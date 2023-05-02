Kim Kardashian has revealed she has prepared for her upcoming role on American Horror Story: Delicate by working with an acting coach. Speaking to Variety at the Met Gala yesterday, Kardashian also revealed that whilst the experience has been a ‘challenge,’ she is thoroughly enjoying it.

Kardashian has admitted that ahead of shooting her upcoming scenes, she has taken acting lessons to help sell her role in the hit horror series. “I am, of course,” Kardashian said when asked if she had taken acting classes, adding that her new role isn’t easy. “It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.” Challenging or not, she is grateful for the experience, explaining that she had taken the step to learn as much as she could with the filming of her scenes set to occur later in May. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience… We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

During the interview, Kardashian refused to divulge any hints about what fans can expect from her character. “I can’t, I can’t, I can’t. It’s good; I’m excited,” the actress said, leaving fans with the previously-obtained knowledge from Variety that she will be playing a lead character “which was crafted specifically for her.” Whilst fans will have to wait for more updates, creator and executive producer of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy has assured everyone Kardashian is perfect for the role. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture,” Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Image via FX

Related: How to Watch All 'American Horror Story' Seasons in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

What Else Has Kardashian Appeared in?

Whilst Kardashian is best known for her family’s reality-television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her upcoming role in American Horror Story: Delicate is not her first acting role. Most recently, the star leant her voice as Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie, a role which she will reprise in the upcoming sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie alongside her daughter, North West. Whilst appearing in Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, she has also guest-starred in series such as 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, and 2 Broke Girls.

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story currently has eleven seasons released, with the twelfth season, Delicate, set to air this summer. Each season focuses on a horror story taking place in a different location, time, and with a new cast, whilst remaining within the same universe. Season 12 will see Roberts (who previously starred in several seasons, including Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984) and Cara Delevigne star alongside Kardashian.

All current seasons of American Horror Story are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime, NBC, and Hulu Plus. Whilst waiting for Season 12 to drop, check out where it all began with the official trailer for Season 1 below: