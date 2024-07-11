The Big Picture Kim Kardashian's gruesome finger injury will be revealed in the July 18 episode of The Kardashians.

Kim admits that work is her happy place, sparking criticism of her work-family balance.

Despite struggles, Kim deserves credit for trying to find a work-life balance like everyone else.

After months of speculation, the upcoming July 18 episode of The Kardashians will finally shed light on Kim's strange finger injury. In a preview for the next episode of the reality series, Kim is shown in a doctor's office with a splint covering her middle finger. This is an injury that was seen back in March on her Instagram, after she appeared in public with two of her fingers wrapped in bandages. Of course, at the time, many were suspicious of what might have happened, with Kim taking to social media to say, "I hurt myself, guys," and joking that, "I sacrificed my fingers for beauty."

In the preview for the July 18 episode, Kim removes the splint and reveals a gruesome-looking injury, with the squeamish among viewers likely to need to turn away. In a confessional, and whilst an X-ray is visible on screen, Kim notes that "The, like, tip broke off,” before admitting, "It was, like, more painful than childbirth." The Kardashians are never far from drama, but this sort of incident is certainly unique, making for an episode that now has greater intrigue heading into it. The preview clip fails to pronounce what exactly led to the injury, with answers likely coming upon the episode's debut.

Kim Kardashian's Work-Family Balance Has Been Questioned By Fans

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, some viewers were left less-than-impressed when Kim admitted to her younger sister, Khloe, that she's found that work is her happy place, leaving many to wonder exactly where that leaves her children. Kim has four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, namely Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North, and mentioned that she went to therapy to try and find greater happiness at home. Kim said, "I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time."

As she continued, she expressed how the tighter restrictions on her children has left her drained, saying, "Having strict rules on like, there can be no phones during meals, they're gonna fight and kick and scream for like a week. And then you gotta get through it. And I never wanted to deal for that week." The truth is that a struggle to find a work-life balance is normal for any working person, and Kim is no different. Despite the queries of online commentators, Kim is trying to piece together the impossible jigsaw everyone struggles with and deserves just as much credit as any other.

In a preview for the upcoming July 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's gruesome finger injury is finally revealed. You can catch up with all episodes of the reality series right now on Hulu.

