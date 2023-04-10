There are few entrepreneurial avenues that Kim Kardashian has left unexplored when it comes to developing herself as a businesswoman in recent years, and now following an announcement via her social media channels, the star will be adding another notch to her belt as she marks her return to acting in Season 12 of FX's American Horror Story.

Revealing her casting via a cryptic video, as well as the return of AHS regular Emma Roberts, Kardashian teased a likely title for the anthology series' next installment: "Delicate." This was supported by Roberts posting the same video, captioning the post "this summer… Kim and I are DELICATE." Lady Gaga similarly revealed Season 5's title as Hotel alongside her casting announcement, so it's safe to assume Delicate will at least play into the season's theme to some extent.

While Kardashian is no stranger to television, first appearing in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, American Horror Story marks the star's most substantial foray into acting yet, with Variety revealing Kardashian will have a lead role in the series, playing a character "which was crafted specifically for her." The reality star has a number of smaller sitcom credits to her name - having appeared in shows such as 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, and 2 Broke Girls, as well as some voice acting credits; she most recently appeared in 2021's Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Ryan Murphy on Casting Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story Season 12

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy said "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture." Roberts first appeared in American Horror Story in 2013's Coven, before returning for Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984, with the series being known for its recurring cast. Other AHS alumni include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Katy Bates, Denis O’Hare, and Billie Lourd.

While no exact air date has been announced, Roberts' post suggests a summer window for release. American Horror Story and Impeachment: American Crime Story writer Halley Fieffer will be serving as the series showrunner, whom Murphy says "has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim", teasing that "this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

American Horror Story Season 12 returns this summer, and you can watch the announcement teaser down below.