). The artist had not yet shocked the world with her performance in the 2018 film A Star is Born, in which her chemistry with co-star Bradley Cooper was so palpable that the media heavily speculated the two were having an off-camera romance. When Lady Gaga's AHS casting was announced, fans were skeptical that the pop star would make a convincing actor. It didn't help that she had huge shoes to fill, since her casting was viewed as an attempt to replace the incomparable Jessica Lange, who stepped away from the series after starring in seasons 1-4.

But Lady Gaga's acting chops in season 5 largely impressed the American Horror Story fans who doubted her, which should have helped pave the way for another non-acting celebrity like Kim in a later season. Instead, the reality star faced more criticism than any other AHS cast member who preceded her, proving that there was more to the negative reaction than just disapproval of a non-actor celebrity.

Why 'American Horror Story' Fans Can't Accept Kim Kardashian as an Actor

One of the most obvious reasons American Horror Story fans didn't want to see Kardashian on their favorite show is the usual complaint of the reality star - she has no discernable talent. Lady Gaga had already proven herself as a massively successful pop star by the time she was cast, and Kaia Gerber was an experienced model. Although she has been on reality TV for over a decade, Kardashian hasn't had a big acting role before (although some were pleasantly surprised by her October 2021 performance on Saturday Night Live). In September 2022, she described her talent to Interview Magazine: "I mean, I can give you a million f***ing talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn't say that’s a talent," Kardashian added. "I think it's a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don't know." A frequent criticism of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is that it's difficult for fans living in a world with increasing wealth disparity to watch highly privileged individuals receive countless opportunities that their lower-class counterparts would kill for, seemingly for no other reason than that they are already famous or controversial.

Another reason AHS fans aren't keen on Kardashian is that she crossed picket lines to film the show. On May 2, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike over labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Among the key issues in the strike were higher pay rates and more stable pay structures, as well as fairer deals and contracts surrounding the use of artificial intelligence. In July, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike in solidarity with the WGA, but many actors were already refusing to cross picket lines. "Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today," WGA strike captain Warren Leight tweeted on May 31. "Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren't keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line."

Kardashian's castmates on American Horror Story: Delicate didn't help change the public perception of her role in season 12. With "nepo babies" being such a hot topic in the media, fans have been side-eyeing frequent AHS cast member Emma Roberts for her murky past. Her season 12 costar, Angelica Ross, accused Roberts of transphobic behavior, and video clips of what appeared to be racist actions made the rounds on Twitter. AHS fans also resurfaced reports from Roberts' 2013 arrest for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend, Evan Peters. Series creator Ryan Murphy has been censured for his frequent use of nepo babies across his many shows (e.g.: Paris Jackson, Billie Lourd, Grace Gummer, Kaia Gerber, Chaz Bono, and more), with fans questioning whether these celebrities earned their roles through talent or by being Hollywood royalty. Model Cara Delevingne, another celebrity primarily known for a skill other than acting, was also heavily featured in promotional materials for AHS season 12. Her acting in both Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building was met with heavy criticism. Thanks to the casting of Kardashian, Roberts, and Delevingne, AHS fans were prepared to throw the entirety of season 12 away, deeming it unwatchable before it even aired.

Between her lack of acting experience, controversial castmates, and crossing picket lines, it's no wonder that American Horror Story fans refuse to accept Kim Kardashian as an actor. Although her performance thus far in season 12 has received mixed-to-positive reviews, the damage has already been done, and it's unlikely she will win over fans in the role of Siobhan Corbyn. In more favorable circumstances, such as filming after the strike ends and/or with more beloved cast members, Kardashian might be able to redeem herself in the acting world in the future. But for now, most AHS fans would rather she stuck to The Kardashians on Hulu instead of making her way into other franchises.