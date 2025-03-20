Kim Kardashian is no stranger to navigating personal struggles under public scrutiny, but her latest challenge—considering full custody of her four children amid Kanye West’s continued public controversies—may be one of the most difficult yet. According to sources, the reality star and entrepreneur is weighing the possibility of seeking full custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in light of West’s unpredictable online behavior and personal choices. For years, Kardashian has worked hard to maintain a friendly co-parenting dynamic with West despite their turbulent divorce.

However, recent events, including West’s social media posts and controversial associations alongside latest controversy surrounding Kaney and Bianca Censori's Red Carpet moment at the grammy's have raised concerns about their children’s well-being. A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that while Kardashian has avoided speaking negatively about her ex, her priority remains the safety and emotional stability of their kids.

“She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him,” the insider shared. “Right now, he is very distracted, and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is motivating this consideration.”

Co-Parenting with Kanye and What Went Wrong

Since their divorce was finalized in 2022, Kardashian has made a concerted effort to protect her children from the media frenzy surrounding their father. In a previous interview with US Weekly she admitted that shielding them from his public controversies is a full-time job. In her home, her kids are not made aware of anything happening in the outside world. She stated that she is holding on by a thread and will protect that for as long as possible.

Despite their differences, Kardashian has always aimed to keep West involved in their children’s lives. Even when facing personal turmoil, she made it clear that she wanted them to have a strong relationship with their father. “If we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we are going through, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she said.

West’s latest actions—including posting alleged private text exchanges with Kardashian and featuring their daughter North’s vocals in a song without her approval—have intensified her concerns. A second source revealed that Kardashian worries about how West’s unpredictable behavior might affect their children, both emotionally and legally.

The Legal Implications of Full Custody

Filing for full custody would mark a significant legal step. Under their current custody arrangement, Kardashian reportedly has the children the majority of the time, with West maintaining visitation rights. Seeking full custody would require Kardashian to demonstrate that West’s behavior poses a tangible risk to their children’s safety or emotional well-being. Legal experts suggest that while public controversies alone may not be enough to sway a judge if Kardashian can prove a pattern of behavior that endangers or negatively impacts children, she could have a strong case.

Beyond the legal battle, this situation highlights the ongoing challenges of co-parenting in the public eye. Kardashian, who has spent years cultivating a carefully managed image, has largely avoided engaging in public disputes with West. However, the mounting pressure of managing his behavior while raising their children may force her to take a firmer stance. West, who has remarried and continues to make headlines for his personal and professional choices, has spoken in the past about his role as a father. In a 2022 podcast interview with “Alo Mind Full”, he stated that while Kardashian has primary custody, he still wants to influence their upbringing. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said.

Regardless of how the legal battle unfolds, one thing is certain Kardashian’s priority has always been—and will continue to be—her children’s well-being. Whether she chooses to file for full custody or finds another way to manage the situation, this latest chapter in her co-parenting journey with West underscores the complexities of raising a family in the public eye. The Kardashians Season 6 airs weekly on Thursdays and is available to stream on Hulu.