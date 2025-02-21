All’s chill between Kim Kardashian and her baby daddy, Ye (formerly Kanye West)! The former spouses, who finalized their divorce in 2022, project a united front when it comes to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 3, which aired on February 20, 2025, saw the duo come together to support North’s performance as Simba in The Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2024.

Backstage, when helping North get ready for her big performance, Kim was joined by her ex-husband Ye. The mom of four was having jitters on behalf of her daughter, who sang the cult-classic Disney track “I Just Can't Wait to Be King” during her performance. In a confessional, Kim lauded the rapper for being so involved with their eldest child and even noted that he’d also attended her rehearsal. The former couple also shared exchanges on nitty-gritty details of North’s performance. Kim shed light on their dynamic during a confessional in the following words:

“Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

North Held Hands With Her Parents

Prior to her performance, North held hands with her parents and was led in a prayer circle for good luck. Both Kim and Ye praised their daughter after her performance. Kim noted that she was incredibly proud of her daughter and expressed how fun it was to see her child shine brightly in the spotlight, free of nerves.

Kim has been famous for a very long time and has experienced her fair share of backlash and hurt feelings. So, she was not surprised when fans bashed North online for playing Simba in the live concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King. In fact, the reality TV star was anticipating fans to brand North’s casting as good old nepotism.

Kim Kardashian Wants Haters To Take a Walk for Dissing North West’s Singing Talents