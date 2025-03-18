Kim Kardashian has featured her legal studies on The Kardashians for several seasons now, making much of her efforts studying to pass the "baby bar" on her unique path towards becoming an attorney. Kim continues to share her prison reform work on her reality series as well, and has even visited the White House on several occasions in relation to her advocacy. While Kim's social justice work has provided her with an interesting storyline in her family reality series season after season, the aspiring lawyer-in-training has had legal troubles of her own brewing close to home lately.

There are few people who have ex-husbands that misbehave as outrageously as Kanye West. Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges that her family has faced during bouts of antisocial behavior that seem to accompany Kanye's journey to understand his mental health. The rapper and fashion entrepreneur recently spoke about being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, and ceasing his course of medication as a result. He has also made some recent questionable choices concerning his and Kim's firstborn daughter, North West, that might have the SKIMS founder leaning on her legal expertise.

Kanye's Musical Tutelage Has Gone Too Far

Kanye has been incredibly supportive when it comes to his daughter wanting to follow in his career footsteps. Kim has done her best to foster her daughter's interest in social media stardom and acting as well, but it seems releasing an album has become a singular focus of late. Lucky for her, North's rapper father has been assisting with writing her debut album, a project with the title Elementary School Dropout. Kanye has also been working on an upcoming album of his own, reportedly titled Bully. It is an interesting choice of title, considering his penchant for speaking his unfiltered opinions online, and taking the worst side of history while doing so.

Kanye has recently lost a lucrative brand deal with Adidas, allegedly over his refusal to stop making antisemitic remarks and aligning himself with Nazi symbols. He persists in making shocking comments in the press and social media about Black and Jewish culture, often under the guise of creativity as an exercise in freedom of speech. Kanye's desire to shock his avid onlookers has become expected, but involving his pre-teen daughter in a scandalous musical endeavor has landed him in hot water with his hot-headed ex-wife.

Kim Has to Start Playing Dirty With Kanye