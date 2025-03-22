This just in – Kanye West’s recent outbursts on social media apparently have The Kardashians star and ex-wife Kim Kardashian flustered and frustrated, mainly because she shares four children with Ye.

Elon Musk reinstated Ye on X (previously Twitter) in the name of legalizing free speech after taking charge of the platform. While it didn’t start right away –​​​​​​​ Ye, more recently, has had a couple of public outbursts on the platform, where the rapper has been touching base on all kinds of controversial topics in his tweets. According to PEOPLE, the SKIMS founder has found herself getting frustrated and overwhelmed over the same, particularly because she wants her children to be able to spend time with their father and cannot stand when she finds her ex-husband being “irrational.” According to the source, Kim Kardashian’s feelings are more about what she thinks about Ye’s opinions and have nothing to do with the kind of father he is –​​​​​​​ the exact words of the source being:

“When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him. But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim.”

The source also added that because of this dynamic, Kim Kardashian has her lawyer on speed dial. In fact, on March 14, 2025, both Kardashian and Ye sat down with their attorneys and a mediator –​​​​​​​ precisely after their daughter North and Sean "Diddy" Combs were featured on West’s single “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine.” But instead of things getting resolved, it seems as if the dynamic between Ye and Kardashian has taken a sour turn. On March 19, 2025, Ye took his outbursts to a whole other level and alleged that Kim Kardashian and her family were sex-trafficking children, including their own –​​​​​​​ which backs up exactly why the mom of four needs a lawyer on “speed dial.”

Iggy Azalea Recently Revealed How Unhinged Kanye West Was During Their First Meetup

During a recent livestream, Iggy Azalea claimed that she had a business meeting with Ye in 2012, after her management team received a call from Ye’s team about a potential project. However, despite it being their first meetup, Azalea alleged that the conversation turned sexual as Ye admitted to doing intimate things to her pictures every morning. She expressed her sentiments about it in the following words:

“I really looked up to Kanye, so it threw me off. I didn't know what to say, so I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting to think that someone that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration.'”

