Kim Kardashian is spilling the tea on an old flame! In The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 4, which aired on February 27, 2025, the mom of four revealed how she had a very personal connection with singer Janet Jackson. Kim shared that she had dated the singer’s nephew for a couple of years when she was in high school.

In the episode, Kim was wearing the exact same outfit the legendary singer wore in her “If” music video. The SKIMS mogul reminisced about the time when she and her friends boarded her private jet to see the “That's the Way Love Goes” singer’s concert. She also recalled how she was in a relationship with Janet’s nephew, TJ Jackson, when she was in junior high. The mom of four also spilled that back then, she used to be invited to the Jackson family's game nights, recounting one such instance as follows:

“One time, the entire Jackson family and me are playing Pictionary. I was so nervous, because Janet was like, my everything."

The reality TV star remembered an embarrassing moment from the night when she drew a “right angle” on the board despite her word being “angel.” Her boyfriend TJ came up to her later and cheekily pointed out how she’d fumbled, but they let it slide and gave her the point because they felt bad for her. Kim remembers being a bundle of nerves because of how much she admired Janet.

North West Was Upset With Her Mother for a Year for Divorcing Ye